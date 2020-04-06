Successfully reported this slideshow.
PLANIFICADOR DE ACTIVIDADES Experiencia de aprendizaje: Nos conocemos mejor y jugamos en familia Tercer grado - Semana 1
RECURSOS PARA LA ACTIVIDAD • Cuaderno de trabajo de Comunicación, tercer grado, páginas 29-34
2Unidad 29 Leemos y reflexionamos sobre cómo somos 1 Responde las siguientes preguntas: 2 Lee y responde las preguntas. ...
2Unidad 30 3 Lee el texto en silencio y, luego, en una segunda lectura, subraya lo siguiente: Durante la lectura Con co...
2Unidad 31 Después de la lectura 4 Dibuja a Gabriela según las características físicas mencionadas en el texto. 5 Respon...
2Unidad 32 6 Completa el esquema con la información del texto acerca de Gabriela. 7 Responde lo siguiente: ¿Cuáles son s...
2Unidad 33 8 ¿Por qué Gabriela habla de curar a muchos enfermos? 9 Completa las oraciones según lo que has leído. Gabr...
2Unidad 34 El año pasado me matricularon para aprender a tocar guitarra y la verdad es que me agrada. ____________________...
3.er grado RECURSOS PARA LA ACTIVIDAD • Cuadernillo de Tutoría, tercer grado, páginas 10-15 (disponible en la sección “Re...
2 EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA 3.er gradoExperiencia de aprendizaje • En familia, elaboren un cartel usando como base una hoja de p...
Descubro qué pienso de mí. • Reflexiono: ¿Me he preguntado alguna vez…? ¿Cómo soy? ¿Qué me gusta de mí? ¿Qué cualidades te...
11 • Observo con atención y leo lo que dicen la niña y el niño. • Con la guía de la profesora o el profesor, dialogamos ...
12 ¡ASÍ SOY YO! Me llamo: Lo que más me gusta de mí es: Lo que mejor sé hacer es: Otras cualidades que tengo son: ¡ME CONO...
13 Conozco a mis compañeras y compañeros. ¿Desde hace cuánto tiempo conozco a mis compañeras y compañeros? A B C ¿Qué les ...
14 Comparto lo que me gusta de mi compañera o compañero. • Recorto la tarjeta que se encuentra al final de esta página. •...
15 Compartimos en familia. • Comento a mi familia lo que he aprendido en la hora de Tutoría. • Juego con mi familia a la...
  1. 1. PLANIFICADOR DE ACTIVIDADES Experiencia de aprendizaje: Nos conocemos mejor y jugamos en familia Tercer grado - Semana 1 Queridas familias, les damos la bienvenida a “Aprendo en casa”, plataforma virtual donde compartiremos diversas actividades que les permitirán disfrutar y aprender en el hogar. Debido a la pandemia de la COVID-19, todas y todos nos estamos quedando en casa. Esta situación se presenta como una gran oportunidad para compartir tiempo en familia, conocernos mejor y aprender juntos; sin embargo, es posible que entre ustedes pueda haber surgido esta pregunta: ¿Cómo podemos aprovechar de la mejor manera el tiempo que estamos compartiendo? Para dar respuesta a esa interrogante, esta semana les proponemos una serie de actividades que permitirán a las niñas y los niños conocerse mejor a sí mismas(os) y a su familia, así como también leer, escribir, recopilar y procesar datos, y, a la vez, divertirse. Estas serán las actividades a realizar: DÍA 1 DÍA 2 DÍA 3 DÍA 4 DÍA 5 Actividad: Leemos y reﬂexionamos sobre cómo somos Actividad: Escribimos nuestra descripción Actividad: Creamos juegos de localización para divertirnos en familia Actividad: Organizamos en tablas las preferencias de juegos en familia Actividad: Me conozco y conozco a mi familia Recuerden: en familia, organicen su tiempo para el desarrollo de las actividades tomando en cuenta las tareas propias del hogar. Bríndense todo el apoyo necesario. ¡Una última recomendación! Asegúrense de incluir sus trabajos en el portafolio. Revisen las orientaciones para su uso en la sección “Recursos” de cada semana. ¡Esperamos que juntos disfruten mucho de este tiempo de aprendizajes en familia! DIRECCIÓN DE EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA
  2. 2. RECURSOS PARA LA ACTIVIDAD • Cuaderno de trabajo de Comunicación, tercer grado, páginas 29-34 (disponible en la sección “Recursos” de esta plataforma) • Hojas de reúso o cuadernos usados • Lápiz o lapicero DESARROLLO DE LA ACTIVIDAD • ¿Te has preguntado, alguna vez, cómo eres, quiénes son tus mejores amigas o amigos, por qué lo son? • Lee con atención la página 29 del cuaderno de trabajo de Comunicación y desarrolla las actividades 1 y 2. • ¿Te gustaría conocer a Gabriela? Ubica el texto “Gabriela” en la página 30 del cuaderno de trabajo de Comunicación. • Realiza una primera lectura del texto. Puedes hacerlo en voz alta, así compartirás esta lectura con tu familia. • Realiza una segunda lectura del texto de manera silenciosa y, luego, desarrolla la actividad 3 de la página 30. • Dialoga con tus familiares sobre la información que te proporciona el texto leído. • Dibuja a Gabriela, según las características físicas mencionadas en el texto. Luego, completa la actividad 5 de la página 31. • Desarrolla las actividades de las páginas 32, 33 y 34, con la ayuda de alguno de tus familiares. Para completar la actividad 7, debes averiguar en Internet a qué se llama párrafos y cómo son los textos descriptivos. • Comenta con tus familiares qué has aprendido con esta actividad. 3.er grado Experiencia de aprendizaje SEMANA 1 DÍA 1 Actividad Leemos y reflexionamos sobre cómo somos
