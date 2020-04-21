How can an ERP like Microsoft Dynamics 365 improve your customer service in a practical way?

What comes to mind first when we talk about digital transformation?

Typically, these are technological solutions.

Whether it is automation of robotic processes or low-code applications, the business world is full of solutions that every SME wants to use in one way or another.

Many companies are using these technologies to improve their business agility and become more competitive.

They often do this by investing in solutions that address common business problems, such as: B. Data silos and repetitive manual processes.

However, improving business processes is one aspect of the transformation.

