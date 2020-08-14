Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lineamientos Estudiantes CIEN2020

Lineamientos Generales para los Estudiantes
Implementación Cursos Intensivos Especiales
de Nivelación 2020 UPTAEB

  1. 1. Lineamientos Generales para los Estudiantes Implementación Cursos Intensivos Especiales de Nivelación 2020 Uptaeb En el mundo se desarrolla una pandemia con momentos difíciles que han cambiado los comportamientos humanos y nos ha llevado a priorizar áreas de atención, entre ellas la educación, la cual se ha abordado asumiendo el reto de dar respuesta en la distancia a través de la virtualidad, ampliando los espacios académicos, ahora todo se hace desde el hogar al implementar el Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universitaria (MPPEU) el Plan Universidad en Casa. Por nuestra parte, la Universidad Politécnica Territorial del Estado Lara con nombre de poeta: Andrés Eloy Blanco, adaptó rápidamente su Campo Educativo Virtual (CEV) para atender a su matrícula estudiantil que asciende a más de 5 mil estudiantes con estrategias tecno pedagógicas. Si bien es cierto, el uso de dicha tecnología y su aplicación es amigable, hemos encontrado algunas debilidades en el acceso, tanto miembros de la comunidad estudiantil como personal docentes al cargar sus evaluaciones al CEV – UPTAEB. Por ello, hemos generado diversas alternativas en conjunto con el Consejo Estudiantil del Poder Popular (CEPP) para que nuestros estudiantes puedan acceder al Complejo Educativo Virtual. Una de ellas, la encontramos en los Cursos Intensivos Especiales de Nivelación 2020, concebidos como el período en que docentes y estudiantes pueden completar la formación presente trayecto académico.
  2. 2. En tal sentido, nos preparamos con ánimo y compromiso para atender a nuestros estudiantes en los Cursos Intensivos Especiales de Nivelación 2020 en nuestra casa de estudios a través del CEV, tomando en consideración que los mismos serán llevados a cabo en condiciones especiales para la comunidad universitaria participante, debido a la situación sanitaria a nivel mundial. Con el fin de orientar el desarrollo de los CIEN2020, les presentamos las condiciones generales y los Lineamientos académicos que regirán la gestión y administración de los mismos: CONDICIONES GENERALES: 1. Los CIEN2020, están dirigidos principalmente para nivelar a los y las estudiantes con actividades pendientes por enviar en las aulas virtuales de las Unidades Curriculares matriculadas en el Complejo Educativo Virtual (CEV) UPTAEB en la fase I- 2020 y aquellos estudiantes matriculados que hasta el presente no hayan podido incorporarse por problemas de conectividad. 2. El o la estudiante que participó e interactuó en el CEV durante el lapso I -2020, y en el EVA de su Unidad Curricular envió como mínimo una actividad evaluativa, tiene el derecho de completar sus evaluaciones para aprobar la Unidad curricular. 3. El o la estudiante matriculado que se incorpora por primera vez al CEV para cursar Unidades Curriculares, se regirá por el lapso de entrega de actividades y evaluaciones indicado por el docente, de acuerdo al lapso de tiempo definido para los CIEN2020.
  3. 3. 4. Cada estudiante puede acceder a las unidades curriculares matriculadas en el CEV del lapso 1- 2020 que deseen y que estén disponibles en los CIEN2020. 5. Los y las Coordinadores(as) de PNF en conjunto con la Coordinación del CIEN2020, realizarán la primera semana de intensivos, una auditoria de todos los EVA que serán gestionadas por los y las docentes que participan en los CIEN2020; para verificar la situación inicial de cada EVA. 6. Los y las Coordinadores de PNF en conjunto con la Coordinación del CIEN2020 serán los responsables de la supervisión, seguimiento y control de los y las docentes y estudiantes que participan en los CIEN2020. 7. Se requiere un mínimo de 15 estudiantes registrados en la web de la Federación de Estudiantes universitarios (www.rumbafveu.org) para validar una sección de una Unidad Curricular en los CIEN2020. 8. La Dirección General de Gestión y Control Académico enviará vía correo la matricula real de estudiantes activos por trayecto en cada PNF actualizada al inicio de los CIEN2020. Asimismo, un listado por PNF con el número de estudiantes inscritos en cada unidad curricular de la fase regular del lapso I-2020.
  4. 4. LINEAMIENTOS DIRIGIDOS A LOS Y LAS ESTUDIANTES 1. El o la estudiante debe acceder al CEV, por lo menos tres (3) veces por semana, ya que se tomará en cuenta su participación e interacción en el Entorno Virtual de Aprendizaje (EVA) de su Unidad Curricular para la aprobación de los cursos intensivos especiales (CIEN2020). 2. El o la estudiante debe enviar al CEV sus actividades evaluativas, en el lapso de tiempo que determine su docente según el plan de evaluación presentado para la fase en curso y que los retoma para los CIEN2020. 3. Se utilizará la semana (5) como semana de recuperación, especificando que solo se podrá recuperar la o las actividades evaluativas de solo una semana no entregada. 4. Durante los CIEN2020, también permanecerán abiertas todas las aulas virtuales del lapso regular I-2020, donde los estudiantes pueden incorporar las actividades planificadas pendientes. 5. Es compromiso del o la estudiante, con optimismo, realizar su máximo esfuerzo para avanzar en sus estudios y alcanzar el éxito, contando con el acompañamiento y asesoría de sus docentes, el apoyo de la universidad y atendiendo todas las instrucciones presentadas por la Coordinación de Intensivos, para un mejor y óptimo desarrollo de las actividades planificadas.
  5. 5. Dar respuesta en la distancia a través del Plan Universidad en Casa, con el apoyo tecnológico del Complejo Educativo Virtual (CEV) es nuestro encargo social irrevocable, acompañado de un alto compromiso humanista, socialista, cultural, ambiental, político e ideológico. En este marco, las autoridades universitarias de la UPTAEB, en conjunto con su personal docente y la Coordinación de los Cursos Intensivos Especiales de Nivelación 2020, dan una calurosa bienvenida y desean a los y las participantes el mayor de los éxitos. Sigamos Juntos…!!! Lic. Rosster Garrido Lic. Yunis Castellanos Coordinación Cursos Intensivos Especiales de Nivelación CIEN2020 Vicerrectorado Académico Agosto, 2020

