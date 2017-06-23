foundation of Education

Sumbul Fatima B.Ed. (hons) University of Education
PHILOSOPHICAL FOUNDATION OF CURRICULUM
TABLE OF CONTENT: Philosophical Foundation of Curriculum  What is Philosophy?  Philosophical foundation  Relationship b...
PHILOSOPHY The word Philosophy is derived from a Greek word ‘Philosophia’ which means ‘Love to Wisdom’ Definition: “study ...
PHILOSOPHICAL FOUNDATION Based upon fundamental beliefs that arise from one's philosophy of Education, curricular decision...
RELATIONSHIP B/W PHILOSOPHY AND CURRICULUM Studying philosophy helps us deal with our own personal systems of beliefs and ...
MAIN BRANCHES OF PHILOSOPHY  Ontology ( Reality)  Epistemology (Knowledge)  Axiology ( Values)  Logic (reasoning)  Ae...
1. ONTOLOGY Ontology is the philosophical study of the nature of reality. It is concerned with reality or existence. Examp...
2. EPISTEMOLOGY: Epistemology is the nature of knowledge. It rises questions about knowledge. Example:  What are basic so...
3. AXIOLOGY Axiology is the nature of values. It is concerned with the study of human conduct and moral values. Examples: ...
4. LOGIC: Logic is the study of right reasoning. It is the tool philosophers use to study other philosophical categories. ...
5. AESTHETICS Aesthetics is the study of art and beauty. It attempts to address such issues as: Examples:  What is art? ...
MAJOR PHILOSOPHIES  Idealism  Realism  Existentialism  Pragmatism
1. IDEALISM: Idealism is the world of mind and Ideas.
2. REALISM Realism is the antithesis of idealism. Realists believe that Universe exists whether mind perceives it or not. ...
3.EXTENSILISM:  Reality is a total of individual experiences  Each person’s experiences determine truth, which is unique...
PRAGMATISM:  Pragmatism is also known as experimentation.  Ultimate reality must be experienced and is ever- changing ra...
4. PRAGMATISM:
EDUCATIONAL PHILOSOPHIES FIVE EDUCATIONAL PHILOSOPHIES  Perennialism  Idealism  Realism  Experimentalism  Existential...
1. PERENNIALISM a philosophy drawing heavily from classical definitions of education. Perennialists believe that education...
2. IDEALISM Idealism is a philosophy that promotes the refined wisdom of men and women. Reality is seen as a world within ...
3. REALISM For the realist, the world is as it is, and the job of schools would be to teach students about the world. Good...
4. EXPERIMENTALISM The experimentalist openly accepts change and continually seeks to discover new ways to expand and impr...
5. EXISTENTIALISM The existentialist sees the world as one personal subjectivity, where goodness, truth, and reality are i...
HOW PHILOSOPHICAL FOUNDATION DEALS WITH: 1. IMPORTANCE OF THE BODY  Idealism –Mind and ideas  Realism - emphasis on the ...
2. IMPORTANCE OF THE TEACHER  Idealism –Facilitators  Realism - orderly presentation of facts; learning through drills. ...
3. METHODOLOGY  Idealism –concept building by demonstration method  Realism – use of real world, drills, lectures, and p...
PHILOSOPHY AND EDUCATION:  Philosophy tells the goal and essential of good life.  Education tells the means to achieve t...
foundation of Education
foundation of Education

Published on

Basic Foundations

Published in: Education