  3. 3. 2Unidad 29 Leemos y reflexionamos sobre cómo somos 1 Responde las siguientes preguntas: 2 Lee y responde las preguntas. Antes de la lectura a. ¿Cómo se llama tu mejor amiga o tu mejor amigo? b. ¿Qué podrías decir de ella o él? Mi amiga Gabriela escribió un texto para que supiéramos más de ella. Te invito a conocerla. ¿Para qué leerás el texto? ¿Cómo crees que es Gabriela? ¿Qué nos dirá sobre ella? “Gabriela”
  4. 4. 2Unidad 30 3 Lee el texto en silencio y, luego, en una segunda lectura, subraya lo siguiente: Durante la lectura Con color azul, las partes del texto que describen las características físicas de Gabriela. Con color rojo, las partes del texto que mencionan las cualidades de Gabriela. Gabriela Hola, soy Gabriela y tengo 8 años. Nací en el distrito de Lima y vivo en Pueblo Libre. Soy delgada y de estatura mediana, mis ojos son marrones, mi cabello es largo, ondulado y de color negro. Mi piel es trigueña y tengo una gran sonrisa. Mis papás son Jaime y Cecilia, y mi hermana se llama Valeria. Ella es dos años mayor que yo: le encanta leer y cantar, a diferencia de mí, que prefiero preparar postres, ver televisión y jugar con mi perrita. No me gusta cuando, en el día, hace mucho sol; en cambio, prefiero las noches y la lluvia. El año pasado me matricularon para aprender a tocar guitarra y la verdad es que me agrada; aún tengo que practicar mucho, pero mi profesora dice que lo hago muy bien.También me gusta la gimnasia y las áreas de Comunicación y Personal Social. Cuando sea grande, quiero ser doctora y curar a muchos enfermos.Ahora estoy intentando aprender a montar bicicleta. Estoy segura de que, practicando, lograré aprender muy pronto. ¿Cuántas personas conforman la familia de Gabriela? Al leer el tercer y cuarto párrafo, ¿qué cualidad de Gabriela podemos deducir? ¿Puedes imaginar cómo es Gabriela? Ministerio de Educación. (2017). Comunicación 3. Cuaderno de trabajo. Primaria. Lima, Perú. (Adaptación)
  5. 5. 2Unidad 31 Después de la lectura 4 Dibuja a Gabriela según las características físicas mencionadas en el texto. 5 Responde las preguntas de los recuadros. Luego, realiza lo que indica Lucía. ¿Qué le gusta a Gabriela? ¿Qué no le gusta a Gabriela? Dibuja una o una en la parte del texto donde encontraste las respuestas a las preguntas anteriores.
  6. 6. 2Unidad 32 6 Completa el esquema con la información del texto acerca de Gabriela. 7 Responde lo siguiente: ¿Cuáles son sus características físicas? ¿Qué es lo que más le gusta hacer? ¿Qué animal tiene como mascota? ¿Cómo está conformada su familia? ¿Qué tipo de texto es “Gabriela”? ¿Por qué? ¿Cuántos párrafos tiene? ¿Qué párrafo describe las características físicas de Gabriela? Gabriela
  7. 7. 2Unidad 33 8 ¿Por qué Gabriela habla de curar a muchos enfermos? 9 Completa las oraciones según lo que has leído. Gabriela tiene el cabello _____________________________________ y ___________________________ . A Gabriela le gusta preparar ________________________________ y ___________________________ , a diferencia de su hermana, a quien le gusta _____________________ . ¿Qué clase de palabras usaste para completar la primera oración? 10 Lee con atención las oraciones. Luego, escribe un sinónimo para cada palabra en azul. Mi cabello es largo, ondulado y de color negro. Cuando sea grande, quiero ser doctora y curar a muchos enfermos. ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________
  8. 8. 2Unidad 34 El año pasado me matricularon para aprender a tocar guitarra y la verdad es que me agrada. ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ Un sinónimo es la palabra que tiene igual o similar significado que otra u otras palabras o expresiones. 11 Pinta las casitas que señalen lo que lograste al leer la descripción de Gabriela. Identifiqué las características físicas de una persona. Identifiqué las cualidades de una persona. Reconocí la descripción escrita de una persona.
