Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ebook [Kindle] Discussion Materials: Tales of a Rookie Wall Street Investment Banker Full PDF A newly-minted MBA recounts ...
Deutsche Bankâ€™s investment banking division as an associate where despotic superiors (and the blinking red light of his ...
Book Details Author : Bill Keenan Publisher : ISBN : 1642934089 Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
Continue to the next page
if you want to download or read Discussion Materials: Tales of a Rookie Wall Street Investment Banker, click button below
Ebook [Kindle] Discussion Materials: Tales of a Rookie Wall Street Investment Banker Full PDF
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
28 views
May. 16, 2021

Ebook [Kindle] Discussion Materials Tales of a Rookie Wall Street Investment Banker Full PDF

Link Read, Download, and more info :
http://site.goodonlinebook.space/?book=1642934089

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ebook [Kindle] Discussion Materials Tales of a Rookie Wall Street Investment Banker Full PDF

  1. 1. Ebook [Kindle] Discussion Materials: Tales of a Rookie Wall Street Investment Banker Full PDF A newly-minted MBA recounts his first years as a Wall Street investment bankerâ€”unredacted.â€œWhy arenâ€™t you using LTM EBITDA for credit metrics?â€• asked the managing director who sat across from me, his widowâ€™s peak clearly visible as he inspected the sheet in front of him. His spacious office looked out onto New York Harbor. â€œBust,â€• said the vice president, a younger, douchier version of Widowâ€™s Peak. He slashed his red ballpoint pen across the sheet and flipped to the next page. â€œWalk me through the debt paydown and your interest rate assumptions,â€• continued the VP. â€œPretty dovish view. Maybe the Fed knows what theyâ€™re doing after all,â€• said Widowâ€™s Peak. He shot a glance at the VP. They shared a chuckleâ€”at what, I couldnâ€™t tell you. This question about interest rates I knew: Dovish, I thought. Doves fly south for the winter, so dovish is downwardsâ€¦low interest ratesâ€” â€œWeâ€™re running short on time,â€• said Widowâ€™s Peak. He flipped to the cover page of my presentation. â€œOne final pointâ€”all pitch decks should have the same title.â€• â€œSince this presentation was geared towards an LBO analysis I was thinkingâ€”â€• â€œNo thinking. All decksâ€”same titleâ€”Discussion Materials.â€• Noted.Discussion Materials gives the reader an honest look at Wall Street from someone in the trenches. After graduating from Columbia Business School, Bill Keenan joined
  2. 2. Deutsche Bankâ€™s investment banking division as an associate where despotic superiors (and the blinking red light of his BlackBerry) instilled low-level terror on an hourly basis. Youâ€™ll join him in his cubicle on the 44th floor of 60 Wall Street as he scrambles to ensure floating bar charts are the correct shade of orange and all numbers are left-aligned, but whatever you do, donâ€™t ask him what any of it means. Leaning heavily on his fellow junior bankers and the countless outsourcing resources the bank employs, he slowly develops proficiency at the job, eventually gaining traction and respect, one deal at a time, over a two-year span, ultimately cementing his legacy in the group by attaining the unattainable: placing a dinner order on Seamless one Sunday night at work from Hwa Yuan Szechuan amounting to $25.00 (tax and tip included), the bankâ€™s maximum allowance for mealsâ€”the perfect order.
  3. 3. Book Details Author : Bill Keenan Publisher : ISBN : 1642934089 Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
  4. 4. Continue to the next page
  5. 5. if you want to download or read Discussion Materials: Tales of a Rookie Wall Street Investment Banker, click button below
  6. 6. Ebook [Kindle] Discussion Materials: Tales of a Rookie Wall Street Investment Banker Full PDF

×