Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The�Evolving�Self:�A�Psychology�for�the�Third�Millennium�Audiobook�Free�|�Audiobook�For�Self� Development The�Evolving�Sel...
The�Evolving�Self:�A�Psychology�for�the�Third�Millennium In�this�wise,�humane�inquiry,�Csikszentmihalyi�(Flow:�The�Psychol...
The�Evolving�Self:�A�Psychology�for�the�Third�Millennium
The�Evolving�Self:�A�Psychology�for�the�Third�Millennium
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Evolving Self A Psychology for the Third Millennium Audiobook Free | Audiobook For Self Development

13 views

Published on

The Evolving Self A Psychology for the Third Millennium Audiobook Free | Audiobook For Self Development

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Evolving Self A Psychology for the Third Millennium Audiobook Free | Audiobook For Self Development

  1. 1. The�Evolving�Self:�A�Psychology�for�the�Third�Millennium�Audiobook�Free�|�Audiobook�For�Self� Development The�Evolving�Self:�A�Psychology�for�the�Third�Millennium�Audiobook�Free�|�Audiobook�For�Self�Development LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. The�Evolving�Self:�A�Psychology�for�the�Third�Millennium In�this�wise,�humane�inquiry,�Csikszentmihalyi�(Flow:�The�Psychology�of�Optimal�Experience)�argues�that�genetically programmed�behaviors�that�once�helped�humans�adapt�and�multiply�now�threaten�our�survival.�These�traits�include� obsessions�with�food�and�sex,�addiction�to�pleasure,�excessive�rationality�and�a�tendency�to�focus�on�the�negative.�A University�of�Chicago�psychology�professor,�the�author�also�believes�we�must�free�our�minds�of�cultural�illusions� such�as�ethnocentric�superiority�or�identification�with�one's�possessions.�He�urges�listeners�to�find�ways�to�reduce� the�oppression,�exploitation�and�inequality�that�are�woven�into�the�fabric�of�society.�Further,�he�wants�us�to�control� the�direction�of�human�evolution�by�pursuing�challenging�activities�that�lead�to�greater�complexity�while�opposting� chaos�and�conformity.�Each�chapter�concludes�with�self-help�questions�and�mental�exercises�designed�to�help� listeners�apply�the�insights�of�this�literate�manifesto�to�their�daily�lives.
  3. 3. The�Evolving�Self:�A�Psychology�for�the�Third�Millennium
  4. 4. The�Evolving�Self:�A�Psychology�for�the�Third�Millennium

×