Diet and covid

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Nutrition and Diet during covid Mrs. Suman P BSc, MSc Consultant nutritionist and dietician
How nutrition can protect people’s health during COVID-19 • “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.” Hippocrat...
Physical distancing and good hygiene are the best protection for yourself and others against COVID-19 Although we do not h...
Can You Get the Coronavirus Through Food? • There's no known evidence of transmission through food. The CDC reports that t...
Will Heat from Cooking Kill the Coronavirus? • The short answer is yes. There haven't been studies done on this new corona...
Do I Need to Sanitize My Groceries When I Come Home from the Store? • Despite what you may have heard, most experts aren't...
Is Fresh Produce Safe to Eat? • Yes. Fresh produce should be washed well with water (not soap or other cleaning chemicals)...
What Are Some Tips to Stay Safe While Grocery Shopping? • The biggest risk while grocery shopping remains close contact wi...
Is It Safe to Order Takeout? • It should be safe, but see what local public health departments have recommended in your ar...
• Food safety expert Benjamin Chapman, PhD, a professor at North Carolina State University, believes the possibility of co...
Can nutrition boost your immune system? • In response to the COVID-19 pandemic the British Dietetic Association recently p...
• There are many nutrients that are involved with the normal functioning of the immune system, which is why maintaining a ...
What is the guidance on protecting your immune system? • Be a healthy weight • Be physically active • Eat wholegrains, fru...
• Minimize trips to the supermarket during the pandemic and eat healthy. • Stock up on nutrition-packed foods that will st...
• Go easy on the frozen dinners—most are high in sodium, fat, and calories. • Limit purchases of tempting foods like chips...
Follow Aspen and Espen guidelines • Nutritional status of each infected patient should be evaluated. • All guidelines and ...
Citrus for Your Cells and Healing
Red Peppers to Pump Up Skin and Boost Immunity
Broccoli, But Eat It Nearly Raw, to get the Most Nutrients Out of It!
Garlic, Eaten By the Clove
Ginger is a Power Player for Immunity and Digestion
Spinach, Wilted, Not Steamed (Also Kale and Dark Leafy Greens of All Kinds)
Almonds for the Win, Pop Them Like Candy
Turmeric to Fight Inflammation, Put it In Your Tea or Smoothie
Green Tea by the Gallon, Skip the Coffee and Sip this Instead
Papaya, The Tropical Healer to Keep You Vacation- Healthy All Year Round
. Kiwis, a Vitamin Powerhouse
Sunflower seeds to sprinkle on salads or eat by themselves
Miso, Soup or Paste to Add to Your Soups and Salad Dressings
Stay safe –stay SMART
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
28 views
May. 16, 2021

