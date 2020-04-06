Successfully reported this slideshow.
PLANIFICADOR DE ACTIVIDADES Experiencia de aprendizaje: Nos organizamos en familia para cuidarnos de la COVID-19 Segundo g...
2.° grado RECURSOS PARA LA ACTIVIDAD • Hoja • Lápiz • Dibujo de horario semanal DESARROLLO DE LA ACTIVIDAD • Haz una li...
DESARROLLO DE LA ACTIVIDAD • Revisa la lista de actividades favoritas que elaboraste y escoge tres de ellas. • Averigua ...
UNIDAD 2 39 Leemos tablas y gráﬁcos a. Comenten. ¿Qué datos hay en la tabla? b. Cuenten los palotes y escriban la cantidad...
UNIDAD 2 2.° grado 40 2. Por las tardes, Rocío ofrece ricos postres. Para descubrir qué postre gustó más a sus clientes el...
2.° grado RECURSOS PARA LA ACTIVIDAD • Cuaderno de trabajo de Comunicación, segundo grado, páginas 31-32 (disponible en l...
31 Textos para jugar con el lenguaje 1 U NIDA D Leemos y nos divertimos Antes de la lectura: Durante la lectura: 1. Observ...
32 Textos para jugar con el lenguaje Leemos Después de la lectura: 6. Dialoguen sobre las siguientes preguntas. ¿De quiéne...
  1. 1. PLANIFICADOR DE ACTIVIDADES Experiencia de aprendizaje: Nos organizamos en familia para cuidarnos de la COVID-19 Segundo grado - Semana 1 Queridas familias, les damos la bienvenida a “Aprendo en casa”, plataforma virtual donde compartiremos diversas actividades que les permitirán disfrutar y aprender en el hogar. Ante la situación que estamos viviendo como sociedad, seguro les han surgido algunas preguntas, por ejemplo: ¿Qué podemos hacer para sentirnos mejor en familia? ¿Cómo podemos divertirnos y compartir sin salir de casa? Aquí les daremos ideas para que puedan seguir aprendiendo, compartiendo y divirtiéndose en familia. En esta semana, les presentaremos diversas actividades lúdicas donde las niñas y los niños aprenderán a representar gráﬁcos, leer y escribir rimas, jugar a la gallinita ciega y descubrir adivinanzas. Estas serán las actividades a realizar: DÍA 1 DÍA 2 DÍA 3 DÍA 4 DÍA 5 Actividad: Elaboramos un horario de actividades para divertirnos en familia Actividad: Representamos en gráﬁcos las actividades preferidas de la familia Actividad: Nos divertimos escribiendo rimas con nombres de animales Actividad: Jugamos a “La gallinita ciega que busca un tesoro” Actividad: Descubrimos: ¿qué será, qué será? Actividad: Compartimos lo que aprendimos con nuestra familia Actividad: Nos divertimos leyendo rimas con nombres de animales Recuerden: en familia, organicen su tiempo para el desarrollo de las actividades tomando en cuenta las tareas propias del hogar. Bríndense todo el apoyo necesario. ¡Esperamos que juntos disfruten mucho de este tiempo de aprendizajes en familia! DIRECCIÓN DE EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA
  2. 2. 2.° grado RECURSOS PARA LA ACTIVIDAD • Hoja • Lápiz • Dibujo de horario semanal DESARROLLO DE LA ACTIVIDAD • Haz una lista de las actividades favoritas de cada uno de los integrantes de tu familia. • Propón a tu familia hacer un horario de actividades para desarrollarlas cada día. RECURSOS PARA LA ACTIVIDAD • Cuaderno de trabajo de Matemática, segundo grado, páginas 39 y 40 (disponible en la sección “Recursos” de esta plataforma) • Lápiz • Papel Actividad Representamos en gráficos las actividades preferidas de la familia Nos organizamos en familia para cuidarnos del coronavirus (COVID-19) SEMANA 1 Día 1 Actividad: Elaboramos un horario de actividades para divertirnos en familia Actividad: Representamos en gráficos las actividades preferidas de la familia Actividad Elaboramos un horario de actividades para divertirnos en familia
  3. 3. DESARROLLO DE LA ACTIVIDAD • Revisa la lista de actividades favoritas que elaboraste y escoge tres de ellas. • Averigua cuál de esas tres actividades es la preferida de cada uno de los integrantes de tu familia. Anota sus respuestas. • Lee y resuelve con ayuda de un familiar las actividades 1 y 2 que se proponen en las páginas 39 y 40 del cuaderno de trabajo de Matemática. Fíjate que en la tabla hay tres columnas, una que muestra los platos de comida, otra donde se anota con palotes el conteo de la venta y una tercera donde se considera la cantidad total. • Ahora, pide ayuda para organizar las preferencias de tus familiares en una tabla. • Luego, representa esas preferencias en un gráfico de barras. • A todos los integrantes de tu familia, comunícales cuál es la actividad que más prefieren y cuál es la que menos prefieren. EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA 2.° grado Nos organizamos en familia para cuidarnos del coronavirus (COVID-19) 2 ! Recuerda: Guarda en tu portafolio la tabla, el gráfico y las conclusiones de las preferencias de tu familia que has elaborado. Arroz con Pollo Solterito de queso Juane Cuy chactado Seco de res Venta de platos de comida Conteo Cantidad Platos de comida
