Gl retired judges letter updated v2

  1. 1. 1 of 3 January 23, 2021 [updated] BY EMAIL The Honorable Gavin Newsom Governor of the State of California California State Capitol, First Floor Sacramento, California 95814 RE: Retired Jurists Endorse Justice Liu for Attorney General of California Dear Governor Newsom: As former members of the state and federal bench, we write to express our enthusiastic support of California Supreme Court Justice Goodwin Liu as a worthy successor to Attorney General Xavier Becerra. Most of us know Justice Liu personally as a judicial colleague or fellow scholar. All of us are thoroughly familiar with his work. Each of us can attest that he is deeply thoughtful, sincere, and committed to equal justice under the law. During our service as judicial officers, we presided routinely over cases in which state Attorneys General litigated challenging issues of statewide and national significance. We know from firsthand experience that to be effective, an Attorney General must embrace and model values fundamental to our profession. He or she must have utmost respect for constitutional rights and limits on governmental authority. He or she must possess fidelity to the rule of law, separation of powers, and judicial independence. He or she must be committed to expanding access to justice and rooting out discrimination and bias in all its forms. And he or she must have a relentless commitment to excellence and high ethical standards. Justice Liu possesses all these qualities, along with a reputation befitting California’s stature in our nation and the world. We know that you understand these values better than most. Your father served for twenty years as a distinguished jurist on California’s courts. The actions you now take as Governor often result in litigation, with the Attorney General serving as your legal representative. We urge you to choose an Attorney General with real intellectual heft and legal expertise, one who will work alongside you to navigate and overcome the unprecedented crises confronting California and our nation. Appointing Justice Liu as Attorney General would emphatically signal your commitment to diversity, excellence, and the rule of law, as well as your desire that the people of California have top-notch legal representation. President-Elect Joe Biden’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to serve as the Attorney General of the United States is a timely reminder of the benefits of having someone with judicial experience in this role.
  2. 2. 2 of 3 The Honorable Gavin Newsom Page Two Throughout his decade on California’s highest court, Justice Liu has decided hundreds of cases and thousands of petitions for review, including the most complex criminal and civil matters of federal and state law. A substantial portion of these matters have been litigated by the Attorney General on behalf of the people of California. From his tenure on the bench, Justice Liu has gained unique insight into the nuances of the Attorney General’s briefing, strategies, and implementation of judicial opinions. As Attorney General, he would deploy this expertise every day to achieve results for all Californians. Justice Liu has served on California’s Access to Justice Commission, where he worked to expand pro bono legal services and ensure that the courts are accessible to everyday people, including the most disadvantaged Californians. He also has been a national leader in promoting diversity in the legal profession; currently, he is at the forefront of a multi-year research project on law clerk diversity. Given his track record, we have no doubt that he would meaningfully advance diversity and access to justice as Attorney General. In sum, the depth and breadth of Justice Liu’s knowledge of the law, his commitment to equal justice, and his intimate familiarity with the Attorney General’s role persuade us that he would be extraordinarily effective as California’s chief law enforcement officer. He has earned the universal respect of his fellow jurists, past and present, regardless of party. We recommend that you appoint Justice Liu as the next Attorney General of California. Respectfully, ASSOCIATE JUSTICE MING CHIN (RET.) Supreme Court of California ASSOCIATE JUSTICE KATHRYN WERDEGAR (RET.) Supreme Court of California ASSOCIATE JUSTICE CARLOS MORENO (RET.) Supreme Court of California JUDGE THELTON HENDERSON (RET.) U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California JUDGE JEREMY FOGEL (RET.) U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California
  3. 3. 3 of 3 CHIEF JUSTICE MARGARET H. MARSHALL (RET.) Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court CHIEF JUSTICE WALLACE B. JEFFERSON (RET.) Supreme Court of Texas CHIEF JUSTICE SCOTT BALES (RET.) Supreme Court of Arizona JUDGE NANCY GERTNER (RET.) U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts JUDGE BRENDA HARBIN-FORTE (RET.) Superior Court of California, Alameda County JUDGE JOHN M. TRUE III (RET.) Superior Court of California, Alameda County JUDGE A. HOWARD MATZ (RET.) U.S. District Court for the Central District of California JUDGE MARILYN HALL PATEL (RET.) U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California JUDGE GARY A. FEESS (RET.) U.S. District Court for the Central District of California JUDGE HOWARD HALM (RET.) Superior Court of California, Los Angeles County

