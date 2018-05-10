[NEWS] Tourette Syndrome (The Facts) by Mary Robertson Unlimited

-
Synnopsis :
Essential reading for Tourette s sufferers, their relatives and friends, this new edition explains the causes of the syndrome, how it is diagnosed, and how to cope if you or a relative has been recently diagnosed. It provides information on the treatment and therapies that are available, and advice and on how individuals can manage their symptoms.
Author : Mary Robertson
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-5
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Mary Robertson ( 7✮ )