  4. 4. UNIDAD 2 39 Leemos tablas y gráﬁcos a. Comenten. ¿Qué datos hay en la tabla? b. Cuenten los palotes y escriban la cantidad de platos vendidos. c. En el gráfico de barras, pinten un cuadradito por cada plato vendido. d. Respondan. • ¿Qué plato se vendió más? _______________________. • ¿Qué plato se vendió menos? _______________________. e. Escriban una conclusión a partir del gráfico. __________________________ __________________________ __________________________. 1. Rocío anota en una tabla la cantidad de platos que vende cada día en su puesto de comida. 15 14 13 12 11 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 Cantidad Platos de comida Venta de platos de comida Arroz con pollo Solterito de queso Juane Cuy chactado Seco de res Lleve a solo S/ 12 Arroz con pollo Solterito de queso Juane Cuy chactado Seco de res Treinta y nueve Platos de comida Conteo Cantidad Arroz con pollo Solterito de queso Juane Cuy chactado Seco de res Venta de platos de comida
  5. 5. UNIDAD 2 2.° grado 40 2. Por las tardes, Rocío ofrece ricos postres. Para descubrir qué postre gustó más a sus clientes el día de hoy, utilizó gráficos. ¿Cuál fue el postre preferido? • El postre preferido fue ______________________________. a. Coloquen un título para ambos gráficos. b. Respondan. • ¿Cuántos alfajores vendió hoy Rocío? ______________________. • ¿Cuántos postres vendió? ______________________. c. Respondan oralmente. • ¿Qué representa cada plato en el gráfico? • ¿Para qué le pueden servir estos datos a Rocío? • ¿Qué gráfico prefieren? ¿Por qué? Cantidad Gelatinas Tortas Mazamorras Alfajores Postres Cantidad Gelatinas Tortas Mazamorras Alfajores Postres Cuarenta 15 14 13 12 11 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 15 14 13 12 11 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0
  6. 6. 2.° grado RECURSOS PARA LA ACTIVIDAD • Cuaderno de trabajo de Comunicación, segundo grado, páginas 31-32 (disponible en la sección “Recursos” de esta plataforma) • Papel • Lápiz DESARROLLO DE LA ACTIVIDAD • Además de nuestros familiares, estos días estamos compartiendo con nuestras mascotas u otros animales que viven cerca de nuestra casa. Puedes conocer diversos animales si lees las rimas que te vamos a presentar. • Ubica la página 31 del cuaderno de trabajo de Comunicación. • Observa cómo son los textos que acompañan las imágenes de animales en la página 31 y léelos en voz alta para tu familia. • Luego, dialoga con algún familiar sobre los textos que has leído y responde las preguntas de la actividad 2 de la página 31. • A continuación, desarrolla las actividades 5, 6, 7, 8 y 9 de las páginas 31 y 32 del cuaderno de trabajo. Actividad Nos divertimos leyendo rimas con el nombre de animales Nos organizamos en familia para cuidarnos del coronavirus (COVID-19) SEMANA 1 Día 2 El gato hace un garabato junto al pato.
  7. 7. 31 Textos para jugar con el lenguaje 1 U NIDA D Leemos y nos divertimos Antes de la lectura: Durante la lectura: 1. Observen las imágenes y cómo son los textos. 2. Dialoguen y respondan las siguientes preguntas. ¿Han visto antes textos como estos? ¿De qué creen que tratarán? ¿Recuerdan cómo se llaman? 3. Lee en silencio los textos. 4. Lee cada una de las rimas para tus compañeras y compañeros. 5. Encierra las últimas sílabas de las palabras que terminan igual. Por ejemplo: El puma feroz corre muy veloz. El oso peludo mira a un zancudo. El guacamayo comelón se termina un melón. come lón me lón En pareja Individual
  8. 8. 32 Textos para jugar con el lenguaje Leemos Después de la lectura: 6. Dialoguen sobre las siguientes preguntas. ¿De quiénes se habla en las rimas? ¿Cómo son el puma y el oso? 7. Responde la siguiente pregunta y dibuja. ¿A quién mira el oso? 8. Completa. El oso peludo mira a un... 9. Responde: Según el texto, ¿cómo corre el puma? En grupo Individual

