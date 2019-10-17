Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pat Dorsey

  Read PDF Fly Fishing Guide to the South Platte River (PDF) Download Fly Fishing Guide to the South Platte River Details of Book Author : Pat Dorsey Publisher : Stackpole Books ISBN : 0811738183 Publication Date : 2018-12-21 Language : Pages : 312
  if you want to download or read Fly Fishing Guide to the South Platte River, click button download in the last page Description The South Platte River begins high atop the frozen Continental Divide, home to a chain of rugged 13,000- foot, snow-capped peaks. This region comprises lush valleys, meandering meadow streams, and rose- colored, boulder-filled canyons. For generations this area has been a recreation mecca and a fly fisher's paradise in its purest form. Out of all the trout fisheries in America that are within an hour's drive of a major metropolitan area, the South Platte River is clearly one of the best. It has become a river shrine to thousands of anglers on an annual basis and for good reason. Throughout the river's entirety, the South Platte creates a series of reservoirs (Antero, Spinney, Eleven Mile, Cheesman, Strontia Springs, and Chatfield) that provide major metropolitan water storage systems for Denver Water and the City of Aurora. The by-products of these storage facilities are world-class tailwaters that provide anglers with year-round fishing opportunities. Against all odds, the South Platte River remains a world-class trout fishery abundant with some of the most finicky and challenging trout in the world. There's a common belief among South Platte regulars--if you can catch trout on the South Platte; you can catch trout anywhere in the world. * Completely new maps and updated river, access, and fishing information * Regional experts like Landon Mayer, Greg Blessing, Jeremy Hyatt, Chris Wells, Richard Pilatzke and John Perizzolo, Rick Mikesell and many more, share insider information * New line up of cutting-edge fly patterns * Additional chapters on stillwaters and the Denver Metro Area
