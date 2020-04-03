Successfully reported this slideshow.
The new year and the decade are upon us and we anticipate that the coming years will bring many changes to businesses. With technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and automation tools increasingly used in all jobs in virtually every industry, the way we work will change dramatically at over the next decade. The purpose of this blog post is to help you think about whether your business can upgrade or implement an ERP system to keep up with these upcoming changes and stay ahead of the curve in your respected industry. .
ERP systems are one of the most important technologies a business can rely on and use, with `` 95% of businesses experience process improvement after implementing an ERP system. (ERP Panorama Consulting 2018 Report) We know that these solutions are extremely useful for linking your services in order to increase collaboration and visibility, reduce processing time and guarantee the smooth running of your company's back-end processes.

Published in: Software
Why should you upgrade your erp solution in 2020

  1. 1. WHY SHOULD YOU UPGRADE YOUR ERP SOLUTION IN 2020? The new year and the decade are upon us and we anticipate that the coming years will bring many changes to businesses. With technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and automation tools increasingly used in all jobs in virtually every industry, the way we work will change dramatically at over the next decade. The purpose of this blog post is to help you think about whether your business can upgrade or implement an ERP system to keep up with these upcoming changes and stay ahead of the curve in your respected industry. . ERP systems are one of the most important technologies a business can rely on and use, with `` 95% of businesses experience process improvement after implementing an ERP system. (ERP Panorama Consulting 2018 Report) We know that these solutions are extremely useful for linking your services in order to increase collaboration and visibility, reduce processing time and guarantee the smooth running of your company's back-end processes. WHY SHOULD I UPGRADE MY ERP? From our experience, we have seen many companies implement, use and recognize the benefits of an ERP solution, but still use the same system for many years to come - which still works well, but with development Fast technology means your old ERP system can become a business problem rather than a business solution. Many factors can be attributed to this, such as: Slow systems - Just like Windows Vista is not as efficient as Windows 10, an old ERP system will limit the productivity of your employees thanks to slow operating speeds and an increased risk of falling. Lack of functionality - New ERP solutions are becoming more and more intelligent and contain many functions that facilitate the work, collaboration and growth of your business. Security - Older systems may no longer receive regular security patches, making them more vulnerable to security breaches and system bugs.
  2. 2. Accessibility - Legacy local solutions make it more difficult to access ERP from devices outside the office, while cloud-based ERP solutions from computers, cellphones and tablets are accessible from seamlessly from anywhere in the world. Upgrading your company's ERP software is undoubtedly a huge commitment that takes time, effort and money. Many companies continue to use legacy software because it is still in progress. Therefore, an ERP upgrade project is not a priority or is considered a profitable investment. However, since you are used to the old system, you may not notice small errors that get in the way of your work and you do not know how much you can benefit from a modern and up-to- date ERP solution. Another important point is that Brexit will disrupt businesses and their processes. So you want to make sure that your back-end systems are able to adapt and work with all the new changes and regulations resulting from Brexit. We believe that the vast majority of companies that update their ERP will get a return on investment (ROI) not only because of the time and effort saved with the new system, but also because of the opportunity that the company has improve to get more through data-driven decisions and better collaboration across departments. Which ERP system should I update? Without appearing too biased, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is the only ERP to consider. Of course, this product is our specialty unlike other ERP solutions on the market, but there are good reasons for this. We have a lot of content on the features of Business Central and why it is the best ERP currently available. For those who are short on time, these 5 points should give a little insight into why Business Central is at the top of the ERP game. • Deployment and accessibility - Start and develop your solution on site, in the cloud or as a SaaS solution - with the ability to access your data anywhere from any device. • Customization and integration: extend and adapt the solution to your business with AppSource extensions, extended add-ons and seamless integration into other Microsoft applications such as Power Platform, Office 365, SharePoint and other Dynamics 365
  3. 3. • Functionality - Business Central offers intelligent functionality such as natural language search, artificial intelligence / machine learning and workflows in a user-friendly interface to increase productivity, simplify work and do more. • Reporting & Analytics - Business Central uses your data to understand your business performance and make informed, data-driven decisions. Integrated Power BI visualizations provide an instant overview of key data metrics. • Compliance and security - Regardless of your delivery method, Business Central uses a layered approach to application security in addition to user authentication and data encryption to help protect your business. Business Central is also up to date and compliant with all recently introduced laws such as Making Tax Digital (MTD) and GDPR.