  9. 9. 3.er grado RECURSOS PARA LA ACTIVIDAD • Cuadernillo de Tutoría, tercer grado, páginas 10-15 (disponible en la sección “Recursos” de esta plataforma) • Hojas de reúso, papel periódico • Lápiz o lapicero • Goma, plumones o colores DESARROLLO DE LA ACTIVIDAD ¿Te has preguntado, alguna vez, cómo eres, qué te gusta de ti misma o de ti mismo, cuáles son tus cualidades? Conversa con tu familia sobre las cualidades de cada uno y por qué creen tenerlas. Luego, jueguen a la tarjeta misteriosa: • Elabora con papel de reúso una tarjeta para cada integrante de la familia, de acuerdo al modelo que se encuentra en la página 14 del cuadernillo de Tutoría. • Para empezar a jugar, invítalos a sentarse en círculo. Luego, entrega una tarjeta a cada familiar e indica que cada uno va a escribir lo que más le gusta de quien está a su derecha. • Después de haber escrito lo que se indicó, cada uno dobla su tarjeta y la coloca en una caja o bolsa. • Cada familiar saca al azar una tarjeta y lee lo que dice. Si saca la que escribió, la vuelve a colocar en la caja o bolsa y toma otra. • Por turnos, leen en voz alta lo que está escrito en la tarjeta que sacaron. • Cada uno intenta descubrir de quién es la tarjeta y para quién la escribió. • Al lograrlo, pueden festejar mostrando los pulgares arriba. Experiencia de aprendizaje SEMANA 1 DÍA 2 Actividad Me conozco y conozco a mi familia
  10. 10. 2 EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA 3.er gradoExperiencia de aprendizaje • En familia, elaboren un cartel usando como base una hoja de periódico o cualquier otra. Peguen las tarjetas elaboradas por la familia y escriban un título que podría ser: “¡Qué lindo es vivir en familia y conocernos!” o “¡Somos geniales!”. • Luego, coloquen este cartel en un lugar visible de la casa. • Lee y resuelve con ayuda de un familiar la actividad “Me conozco y conozco a mis compañeras y compañeros”, que se propone en el cuadernillo de Tutoría, páginas de la 10 a la 15. Como estás en casa, tus familiares serán tus compañeras y compañeros. ORDENADO CARIÑOSA GRACIOSO HONESTA
  11. 11. Descubro qué pienso de mí. • Reflexiono: ¿Me he preguntado alguna vez…? ¿Cómo soy? ¿Qué me gusta de mí? ¿Qué cualidades tengo? Leo con la profesora o el profesor el propósito de esta ficha. Me conozco y conozco a mis compañeras y compañeros 10
  12. 12. 11 • Observo con atención y leo lo que dicen la niña y el niño. • Con la guía de la profesora o el profesor, dialogamos sobre las siguientes preguntas: - ¿Qué observo en las imágenes? - ¿Qué les gusta hacer? ¿Cómo se sienten cuando hacen lo que les gusta? - ¿Es importante conocer nuestras cualidades y lo que mejor sabemos hacer? ¿Por qué? Me gusta bailar y también ayudar a mis compañeras y compañeros. ¡Me siento feliz como soy! Soy respetuoso y juego muy bien al fútbol. ¡Me quiero como soy!
  13. 13. 12 ¡ASÍ SOY YO! Me llamo: Lo que más me gusta de mí es: Lo que mejor sé hacer es: Otras cualidades que tengo son: ¡ME CONOZCO Y ME QUIERO COMO SOY! Reconozco cómo soy. • Me dibujo y completo las oraciones. Aquí me dibujo. Aquí escribo cómo soy. Yo soy importante.
  14. 14. 13 Conozco a mis compañeras y compañeros. ¿Desde hace cuánto tiempo conozco a mis compañeras y compañeros? A B C ¿Qué les gusta hacer? ¿Cómo son? • Con la guía de la profesora o el profesor, conversamos:
  15. 15. 14 Comparto lo que me gusta de mi compañera o compañero. • Recorto la tarjeta que se encuentra al final de esta página. • Escribo en la tarjeta recortada el nombre y lo que más me gusta de quien se sienta a mi derecha o izquierda. • Intercambio mi tarjeta, leo la tarjeta que recibo y la pego en el recuadro. • En el recuadro que sigue escribo cómo me siento acerca de lo que leí de mí. Me siento con lo que dice mi amiga o amigo de mí, porque Aquí pego la tarjeta que recibí. (Nombre) Lo que me gusta de ti es ¡Abrazos! (Firma)
  16. 16. 15 Compartimos en familia. • Comento a mi familia lo que he aprendido en la hora de Tutoría. • Juego con mi familia a la “Tarjeta misteriosa” y para ello elaboro tarjetas según el número de integrantes. • Sentados en círculo, cada participante escribe lo que más le gusta de quien está a su derecha. • Luego, doblamos las tarjetas y las colocamos en una caja o bolsa. • Cada familiar saca al azar una tarjeta y lee lo que dice. • Intentamos descubrir quién escribió la tarjeta y para quién lo hizo. Al lograrlo festejamos con un abrazo u otra muestra de afecto. • Con la guía de la profesora o el profesor, comparto la tarjeta recibida y cómo me siento con ello. • Después del diálogo, por grupos, elaboramos un afiche con nuestras cualidades. Lo decoramos y pegamos en un lugar visible del aula para recordarlas.

