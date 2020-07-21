5 myths about flying | Cheap Airline

You will be surprised to hear the number of myths that people believe about using aeroplanes even in this day and age. These people have created these myths not based on facts, reality, or proper knowledge but simply assumptions. The root of these assumptions is unknown to many but today we are here to debunk them all. Let us look at all of these baseless myths and slowly explain the reason for them to exist and why you should just be ignoring them. In the end, we will leave it up to you to judge, whether you will believe us or keep accepting this baloney.