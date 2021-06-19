Successfully reported this slideshow.
Department of Education & Training Gachibowli, Hyderabad Mohammad Razauddeen 19MMED008HY A190153 2019-2021 Under the Super...
Points to be covered ‫نوٹ‬ ‫کرنے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫لئے‬ ‫نکات‬ ★ Front page(Title,Name,Roll No,Supervisor Name) ★ Introduction ‫تعارف...
” ‫سماجی‬ ‫معاشی‬ ‫پس‬ ‫منظر‬ ‫میں‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫میڈیم‬ ‫طلباء‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اعلی‬ ‫تعلیم‬ ‫کے‬ ‫تئیں‬ ‫رویہ۔‬ ‫ایک‬ ‫مطالعہ‬ “ “At...
‫آج‬ ‫ہماری‬ ‫ملک‬ ‫میں‬ ‫اعلی‬ ‫تعلیم‬ ‫کی‬ ‫جو‬ ‫صورتحال‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫اس‬ ‫کا‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫تقاضہ‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫اس‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫کے‬ ‫موضوعات...
‫مطالعہ‬ ‫کے‬ ‫مقاصد‬ Objectives of the Study 1 • ‫اردو‬ ‫میڈیم‬ ‫طلباء‬ ‫کا‬ ‫اعلی‬ ‫تعلیم‬ ‫کے‬ ‫تئ‬ ‫یں‬ ‫رویہ‬ ‫کا‬ ‫م...
‫مطالعہ‬ ‫کے‬ ‫مفروضات‬ Hypotheses of the Study 1 • ‫اردو‬ ‫میڈیم‬ ‫طلباء‬ ‫میں‬ ‫ان‬ ‫کی‬ ‫صنف‬ ‫کے‬ ‫بنیاد‬ ‫پر‬ ‫اعلی‬ ...
Research Method • ‫محقق‬ ‫نے‬ ‫اس‬ ‫مطالعہ‬ ‫میں‬ ‫بیانیہ‬ ‫تحقیق‬ ‫کے‬ ‫سروے‬ ‫طریقہ‬ ‫کا‬ ‫ر‬ (Descriptive Survey Method...
Tool • Attitude Scale towards Higher Education • Socio-Economic Status Scale Statistical Techniques • Percentage Analysis ...
‫یہ‬ ‫تحقیق‬ ‫موالنا‬ ‫آزاد‬ ‫نیشنل‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫یونیورسٹی‬ ‫کے‬ ‫طلباء‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اعلی‬ ‫تعلیم‬ ‫کے‬ ‫تئیں‬ ‫رویہ‬ ‫کو‬ ‫سمجھن...
Sample synopsis

Steps in a research synopsis

  1. 1. Department of Education & Training Gachibowli, Hyderabad Mohammad Razauddeen 19MMED008HY A190153 2019-2021 Under the Supervision of Dr. V.S.Sumi Assist. Prof. Dept. of Edu. & Training MANUU Synopsis Presentation
  2. 2. Points to be covered ‫نوٹ‬ ‫کرنے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫لئے‬ ‫نکات‬ ★ Front page(Title,Name,Roll No,Supervisor Name) ★ Introduction ‫تعارف‬ ★ Need and significance ‫ضرورت‬ ‫اور‬ ‫اہمیت‬ ★ Review of literature ‫ادب‬ ‫کا‬ ‫جائزہ‬ ★ Statement/title ‫عنوان‬ ★ Definition of key terms ★ Objectives‫مقاصد‬ ★ Hypotheses‫مفروضات‬ ★ Methodology ‫طریقہ‬ ‫کار‬ (method,population,sample,samplin g technique,tools,statistical techniques) ★ Delimitation ‫حد‬ ‫بندی‬ ★ References ‫حوالہ‬ ‫جات‬
