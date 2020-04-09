Successfully reported this slideshow.
Artiﬁcial Intelligence Bootcamp For Product Managers & Business Managers @Sujamthe
I’m SUDHA JAMTHE CEO IOT DISRUPTIONS @sujamthe youtube.com/sujamthe driverlessworldschool.com
Mix of Academic, Strategic & Operational experience. Advisory: IoT, AI and AV to build DriverlessWorld Past eBay Mobile...
AI can be invisible
Lets chase some self-driving cars https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAiOFQ8r_dU
How does AI work?
Lets Talk to an AI https://experiments.withgoogle.com/quick-draw
“Algorithm = brain of AI
AI DOES 4 THINGS GROUP OR SEGMENT PATTERS1 2 3 4 MAKE PREDICTIONS RECOMMENDATIONS ANOMALY DETECTION
Image Classification ImageNet dataset (credit: devopedia)
Object Recognition India dataset: Thanks to AnalyticsVidhya
Video: Perceptive Automata (2.06 min) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-2gmeTUijc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdgYWPiyMkA Augmented Reality
What makes AI alive
“Data is the language of AI
Augmented Reality ❖ Demo 1: Marketing AR examples https:// www.youtube.com/watch?v=3kZcTvNsT0Y ❖ Demo 2: Yosun Chang’s por...
VOICE
Computer Vision: What an AI sees? What we see What an AI sees
“The secret to AI is Data
Credit: dataethics4all.org
Credit: Women in AI Ethics https://lighthouse3.com/diversityinai/index.php
LEARNING AI https://kids.kiddle.co/Artiﬁcial_intelligence https://machinelearningforkids.co.uk/#!/links#top https://sketch...
THANK YOU! @Sujamthe
Aix for IoT Day Pakistan from sudha jamthe stanford
Aix for IoT Day Pakistan from sudha jamthe stanford

Sudha Jamthe talks about AIX: End to end design of Artificial Intelligence at IoT Day Pakistan 2020.

Aix for IoT Day Pakistan from sudha jamthe stanford