Diet and covid

Diet during covid

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Diet and covid

  1. 1. Nutrition and Diet during covid Mrs. Suman P BSc, MSc Consultant nutritionist and dietician
  2. 2. How nutrition can protect people’s health during COVID-19 • “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.” Hippocrates • COVID-19 puts diets at risk through disrupted health and nutrition services, job and income losses, disruptions in local food supply chains, and as a direct result of infections among poor and vulnerable people
  3. 3. Physical distancing and good hygiene are the best protection for yourself and others against COVID-19 Although we do not have concrete evidence regarding specific dietary factors that can reduce risk of COVID-19, we do know that eating a healthy diet, being physically active, managing stress, and getting enough sleep are critical to keeping our immune system
  4. 4. Can You Get the Coronavirus Through Food? • There's no known evidence of transmission through food. The CDC reports that the primary way that COVID-19 spreads is from person to person via respiratory droplets.
  5. 5. Will Heat from Cooking Kill the Coronavirus? • The short answer is yes. There haven't been studies done on this new coronavirus, but research done on similar viruses show that sustained high temperatures will destroy viruses
  6. 6. Do I Need to Sanitize My Groceries When I Come Home from the Store? • Despite what you may have heard, most experts aren't recommending sanitizing grocery packages or foods. Fruits and vegetables should be washed with just water.
  7. 7. Is Fresh Produce Safe to Eat? • Yes. Fresh produce should be washed well with water (not soap or other cleaning chemicals) and it's safe to eat
  8. 8. What Are Some Tips to Stay Safe While Grocery Shopping? • The biggest risk while grocery shopping remains close contact with other people. The CDC recommends wearing a cloth mask while out in public places, like the grocery store
  9. 9. Is It Safe to Order Takeout? • It should be safe, but see what local public health departments have recommended in your area as guidance around the country is different and changing frequently. Restaurants and their employees should be practicing good hygiene habits (washing hands, asking employees to stay home when sick, and cleaning and disinfecting more than ever)
  10. 10. • Food safety expert Benjamin Chapman, PhD, a professor at North Carolina State University, believes the possibility of contracting coronavirus is not high. "As food or food packaging has not been identified as a risk factor for COVID-19 transmission, I would say the risk is very low," Chapman tells Health. • "And the better news is that a delivery recipient can reduce their risk of transmission by good handwashing and/or using at least a 60% alcohol hand sanitizer," says Chapman
  11. 11. Can nutrition boost your immune system? • In response to the COVID-19 pandemic the British Dietetic Association recently published a statement: • “Simply put, you cannot ‘boost’ your immune system through diet, and no specific food or supplement will prevent you catching COVID- 19/Coronavirus. Good hygiene practice remains the best means of avoiding infection.
  12. 12. • There are many nutrients that are involved with the normal functioning of the immune system, which is why maintaining a healthy balanced diet is the best way to support immune function. Important nutrients for effective immune function are: • Copper • Folate • Iron • Selenium • Zinc • Vitamins A, B6, B12, C and D
  13. 13. What is the guidance on protecting your immune system? • Be a healthy weight • Be physically active • Eat wholegrains, fruits, vegetables and beans • Limit fast foods • Limit red and processed meat • Limit sugar sweetened drinks • Limit alcohol consumption • Don’t rely on supplements • Breastfeed your baby, if you can
  14. 14. • Minimize trips to the supermarket during the pandemic and eat healthy. • Stock up on nutrition-packed foods that will stay fresh for a week or longer. Breads—corn tortillas, whole grain English muffins, bagels, breads, wraps, frozen whole wheat waffles • Grains—instant oatmeal, quick cooking pasta, frozen brown rice, couscous, refrigerated pizza crust • Fruits—sturdy fresh fruit (apples, citrus), dried, plain frozen, canned in juice or water • Vegetables—sturdy fresh veggies (celery, broccoli, onions, potatoes), plain frozen, low sodium canned, sun-dried • Sauces—tomato pasta sauce, salsa • Soups & Broths—canned, frozen, shelf-stable cartons • 100% Juice—refrigerated, frozen, canned, boxed • Milk—fresh, canned, shelf-stable packages • Eggs—fresh eggs, egg whites in cartons • Cheese—sliced, cubed, shredded, crumbled, grated hard cheese • Beans/Legumes—canned beans (black beans, chickpeas), dry beans • Nuts and seeds—bagged, canned, nut butters • Chicken—frozen or canned • Seafood—frozen ready-to-cook fish fillets, frozen shrimp, canned tuna, salmon, and sardines • Beef—pre-made frozen lean ground patties or meatballs • Flavorings—add zing with dried herbs & spices, vinegars, mustard, hot/steak sauces, lemon/lime juice, light dressings, honey, Greek yogurt
  15. 15. • Go easy on the frozen dinners—most are high in sodium, fat, and calories. • Limit purchases of tempting foods like chips, sodas, cookies, and ice cream. They are high in empty calories and run up your grocery bill. • Keep costs down—consider low cost alternatives. Instead of buying ready-made hummus, pureed a drained can of chickpeas to make your own. Try a meatless meal, like chili with beans instead of beef. If fresh fruits and veggies are too costly— remember, canned and frozen fruits and vegetables provide the same nutrients as fresh. Best bets are plain frozen veggies and fruits. Go for low sodium canned veggies and fruits canned in juice or water—if these are in short supply, buy regular canned fruits and veggies—drain and rinse before use. • Think about friends and neighbors, especially older adults or those with health conditions. Could you save them a trip to the grocery store? • Try online shopping—it will save you time and let you keep your social distance. Be sure to play ahead, many stores need a day or two from order to delivery or pickup.
  16. 16. Follow Aspen and Espen guidelines • Nutritional status of each infected patient should be evaluated. • All guidelines and recommendations available regarding Clinical Nutrition in critically ill patients also apply for severely ill COVID-19 patients. • Provide sufficient calories: enteral: 27-30 kcal/kg/d; parenteral (ICU): < 70% of energy expenditure (EE) in early phase, 80–100% after day 3 • Provide sufficient protein / amino acids: enteral: ≥ 1g/kg/d; parenteral (ICU): 1.3 g protein equivalents/d delivered progressively.
  17. 17. Citrus for Your Cells and Healing
  18. 18. Red Peppers to Pump Up Skin and Boost Immunity
  19. 19. Broccoli, But Eat It Nearly Raw, to get the Most Nutrients Out of It!
  20. 20. Garlic, Eaten By the Clove
  21. 21. Ginger is a Power Player for Immunity and Digestion
  22. 22. Spinach, Wilted, Not Steamed (Also Kale and Dark Leafy Greens of All Kinds)
  23. 23. Almonds for the Win, Pop Them Like Candy
  24. 24. Turmeric to Fight Inflammation, Put it In Your Tea or Smoothie
  25. 25. Green Tea by the Gallon, Skip the Coffee and Sip this Instead
  26. 26. Papaya, The Tropical Healer to Keep You Vacation- Healthy All Year Round
  27. 27. . Kiwis, a Vitamin Powerhouse
  28. 28. Sunflower seeds to sprinkle on salads or eat by themselves
  29. 29. Miso, Soup or Paste to Add to Your Soups and Salad Dressings
  30. 30. Stay safe –stay SMART

×