  3. 3. ” ‫سماجی‬ ‫معاشی‬ ‫پس‬ ‫منظر‬ ‫میں‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫میڈیم‬ ‫طلباء‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اعلی‬ ‫تعلیم‬ ‫کے‬ ‫تئیں‬ ‫رویہ۔‬ ‫ایک‬ ‫مطالعہ‬ “ “Attitude towards Higher Education with regard to Socio Economic Status of Urdu Medium Students; A study.” ‫مسئلہ‬ ‫کا‬ ‫عنوان‬ Title of the Problem Title of the Problem Need and Significance of the Study Objectives Hypotheses Methodology Data Analysis and Interpretations Findings of the Study Conclusion Educational Implications Suggestions for further Studies
  4. 4. ‫آج‬ ‫ہماری‬ ‫ملک‬ ‫میں‬ ‫اعلی‬ ‫تعلیم‬ ‫کی‬ ‫جو‬ ‫صورتحال‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫اس‬ ‫کا‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫تقاضہ‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫اس‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫کے‬ ‫موضوعات‬ ‫پر‬ ‫زیادہ‬ ‫سے‬ ‫زیادہ‬ ‫تحقیقات‬ ‫ہوں۔‬ ‫جن‬ ‫کے‬ ‫ذریعے‬ ‫سے‬ ‫ان‬ ‫وجوہات‬ ‫کو‬ ‫سامنے‬ ‫الیا‬ ‫جا‬ ‫سکے‬ ‫جو‬ ‫طلباء‬ ‫کو‬ ‫اعلی‬ ‫تعلی‬ ‫م‬ ‫حاصل‬ ‫کرنے‬ ‫میں‬ ‫رکاوٹ‬ ‫پیدا‬ ‫کرتی‬ ‫ہیں۔‬ ‫پہلے‬ ‫جو‬ ‫تحقیقات‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫چکی‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫ان‬ ‫سے‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫نتائج‬ ‫سامنے‬ ‫آئے‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫میڈیم‬ ‫طلباء‬ ‫کی‬ ‫تعداد‬ ‫اعلی‬ ‫تعل‬ ‫یم‬ ‫کے‬ ‫میدان‬ ‫میں‬ ‫بہت‬ ‫کم‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫اس‬ ‫حقیقت‬ ‫کو‬ ‫دیکھتے‬ ‫ہوئے‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫ضروری‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫جاتا‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫اعلی‬ ‫تعلیم‬ ‫کے‬ ‫تئیں‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫رویہ‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫اور‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫کیوں‬ ‫اعلی‬ ‫تعلیم‬ ‫سے‬ ‫اتنے‬ ‫دور‬ ‫ہیں۔‬ ‫کوئی‬ ‫بھی‬ ‫ملک‬ ‫اس‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫تک‬ ‫ترقی‬ ‫نہیں‬ ‫کر‬ ‫سکتا‬ ‫جب‬ ‫تک‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ملک‬ ‫کا‬ ‫ہ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫فرد‬ ‫اس‬ ‫میں‬ ‫شامل‬ ‫نہ‬ ‫ہو۔‬ ‫اس‬ ‫تحقیق‬ ‫کی‬ ‫ضرورت‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ی‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫میڈیم‬ ‫طلباء‬ ‫کو‬ ‫بھی‬ ‫اعلی‬ ‫تعلیم‬ ‫سے‬ ‫جوڑا‬ ‫۔‬‫ٴ‬‫جاے‬ Title of the Problem Need and Significance of the Study Objectives Hypotheses Methodology Data Analysis and Interpretations Findings of the Study Conclusion Educational Implications Suggestions for further Studies ‫مطالعہ‬ ‫کی‬ ‫ضرورت‬ ‫اور‬ ‫اہمیت‬ Need and Significance of the Study
