STATISTICS FORMULA
Measure of central tedendancy Median Mean Mode
Mean Formula Individual Discrete Continuous DIRECT 𝛴𝑋 𝑁 𝛴𝑓𝑋 𝑁 𝛴𝑓𝑚 𝑁 SHORT CUT A+ 𝛴𝑑 𝑁 A+ 𝛴𝑓𝑑 𝑁 A+ 𝛴𝑓𝑑 𝑁 STEP DEVIATION A+ ...
Mean  COMBINED MEAN 𝑵 𝟏X͞ 𝟏+𝑵 𝟐X͞ 𝟐 𝑵𝟏+𝑵𝟐 ,  WEIGHTED MEAN ∑𝑾𝑿 ∑𝑾
Median Individual N+1/2 (when in points add L+U/2) Continuous M= L+ 𝑁 2 −𝑐𝑓 𝑓 ∗ 𝑖
MODE Z=𝐿1 + 𝑓1−𝑓0 2𝑓1−𝑓0−𝑓2 *I  OR Z=3M-2X͞
Measure of dispersion Quartile deviation Mean deviation Standard deviation
QUARTILE DEVIATION Individual Continuous Q1= 𝑁+1 4 Q3= 3 𝑁+1 4 QD= 𝑄3−𝑄1 2 , QD=𝐿 + 𝑁 4 −𝑐𝑓 𝑓 ∗ 𝑖 Coeff. = 𝑄3−𝑄1 𝑄3+𝑄1
STANDARD DEVIATION DIRECT SHORT CUT STEP DEVIATION Individual =SD= 𝚺𝐗 𝟐 𝐍 OR 𝚺(𝐗−𝐗͞ 𝐍 𝚺𝐝𝐱 𝟐 𝐍 − ( 𝚺𝐝𝐱 𝐍 )² = 𝚺𝐝𝐱 𝟐 𝐍 − ( 𝚺...
STANDARD DEVIATION  Coefficient of SD= ϭ 𝑋 AND  Coefficient of variation or C.V = ϭ 𝑋 ∗ 100  Combined SD= 𝑵 𝟏ϭ 𝟏+𝑵 𝟐ϭ 𝟐...
MEAN DEVIATION Individual Discrete & CONTINOUS COFFICENT MD= 𝛴│𝑑 𝑁 MD= 𝛴𝑓│𝑑│ 𝑁 𝑀𝐷 𝑀𝐸𝐷𝐼𝐴N 𝑂𝑅 𝑀𝐸𝐴𝑁
SKEWNESS Karl pearson Bowleey Kelly 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐧 − 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝑺𝑫 𝑸𝟑 + 𝑸𝟏 − 𝟐 𝑴𝑬𝑫𝑰𝑨𝑵 𝑸𝟑 − 𝑸𝟏 𝒅𝟗 + 𝒅𝟏 − 𝟐𝒎𝒆𝒅 𝒅𝟗 − 𝒅𝟏
Weighted aggregative Methods Formula Price Quantity Laspeyre’s Σp1q0 Σp0q0 ∗ 100 Σq1p0 Σq0p0 ∗ 100 Paaschee’s Σp1q1 Σp0q1 ...
INDEX NUMBERS  Time Reversal Test : P01 X P10 = 1  Factor Reversal Test P01 XQ01 = ΣP1q1/ΣP0q0
CORELATION (Actual mean) Assumed mean) Actual data r= 𝛴𝑥𝑦 𝛴𝑥2.𝛴𝑦2 r= 𝑁.𝛴𝑑𝑥𝑑𝑦−𝛴𝑑𝑥.𝛴𝑑𝑦 𝑁𝛴𝑑𝑥²− 𝛴𝑑𝑥 2. 𝑁.𝛴𝑑𝑦²−(𝛴𝑑𝑦)² r= 𝑁.𝛴𝑋𝑌−...
When ranks are not given
Rank are equal R = 1 − 6[∑𝐷2+ 1 12 (𝑚3−𝑚)+ 1 12 (𝑚3−𝑚) 𝑛3−𝑛
REGRESSION 1.Y on X Y=a+ bX ΣY=Na+bΣx ΣXY=aΣX+bΣX² 2.X on Y X=a+ bY ΣX=Na+bΣY ΣXY=aΣY+bΣY²
Equation using coefficient (Using Mean) 1.Y on X Y- X̅) byx= 𝑁.𝛴𝑥𝑦−𝛴𝑥.𝛴𝑦 𝑁.𝛴𝑥²−(𝛴𝑥)² 2.X on Y X-X̅=bxy(Y- bxy= 𝑁.𝛴𝑥𝑦−𝛴𝑦.𝛴𝑥...
Assumed mean 1.Y on X Y-Y̅=byx(X-X̅) byx= 𝑁.𝛴𝑑𝑥𝑑𝑦−𝛴𝑑𝑥.𝛴𝑑𝑦 𝑁.𝛴𝑑𝑥²−(𝛴𝑑𝑥)² 2. X on Y X-X̅=bxy(Y-Y̅) bxy= 𝑁.𝛴𝑑𝑥𝑑𝑦−𝛴𝑑𝑦.𝛴𝑑𝑥 𝑁.𝛴𝑑...
Time series Least square method  YC = a +bx  if x =0 then  a = ∑y 𝑁  b = ∑xy ∑x²
Sumit[1]

Name Sumit kanwar
Roll no. 17PBA044
class- MBA1st

