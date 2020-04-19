Successfully reported this slideshow.
Anziehungsverstärker: Übung & Beispiele Um dir die Arbeit so einfach wie möglich zu machen, teile ich einige Beispiele mit...
Er ist spielerisch und hat Spaß in dem, was er tut. Seine Strategie und Entschlossenheit helfen ihm, wichtige Aufgaben zu ...
Er ist flink und lässt dich einfach von einer kichernden Freude erfüllt sein - nicht weil er übertrieben ist, sondern weil...
3. Verspieltheit Daniels Spielgefühl beruht auf seiner Neugier und Liebe zur Freiheit. Ich kann mir vorstellen, wie er Spa...
Hilfestellung zur Aufgabe: Charme - wie du ihn entwickelst

Hilfestellung zur Aufgabe: Charme - wie du ihn entwickelst

Hilfestellung zur Aufgabe: Charme - wie du ihn entwickelst

  1. 1. Anziehungsverstärker: Übung & Beispiele Um dir die Arbeit so einfach wie möglich zu machen, teile ich einige Beispiele mit dir. Wenn du die Werte und Faktoren der Männer unten liest, prüfen, ob du ein Gefühl für sie bekommen kannst, bevor wir überhaupt zu den Verstärkern gelangen. Dies wird deine Intuition trainieren, um als nächstes deine eigenen Absätze zu erstellen. Jetzt erhältst du ein noch tieferes Verständnis dafür, wie du eine Stimmung aufgreifen kannst, basierend auf den Konzepten, auf denen wir bereits aufgebaut haben. Ich gehe einen Schritt weiter, als die Werte und Faktoren mit den Verstärkern abzugleichen. Unter jedem Verstärker schreibe ich einen Absatz, um jeden Kerl und seine Stimmung zu beschreiben. Deine Aufgabe ist es, ein Gefühl für jeden Kerl zu bekommen, indem du diese Beschreibungen liest, ihn mit dir selbst in Verbindung bringst und siehst, wo du möglicherweise einen Crossover hast oder nicht. Nennen wir als erstes Beispiel John. Hier sind Johns fünf wichtigsten Werte und Faktoren: JOHN Ich bin Beitrag leisten. Ich bin Abenteuer. Ich bin entschlossen. Ich bin Verspieltheit. Ich bin Flow. Ich habe schöne Haare. Ich bin in Form. Ich bin ehrgeizig Ich bin Spaß. Ich bin strategisch. 1. Freundlichkeit Johns wichtigster Wert ist ein Gefühl des Beitrag-leistens, was bedeutet, dass er serviceorientiert ist und gerne Menschen hilft. Daraus ergibt sich seine Freundlichkeit. Weil er Verspieltheit und Spaß schätzt, genießt er es, freundlich zu anderen zu sein. Es ist keine Schönmalerei - es ist ein Teil von ihm, ein Ausdruck dessen, was für ihn wichtig ist. Andere Menschen können das fühlen und es gibt ein Gefühl von Leichtigkeit und Bedeutung von Johns Liebe. Auch hier muss es nicht übertrieben sein. Es kann so einfach herauskommen, als würde er die Tür für eine schöne Frau öffnen und dadurch seine Fürsorge zeigen. 2. Integrität John ist ein entschlossener Typ, und der Beitrag ist sein wichtigster Wert. Das führt dazu, dass er entschlossen und fleißig ist, etwas zu verändern. Er ist ehrgeizig und strategisch, also schafft er es wirklich. Und weil alles darauf basiert, anderen zu helfen, ist seine Mission durch und durch klar. 3. Verspieltheit John ist ein Abenteurer, daher könnte seine Vorstellung vom Spielen ,eine spontane Reise in die Ferne sein. Er liebt es hart zu arbeiten und fokussiert zu spielen, so dass ich ihn am Ende des Tages bei einem oder zwei Drinks entspannen und vor Freude lachen sehen kann. 4. Vertrauen / Ehrgeiz John hat ein Gefühl für Abenteuer und kann leicht in einen Flow- Zustand geraten. Einen Beitrag im Leben zu leisten ist ihm wichtig und er ist ehrgeizig.