  5. 5. ‫مطالعہ‬ ‫کے‬ ‫مقاصد‬ Objectives of the Study 1 • ‫اردو‬ ‫میڈیم‬ ‫طلباء‬ ‫کا‬ ‫اعلی‬ ‫تعلیم‬ ‫کے‬ ‫تئ‬ ‫یں‬ ‫رویہ‬ ‫کا‬ ‫مطالعہ‬ ‫کرنا۔‬ 2 • ‫اردو‬ ‫میڈیم‬ ‫طلباء‬ ‫کا‬ ‫صنف‬ ‫کی‬ ‫بنیاد‬ ‫پر‬ ‫اعلی‬ ‫تعلیم‬ ‫کے‬ ‫تئیں‬ ‫رویہ‬ ‫میں‬ ‫فرق‬ ‫معلوم‬ ‫ک‬ ‫رنا۔‬ 3 • ‫اردو‬ ‫میڈیم‬ ‫طلباء‬ ‫کا‬ ‫ان‬ ‫کے‬ ‫سماجی‬ ‫معاشی‬ ‫پس‬ ‫منظر‬ ‫اور‬ ‫اعلی‬ ‫تعلیم‬ ‫کے‬ ‫تئیں‬ ‫روی‬ ‫ہ‬ ‫میں‬ ‫ہم‬ ‫رشتگی‬ ‫کا‬ ‫پتا‬ ‫لگانا۔‬ Title of the Problem Need and Significance of the Study Objectives Hypotheses Methodology Data Analysis and Interpretations Findings of the Study Conclusion Educational Implications Suggestions for further Studies
  6. 6. ‫مطالعہ‬ ‫کے‬ ‫مفروضات‬ Hypotheses of the Study 1 • ‫اردو‬ ‫میڈیم‬ ‫طلباء‬ ‫میں‬ ‫ان‬ ‫کی‬ ‫صنف‬ ‫کے‬ ‫بنیاد‬ ‫پر‬ ‫اعلی‬ ‫تعلیم‬ ‫کے‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ئیں‬ ‫رویہ‬ ‫میں‬ ‫کوئی‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫خیز‬ ‫فرق‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫ہوگا۔‬ 2 • ‫اردو‬ ‫میڈیم‬ ‫طلباء‬ ‫کے‬ ‫اعلی‬ ‫تعلی‬ ‫م‬ ‫کے‬ ‫تئیں‬ ‫رویہ‬ ‫پر‬ ‫ان‬ ‫کے‬ ‫سماجی‬ ‫معاشی‬ ‫پس‬ ‫منظر‬ ‫سے‬ ‫کوئی‬ ‫ہم‬ ‫رشتگی‬ ‫نہیں‬ ‫ہوگی۔‬ Title of the Problem Need and Significance of the Study Objectives Hypotheses Methodology Data Analysis and Interpretations Findings of the Study Conclusion Educational Implications Suggestions for further Studies
  7. 7. Research Method • ‫محقق‬ ‫نے‬ ‫اس‬ ‫مطالعہ‬ ‫میں‬ ‫بیانیہ‬ ‫تحقیق‬ ‫کے‬ ‫سروے‬ ‫طریقہ‬ ‫کا‬ ‫ر‬ (Descriptive Survey Method) ‫کا‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫کیا۔‬ Population • ‫اس‬ ‫مطالعہ‬ ‫میں‬ ‫آبادی‬ ‫کے‬ ‫طور‬ ‫پر‬ ‫موالنا‬ ‫آزاد‬ ‫نیشنل‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫یونیورسٹی‬ ‫کے‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫میڈیم‬ UG ‫طلباء‬ ‫کوشامل‬ ‫کیا۔‬ Sample • ‫اس‬ ‫مطالعہ‬ ‫میں‬ ‫نمونے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫طور‬ ‫پر‬ ‫موالنا‬ ‫آزاد‬ ‫نیشنل‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫یونیورسٹی‬ ‫کے‬ Under Graduate 72 ‫اردو‬ ‫میڈیم‬ ‫طلباء‬ ‫کا‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫۔‬ Sampling • ‫اس‬ ‫مطالعہ‬ ‫میں‬ ‫محقق‬ ‫نے‬ Simple Random Sampling ‫کا‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫کیا۔‬ Title of the Problem Need and Significance of the Study Objectives Hypotheses Methodology Data Analysis and Interpretations Findings of the Study Conclusion Educational Implications Suggestions for further Studies ‫تحقیقی‬ ‫طریقہ‬ ‫کار‬ Research Methodology
