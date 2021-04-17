Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Description Network security is not simply about building impenetrable walls â€” determined attackers will eventually over...
Book Details ASIN : 1593275099
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ The Practice of Network Security Monitoring: Understanding Incident Detection and Response...
DOWNLOAD OR READ The Practice of Network Security Monitoring: Understanding Incident Detection and Response by click link ...
EBOOKS
READ
DOWNLOAD
EPUB
KINDLE
BESTSELLER
PAPERBACK
HARDCOVER
IPAD
ANDROID
THANK YOU
❤PDF⚡ The Practice of Network Security Monitoring Understanding Incident Detection and Response
❤PDF⚡ The Practice of Network Security Monitoring Understanding Incident Detection and Response
❤PDF⚡ The Practice of Network Security Monitoring Understanding Incident Detection and Response
❤PDF⚡ The Practice of Network Security Monitoring Understanding Incident Detection and Response
❤PDF⚡ The Practice of Network Security Monitoring Understanding Incident Detection and Response
❤PDF⚡ The Practice of Network Security Monitoring Understanding Incident Detection and Response
❤PDF⚡ The Practice of Network Security Monitoring Understanding Incident Detection and Response
❤PDF⚡ The Practice of Network Security Monitoring Understanding Incident Detection and Response
❤PDF⚡ The Practice of Network Security Monitoring Understanding Incident Detection and Response
❤PDF⚡ The Practice of Network Security Monitoring Understanding Incident Detection and Response
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
6 views
Apr. 17, 2021

❤PDF⚡ The Practice of Network Security Monitoring Understanding Incident Detection and Response

Network security is not simply about building impenetrable walls Ã¢ÂÂ determined attackers will eventually overcome traditional defenses. The most effective computer security strategies integrate network security monitoring (NSM) the collection and analysis of data to help you detect and respond to intrusions.In The Practice of Network Security Monitoring Mandiant CSO Richard Bejtlich shows you how to use NSM to add a robust layer of protection around your networks Ã¢ÂÂ no prior experience required. To help you avoid costly and inflexible solutions he teaches you how to deploy build and run an NSM operation using open source software and vendorneutral tools.You'll learn how toDetermine where to deploy NSM platforms and size them for the monitored networks Deploy standalone or distributed NSM installations Use command line and graphical packet analysis tools and NSM consoles Interpret

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

❤PDF⚡ The Practice of Network Security Monitoring Understanding Incident Detection and Response

  1. 1. Description Network security is not simply about building impenetrable walls â€” determined attackers will eventually overcome traditional defenses. The most effective computer security strategies integrate network security monitoring (NSM): the collection and analysis of data to help you detect and respond to intrusions.In The Practice of Network Security Monitoring, Mandiant CSO Richard Bejtlich shows you how to use NSM to add a robust layer of protection around your networks â€” no prior experience required. To help you avoid costly and inflexible solutions, he teaches you how to deploy, build, and run an NSM operation using open source software and vendor-neutral tools.You'll learn how to:Determine where to deploy NSM platforms, and size them for the monitored networks Deploy stand-alone or distributed NSM installations Use command line and graphical packet analysis tools, and NSM consoles Interpret network evidence from server-side and client-side intrusions Integrate threat intelligence into NSM software to identify sophisticated adversaries There's no foolproof way to keep attackers out of your network. But when they get in, you'll be prepared. The Practice of Network Security Monitoring will show you how to build a security net to detect, contain, and control them. Attacks are inevitable, but losing sensitive data shouldn't be.
  2. 2. Book Details ASIN : 1593275099
  3. 3. IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ The Practice of Network Security Monitoring: Understanding Incident Detection and Response, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NEXT PAGE
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD OR READ The Practice of Network Security Monitoring: Understanding Incident Detection and Response by click link below READ NOW The Practice of Network Security Monitoring: Understanding Incident Detection and Response OR CLICK THE BUTTON HERE
  5. 5. EBOOKS
  6. 6. READ
  7. 7. DOWNLOAD
  8. 8. EPUB
  9. 9. KINDLE
  10. 10. BESTSELLER
  11. 11. PAPERBACK
  12. 12. HARDCOVER
  13. 13. IPAD
  14. 14. ANDROID
  15. 15. THANK YOU

×