  2. 2. Er ist spielerisch und hat Spaß in dem, was er tut. Seine Strategie und Entschlossenheit helfen ihm, wichtige Aufgaben zu konstruieren und auszuführen. Außerdem hat er schöne Haare, das hilft immer. Johns Version von Selbstvertrauen / Ehrgeiz könnte so aussehen, als würde man ein philanthropisches Unternehmen führen, in das viel Abenteuer eingebaut ist. 5. Sexuelle Anziehungskraft John hat ein Gefühl von Verspieltheit und Flow und ist abenteuerlustig. Dieser Abenteuerlustige kann sich auf seine sexuelle Stimmung und seinen Charme übertragen. Der Fähigkeit des „in den Flow kommens“, den er hat, wird die Dinge gut mitnehmen - es wird nicht diese komische, abgehakte Erfahrung für die Frau sein. Es wird sich stimmig und rund anfühlen, als würde sie einfach gut mit ihm entlang eines Flusses schweben. Er ist auch strategisch, damit er wirklich sehen kann, was für ihn bei der sexuellen Eskalation funktioniert. Es ist bemüht ein maßgeschneidertes System für sich selbst zu entwickeln, um mehr und mehr für zu tun. SVEN Ich bin ruhig. Ich bin Sanftmut. Ich bin geerdet. Ich bin fokussiert. Ich bin Leichtigkeit. Ich habe tolle Augen. Ich bin hartnäckig. Ich bin intelligent. Ich bin verrückt. Ich bin ein großartiger Zuhörer. 1. Freundlichkeit Sven ist so ruhig und sanft, dass sich die Leute um ihn herum wirklich gut fühlen. Hinweis: Obwohl dies seine Werte sind, ist er in diesen nicht PERFEKT, aber das ist nicht der Punkt. Er hat die Essenz seiner Werte, das Verlangen danach. So fühlen die Menschen das bis zu dem einen oder anderen Grad, wenn sie bei ihm sind. Die Tatsache, dass er so ein großartiger Zuhörer ist, trägt weiter zu seiner Freundlichkeit gegenüber anderen bei. Ich stelle mir Leute vor, die sich von ihm wirklich gesehen fühlen. Ich stelle mir vor, dass Frauen sich aufgrund seiner akzeptierenden und ruhigen Art so gut bei ihn fühlen, dass sie sich wirklich entspannen und mit ihm sie selbst sein können. 2. Integrität Er ist konzentriert, ruhig, sanft und leicht. Er ist hartnäckig, was - zusammen mit seinen anderen Faktoren - Charakter impliziert. Er hat die Fähigkeit, im Laufe der Zeit geduldig zu sein und verrückte Dinge zu tun. Deshalb ist er so ein großartiger Wissenschaftler / Forscher. 3. Verspieltheit Sven ist ruhig und konzentriert, verrückt und leicht. Ich kann mir also vorstellen, dass er hin und wieder einen gutmütigen Witz auf Lager hat oder weiß, wie es ist die Frau auf freundliche Art und Weise zu „necken“. Oder einfach wegen seiner Leichtigkeit auf fast kindliche Weise verspielt zu sein. scheint Er könnte es genießen, bei Kartenspielen ein Schummler zu sein und nur leise zu gewinnen, bis es alle mitbekommen und mit ihm lachen.
  3. 3. Er ist flink und lässt dich einfach von einer kichernden Freude erfüllt sein - nicht weil er übertrieben ist, sondern weil er eine so einfache Leichtigkeit und ein so ruhiges Gefühl mit sich bringt. 4. Vertrauen / Ehrgeiz Sven ist ruhig und sanft, ein großartiger Zuhörer. Er ist konzentriert und beharrlich, wenn eine wichtige Aufgabe ansteht, aber alles, was er tut, hat ein Gefühl von Leichtigkeit. Und er ist verrückt und intelligent – das spricht für sich.. Plus schöne Augen. Wundervoll! So könnte seine Version von Selbstvertrauen / Ehrgeiz so sein. Ich stelle ihn mir als Wissenschaftler vor, vielleicht als Umweltwissenschaftler, der den Planeten rettet. Also, ein wohlwollender Wissenschaftler? Ein wohlwollender Wissenschaftler, der auch gut zuhört und Sie ruhig fühlen lässt, wenn Sie in seiner Nähe sind? Ja, ich glaube, ich höre Frauen ohnmächtig werden… 5. Sexuelle Anziehungskraft Sven hat das Potenzial für eine wirklich heiße sexuelle Stimmung. Er ist geerdet und sanft zugleich. Das fühlt sich für eine Frau entspannend an, als könnte sie wirklich