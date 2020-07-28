Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
NAME: SUMIT KUMAR JHA REGD.NO.:1701104290 SPONGE IRONPRODUCTION ANDITSAUTOMATION
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit CONTENT 1. A glimpse of tata sponge 2. Manufacturing bandwidth 3. ...
A Glimpse of Tata Sponge  The Company commenced its journey as IPITATA Sponge IronLimited in 1982.  It was a joint ventu...
Manufacturing Bandwidth
• Direct reduced iron (DRI), also called sponge iron, is produced from the direct reduction of iron ore (in the form of lu...
Raw Material Availability The quality of sponge iron depends primarily on the characteristics of the raw materials used to...
ESP WHRB ROTARY KILN ROTARY COOLER PCC FEED CHUTE 1. rotary kiln inclined at an angle 2.5 degree 2. rotated by AC variable...
PRINCIPLE OF DIRECT REDUCTION OF IRON ORE  The reaction takes place at high temp (1000 deg C to 1100 deg C).  Iron ore u...
AUTOMATION OF DRI PLANT Important terms SCADA- Supervisory control and data acquisition PLC – Programmable Logic Controlle...
AUTOMATION OF SHELL AIR FAN IN ROTARY KILN THERMOCOUPLE EQUIPED WITH ETHRANET/MODBUS COMMUNICTION VARAIABLE FREQUENCY DRIV...
Feeding control Rotary kiln control
WASTE GAS CONTROL SYSTEM SENSORS USED  TEMPRATURE SENSOR (THERMOCOUPLE)  PRESSURE SENSORS  TORQUE SENSORS  MEMS SENSOR...
TATA SPONGE IN FISCAL YEAR 2018-19
ThankYou SUMIT KUMAR JHA REGD NO - 1701104290 6TH SEMESTER , 3RD YEAR METALLURGICAL AND MATERIAL ENGG.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

DRI PRODUCTION AND AUTOMATION

30 views

Published on

DESRIPTION OF TATA STEEL DRI PLANT IN BILEIPADA ODISHA
AND ABOUT AUTOMATION OF DRI PLANT

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

DRI PRODUCTION AND AUTOMATION

  1. 1. NAME: SUMIT KUMAR JHA REGD.NO.:1701104290 SPONGE IRONPRODUCTION ANDITSAUTOMATION
  2. 2. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit CONTENT 1. A glimpse of tata sponge 2. Manufacturing bandwidth 3. Direct reduced iron 4. Raw material availability 5. Flow diagram of DRI 6. Principle of DRI 7. Automation of DRI plant
  3. 3. A Glimpse of Tata Sponge  The Company commenced its journey as IPITATA Sponge IronLimited in 1982.  It was a joint venture between Tata Steel Limited and the Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Orissa Limited (IPICOL) for the production of sponge iron, based on the TISCO Direct Reduction (TDR) technology.  Later, in 1991, Tata Steel acquired IPICOL’s entire stake and Tata Sponge became an associate company of Tata Steel. It is now a subsidiary of Tata Steel, wherein Tata Steel holds 54.5% shareholding.
  4. 4. Manufacturing Bandwidth
  5. 5. • Direct reduced iron (DRI), also called sponge iron, is produced from the direct reduction of iron ore (in the form of lumps, pellets, or fines) to iron by a reducing gas or elemental carbon produced from natural gas or coal. • Direct reduction refers to solid-state processes which reduce iron oxides to metallic iron at temperatures below the melting point of iron. • Direct reduction processes can be divided roughly into two categories: gas- based, and coal-based • DRI has a porous structure. This is because DRI is produced by removing O2 from iron ore. It is also known as sponge iron since its structure is just like sponge with a network of connecting pores. These pores results in a large internal surface area which is around 10,000 times greater than the internal surface area of solid iron. Direct reduced iron (DRI) micro-structure of sponge iron Trends in production of DRI over the years
  6. 6. Raw Material Availability The quality of sponge iron depends primarily on the characteristics of the raw materials used to obtain the rated capacity and desired quality product. It is, therefore, crucial to conduct a quality check of these raw materials separately and in combination. The raw materials undergo a set of tests in the laboratory to ascertain their suitability in a rotary kiln Iron Ore The manufacture of sponge iron entails the reduction of iron ore in a solid state. The iron ore is chosen carefully to optimize the yield factor Coal Coal is used as reductant and fuel in the DRI process. In the recent years, we have been importing coal from South Africa. This coal comes with low ash content, which is highly efficient in bolstering productivity, energy efficiency and cost optimization. In addition, we have a linkage of 24,000 MT of coal from Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) Dolomite Dolomite acts as a desulphuriser from the feed mix during the reduction process. It is mixed in small proportions, along with coal and iron ore before charging into the kiln. Controlling the Sulphur content in Sponge Iron is an essential prerequisite for the manufacture of good quality Sponge Iron
  7. 7. ESP WHRB ROTARY KILN ROTARY COOLER PCC FEED CHUTE 1. rotary kiln inclined at an angle 2.5 degree 2. rotated by AC variable speed motor at a variable speed ranging from 0.2 rpm (revolutions per minute) to 1.0 rpm
  8. 8. PRINCIPLE OF DIRECT REDUCTION OF IRON ORE  The reaction takes place at high temp (1000 deg C to 1100 deg C).  Iron ore undergoes the following final reduction reaction. Fe2O3 + 3CO = 2 Fe + 3CO2  The reaction shows that the carbon monoxide (CO) is reducing gas which is obtained by controlled combustion of coal, according the Boudouard reaction as given below. C + O2 = CO2 C + CO2 = 2CO  The carbon monoxide produced as above reduces iron oxide of iron ore to metallic iron as per the reaction given above. However, the reduction from oxide to metal does not take place in one step, but by gradual removal of oxygen giving, rise to various intermediate oxides. The reduction sequence can be expressed as Fe2O3 to Fe3O4 to FeO to Fe.
  9. 9. AUTOMATION OF DRI PLANT Important terms SCADA- Supervisory control and data acquisition PLC – Programmable Logic Controller HMI- human machine interface
  10. 10. AUTOMATION OF SHELL AIR FAN IN ROTARY KILN THERMOCOUPLE EQUIPED WITH ETHRANET/MODBUS COMMUNICTION VARAIABLE FREQUENCY DRIVE(VFD) OF CAPACITY 75KW PORPORTIONAL-INTEGRAL-DERIVATIVE(PDI) SHELL AIR FAN OF 11KW ATTACH WITH 2900 RPM INDUCTION MOTOR
  11. 11. Feeding control Rotary kiln control
  12. 12. WASTE GAS CONTROL SYSTEM SENSORS USED  TEMPRATURE SENSOR (THERMOCOUPLE)  PRESSURE SENSORS  TORQUE SENSORS  MEMS SENSORS  WEIGHT MEASURMENT COST BENEFIT ANALYSIS FOR AUTOMATION OF SHELL AIR FAN (FOR 100TPD ROTARY KILN)  Installation of SCADA automation and control system - ₹20 LAKH  Saving of electricity – 66,528 unit/year  Monetary saving- ₹ 4.74 LAKH
  13. 13. TATA SPONGE IN FISCAL YEAR 2018-19
  14. 14. ThankYou SUMIT KUMAR JHA REGD NO - 1701104290 6TH SEMESTER , 3RD YEAR METALLURGICAL AND MATERIAL ENGG.

×