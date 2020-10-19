Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. What is Stretch ceiling? As we all know what is ceiling? ceiling is a space that covers upper limit of a room. firstlly ceiling spaces are not that fancy or interesting. most of time ceiling spaces are blank space which doesn’t look interesting to look upto. but as people become innovating they use to decorate the ceiling space by using pop, color & paint and other stuff. but these stuffs are handy and it consume time and effort. What is PVC stretch ceiling? As people become more innovating and find easy way to do that they invented stretch febric ceilings. firstlly found in europe, stretch ceiling then become popular across the globe. but here in india it is in trend in last 5 years. Stretch ceilings are pvc febric sheets that can use as a main film in stretch ceiling installation. as you can see in the image. What is PVC? PVC stands for polyvinyle cholride a cemical substance which is a polymer. In actual stretch ceiling is a PVC febric which can easilly stretch and gain its originol shape. when heated with blower it stretch and then become thight. we use stretch ceiling because it is easy to install and it is fire resist, water resist and 10 years of life span. LED modules is used inside it to give a smooth and decorative finish. LED Strip is used in between the ceiling and febric. LED light can be of any color. most of time stretch ceiling is use in office space, meuseum, showroom and luxarieous hotels and malls. it comes in diifreent varient.
  2. 2. Stretch ceiling Mumbai is India’s one of the best stretch ceiling manufacturer and service provider. we are working in this field sice 2012. our office main branch is in delhi but we have setup ore regional office in mumbai. City like mumbai where people are inovative and looking for something fresh. we successfully completed major projects in mumbai. Glossy ceiling India: – Glossy Stretch Ceiling is used in offices, kitchens, Bedrooms etc. The glossy stretch ceiling is also an atmosphere friendly or Eco-friendly. The glossy stretch ceiling is not harmful to peoples. Glossy Beds don’t create mold even after forceful overflowing. The glossy stretch ceiling is water resistance. So in case of flood, it saves your all furniture from flood water. The glossy stretch ceiling is easily installed. A 3D stretch ceiling India: – 3D stretch ceiling India is very good-looking for giving an attractive look in the offices. We have the capability for converting your imagination into reality. The lifeline of the 3D stretch ceiling is same as the lifeline for glossy stretch ceiling which is more than 25 years. Translucent stretch ceiling India: – The Translucent stretch ceiling India has become a truthful breakout ceiling which joins the lighting and a ceiling into the solo system. Due to this feature, it is simply possible to linking a ceiling with lighting. The translucent stretch ceiling can also be linked with other technical answers. The Picture printing on the translucent stretch ceiling films is looking very exciting and good-looking. According to stretch ceiling In India, the translucent stretch ceiling films are one of the best stretch ceiling designs. A graphic stretch ceiling India: – Graphic stretch ceiling India it means that you can choose your design according to your need. After that, we convert your need into realistic and artistic. The graphics stretch ceiling is also to produce your own design and you have to give your design to our company in the form of graphics file up to 1200 dpi. FALSE CEILING MUMBAISTRETCH CEILING INDIASTRETCH CEILING MANUFACTURER IN MUMBAI-STRETCH CEILING MUMBAI

