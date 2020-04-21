Successfully reported this slideshow.
How can an ERP like Microsoft Dynamics 365 improve your customer service in a practical way?
What comes to mind first when we talk about digital transformation?
Typically, these are technological solutions.
Whether it is automation of robotic processes or low-code applications, the business world is full of solutions that every SME wants to use in one way or another.
Many companies are using these technologies to improve their business agility and become more competitive.
They often do this by investing in solutions that address common business problems, such as: B. Data silos and repetitive manual processes.
However, improving business processes is one aspect of the transformation.

  1. 1. Implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service and get customers for life-time How can an ERP like Microsoft Dynamics 365 improve your customer service in a practical way? What comes to mind first when we talk about digital transformation? Typically, these are technological solutions. Whether it is automation of robotic processes or low-code applications, the business world is full of solutions that every SME wants to use in one way or another. Many companies are using these technologies to improve their business agility and become more competitive. They often do this by investing in solutions that address common business problems, such as: B. Data silos and repetitive manual processes. However, improving business processes is one aspect of the transformation. How an ERP like Dynamics 365 can improve your customer service Businesses can use Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to get a complete overview of their processes, especially in finance, human resources, marketing, project management and others essential functions. In recent years, the rise of software applications as a service has contributed to a significant increase in the acceptance of ERP, especially among SMEs. ERP systems are more accessible than in previous years, and companies that want or want to implement want to know what actionable steps they can take to improve a process using ERP. The main advantage of an ERP is the possibility of using all the data circulating in your company. The huge amount of data in today's world has sparked the term "Big Data", an area dedicated to the analysis and interpretation of this huge amount of data. The key data that an ERP can give you
  2. 2. So you came to work, you are connected and you started your ERP. You have noticed that the number of client cases on a certain subject is increasing considerably. New cases You get an overview of what your customers are asking for in their requests, how the volume changes for each topic, and how high the resolution rate is for each topic. Artificial intelligence (AI) technology is used to identify popular and emerging topics and display them based on the number of topics. A breakdown of cases by priority, channel (email, phone, social media, web) and time (showing time of day trends for cases) is also shown. Resolution dashboard The resolution dashboard shows you how well your cases are resolved. Again, AI is used to give you an idea of the issues that have the greatest positive or negative impact on resolution time. To this end, the language of customer requests is intelligently assessed and grouped into relevant topics. Customer satisfaction Finally, we have the Customer Satisfaction Dashboard (CSAT), which gives you an overview of CSAT and uses AI to summarize the issues that have the most impact on your CSAT results. Benefits of using ERP for customer service The use of analytics to solve these everyday problems is what makes digital transformation so attractive to modern businesses. Also keep in mind that this type of solution has several effects. Not only do you resolve an issue that affects your customer service processes, but you also receive consideration such as: • 24/7 customer service (if a bot is used)
  3. 3. • Employees who are free to do jobs that require more than a human touch • Improved morale because there are no long and simple tasks to do • Reduced costs because someone has to be paid to perform a relatively simple task ERP is an essential element of the organizational structure of a modern company and helps SMEs to remain competitive. By leveraging the information and analytics capabilities provided by an ERP, companies can reduce costs, improve efficiency, and achieve better customer satisfaction.