in seine Arme fallen. Gleichzeitig schätzt er Leichtigkeit, damit sie sich frei fühlt und mit ihm hochhebt. Seine Ruhe wird sie beruhigen. Seine Erdung ist anziehend schafft Raum für Vertrauen und Hingabe. Sein Fokus und seine Beharrlichkeit werden sicherstellen, dass er dran bleibt, und mit seiner Aufmerksamkeit die Stimmung dirigiert. Ich kann mir vorstellen, wie wunderbar sich das für die richtige Frau anfühlt! DANIEL Ich bin Freiheit. Ich bin die Wahrheit. Ich bin Charakter. Ich bin Logik. Ich bin Wirksamkeit. Ich bin in Form. Ich bin eigen. Ich bin offen. Ich bin ein Problemlöser. Ich bin neugierig. 1. Freundlichkeit Daniel schätzt Freiheit und Wahrheit, also schätzt er das auch bei anderen. Er ist neugierig, was ihn mit anderen in Kontakt bringt. Natürlich gilt seine Neugier normalerweise auf die analytischen Dinge im Leben und jene Bereiche im Leben, die ihn besonders interessieren. Aber er kann lernen, die Neugierde mehr auf das Soziale, mehr auf Menschen zu übertragen, wenn er will. Seine schrullige Verrücktheit ist charmant und gefällt den Menschen, und er fühlt sich gleich wieder beliebt. Er ist offen und gleichzeitig sorgt sein Charakter dafür, dass er im Laufe seines Lebens mehr Takt und Sanftmut lernt. 2. Integrität Daniel ist ein Beispiel für Integrität. Wahrheit? Offenheit? Charakter? Wirksamkeit? Du kannst diesem Mann wirklich vertrauen, dass er das Richtige erkennt und tut. Frauen werden dies als eine aufrichtige Haltung für das erleben, was richtig ist, und das Gefühl der Freiheit spüren, das von dieser Klarheit und Überzeugung herrührt.
  4. 4. 3. Verspieltheit Daniels Spielgefühl beruht auf seiner Neugier und Liebe zur Freiheit. Ich kann mir vorstellen, wie er Spaß daran hat, jemanden zu ärgern und dabei wie ein Falke zu beobachten, wie dieser reagiert. Weil er so intelligent und ein Problemlöser ist, sieht er Ironie in allem, selbst im Leben. Also macht er immer sarkastische und dennoch gutmütige Kommentare über die Welt. 4. Vertrauen / Ehrgeiz Er widmet sich der Wahrheit und Freiheit, der Grundlage seines guten Charakters. Seine Werte Logik und Effektivität bestimmen seine Unternehmungen zur Problemlösung. Er ist verrückt und neugierig. Und er kümmert sich um seinen Körper. Immer ein Plus. Ich denke, Daniel ist unser Ingenieur. Wir haben also einen Unternehmer, einen Wissenschaftler und einen Ingenieur. Fantastisch! Wenn Daniel Vertrauen ausdrücken würde, könnte es so aussehen, als wäre er ruhig in einem Raum voller Menschen. Sicher, er wird nicht im Mittelpunkt der Aufmerksamkeit stehen und er will es nicht sein. Aber er fühlt sich sehr wohl in seiner Haut und ist glücklich, wenn er all die verrückten Leute hört und beobachtet. ;) 5. Sexuelle Anziehungskraft Daniel ist mit seinem sexuellen Stimmungspotential in hervorragender Verfassung. Er ist offen und frei. Das ist definitiv sexy. Er könnte einer sein, der etwas sagt wie "Du machst mich gerade an", ohne dass es gruselig oder komisch wird. Weil er buchstäblich geradlinig und frei ist, fühlt es sich natürlich an, mit ihm zusammen zu sein. Das kann sehr heiß werden. Außerdem ist er neugierig, sodass er ihre Signale wieder gut erfassen kann. Er ist ein Problemlöser, der ihm hilft, die Stimmung in Situationen aufrechtzuerhalten, in denen andere möglicherweise stecken bleiben. Daniel hat eine Reinheit, die viele Frauen erfrischend, vertrauensvoll und sehr interessant finden würden. Nachdem du gesehen hast, wie die Stärken dieser drei verschiedenen Typen auf jeden Attraktionsverstärker angewendet werden, bist du wahrscheinlich neugierig, wie du deine eigenen entwickeln würdest. Wenn du deine Werte und Faktoren zusammen mit den Verstärkern zusammenfasst, erstelle kleine Absätze über dich selbst, so wie ich es oben getan habe.