  8. 8. Tool • Attitude Scale towards Higher Education • Socio-Economic Status Scale Statistical Techniques • Percentage Analysis • t-Test • Correlation Coefficient Delimitation of the Study • - (1 ‫یہ‬ ‫مطالعہ‬ ‫صرف‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫میڈیم‬ ‫طلباء‬ ‫تک‬ ‫محدود‬ ‫ہے۔‬ • (2- ‫یہ‬ ‫مطالعہ‬ ‫صرف‬ ‫موالنا‬ ‫آزاد‬ ‫نیشنل‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫یونیورسٹ‬ ‫ی‬ ‫کے‬ ‫طلباء‬ ‫پر‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫گیا۔‬ • (3- ‫اس‬ ‫مطالعہ‬ ‫میں‬ ‫موالنا‬ ‫آزاد‬ ‫نیشنل‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫یونیورسٹی‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ے‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫میڈیم‬ UG ‫طلباء‬ ‫کو‬ ‫ہی‬ ‫شامل‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫گیا۔‬ Title of the Problem Need and Significance of the Study Objectives Hypotheses Methodology Data Analysis and Interpretations Findings of the Study Conclusion Educational Implications Suggestions for further Studies
  9. 9. ‫یہ‬ ‫تحقیق‬ ‫موالنا‬ ‫آزاد‬ ‫نیشنل‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫یونیورسٹی‬ ‫کے‬ ‫طلباء‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اعلی‬ ‫تعلیم‬ ‫کے‬ ‫تئیں‬ ‫رویہ‬ ‫کو‬ ‫سمجھنے‬ ‫میں‬ ‫مدد‬ ‫گار‬ ‫ثابت‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫س‬ ‫کتی‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫مطالعہ‬ ‫طلباء‬ ‫کے‬ ‫سماجی‬ ‫معاشی‬ ‫پس‬ ‫منظر‬ ‫کو‬ ‫سمجھنے‬ ‫او‬ ‫ر‬ ‫اس‬ ‫اعلی‬ ‫تعلیم‬ ‫پر‬ ‫اثرات‬ ‫کو‬ ‫سمجھنے‬ ‫میں‬ ‫مدد‬ ‫گار‬ ‫ثابت‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫گا۔‬ ‫پالیسی‬ ‫بناتے‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫میڈیم‬ ‫طلباء‬ ‫کو‬ ‫دھیان‬ ‫میں‬ ‫رکھ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ر‬ ‫بنائی‬ ‫جائے‬ ‫گی۔‬ ‫جس‬ ‫سے‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫میڈیم‬ ‫طلباء‬ ‫کو‬ ‫اعلی‬ ‫تعلیم‬ ‫میں‬ ‫ج‬ ‫انا‬ ‫آسان‬ ‫ہوگا۔‬ ‫موجودہ‬ ‫تحقیق‬ ‫کی‬ ‫مدد‬ ‫سے‬ ‫پالیسی‬ ‫ساز‬ ‫اداروں‬ ، ‫حکومت‬ ‫اور‬ ‫منتظمین‬ ‫ادارہ‬ ‫کو‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫میڈیم‬ ‫طلباء‬ ‫کے‬ ‫اعلی‬ ‫تعلیم‬ ‫کے‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ئیں‬ ‫رویہ‬ ‫سے‬ ‫آگاہی‬ ‫ہوگی۔‬ ‫تعلیمی‬ ‫مضمرات‬ Educational Implications Title of the Problem Need and Significance of the Study Objectives Hypotheses Methodology Data Analysis and Interpretations Findings of the Study Conclusion Educational Implications Suggestions for further Studies

