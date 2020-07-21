Successfully reported this slideshow.
HEWES LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION 5 Myths about Flying
We will discuss about the 5 Myths while travelling Planes don’t really need pilots We all are going to crash! They are dam...
Myth 1 Planes don’t really need pilots Ok! So if you believe that a plane doesn’t really need a pilot, they are just there...
Myth 2 We all are going to crash This isn’t another episode of “Air Crash Investigation” so relax your plane isn’t going t...
nstead of killing yourself to avoid going bankrupt on airline tickets, think of it this way; why not go to a site that wil...
Myth 4 If you don’t turn off your cell phones, You will crash Enough with the crashing buddy! You will live through it. Tr...
Myth 5 The toilet don’t believe your dumb friend when they say, that airlines dump waste from the toilet into the sea whil...
Thank You Visit Us For More Information
5 myths about flying | Cheap Airline

42 views

Published on

You will be surprised to hear the number of myths that people believe about using aeroplanes even in this day and age. These people have created these myths not based on facts, reality, or proper knowledge but simply assumptions. The root of these assumptions is unknown to many but today we are here to debunk them all. Let us look at all of these baseless myths and slowly explain the reason for them to exist and why you should just be ignoring them. In the end, we will leave it up to you to judge, whether you will believe us or keep accepting this baloney.

Published in: Travel
5 myths about flying | Cheap Airline

