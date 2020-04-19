Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aufgabenbeschreibung: Charme - Wie du ihn entwickelst

Aufgabenbeschreibung: Charme - Wie du ihn entwickelst

Aufgabenbeschreibung: Charme - Wie du ihn entwickelst

  1. 1. CHARME: WIE DU IHN ENTWICKELST Bevor du diese Lektion durchgehst, springe zuerst zum Kapitel: "​Du weißt was sie will​". Wenn du dieses Kapitel durchgegangen bist, dann fahre mit dieser Lektion fort, Wenn du die Überlappung zwischen deinen Wünschen, Werten und attraktiven Faktoren verstehst, setzt du den Grundbaustein dafür, um jene Frauen anzuziehen, die wirklich zu dir passen. Du kannst in diesem wirklich wichtigen Zusammenhang sehen, wie unnötig „Tricks“ sind, um wahre Attraktivität zu erlangen. Du hast nun alle Werkzeuge um den Grundbaustein zu setzen: Sie hast deine attraktiven Werte, die alle für dich stimmig sind. Dies verleihen dir Charakter – die Form des Mannes, der du bist. Du kennst deine Anziehungsfaktoren. Diese sind jene Dinge, die deine sexuell attraktiven Faktoren repräsentieren. Sie wird deine starken Arme, deine reizvolle Gerissenheit und deine lebenswürdige Art bemerken. Du kennst aber auch die Werte und Faktoren, die du gerne in ihr haben erleben möchtest und die allgemeine Tatsache berücksichtigt, welche wunderschöne Ergänzungen die Frau zu dir selbst darstellen wird. Du verstehst die fünf Anziehungskraftverstärkungen, nach denen die Frau sucht und gehst darauf ein. Nun ist es an der Zeit, die Kreuzung zwischen dem, was die Lady möchte und dem was du geben kannst zu finden. Übung: Verstehe die Verknüpfung zwischen dem, was die Lady will und dem was du zu bieten hast. (Für die Übung bitte unten auf den Link klicken) Lasst uns diese mit den Anziehungskraftverstärkern (Bedürfnisse der Frau) anpassen, indem wir jeden Wert und Faktor unter jeden passenden Anziehungskraftverstärker geben. Copywrite 2020 by IA-CODE //​ ​www.introvertiert-attraktiv.de
  2. 2. Bemerke, dass Werte und Faktoren mehr als nur einmal auftreten können. Das ist perfekt. Nun beginnen wir damit, deine Informationen anzupassen. Trage den Wert oder Faktor dorthin ein, wo auch immer du denkst, dass er passen könnte. Der Grund warum wir dies tun ist der, dass wenn du die Anziehungskraftverstärker bertrachtest, bei denen du noch etwas Potenzial nach oben siehst, du deine natürlichen schon vorhandenen Stärken dorthin einordnest. Dies bedeutet, dass du nicht die „Tricks“ aus irgendwelchen Dating-Ratgebern von anderen Kerlsen verwenden musst, um zum Beispiel „verspielter“ zu sein. Wenn Leichtigkeit und Gerissenheit sehr natürlich für dich sind, wirst du den Faktor der Verspieltheit würzen. Dasselbe gilt vor allem für die sexueller Chemie. Wenn du großartige Augen hast, sei stolz darauf. Wenn Bodenständigkeit und Behutsamkeit, es in deine Top fünf Werte geschafft haben, gehören diese definitiv zur sexuellen Chemie. Auch wenn du nicht perfekt bist in deinen Werten und Faktoren, strahlen du diese trotdem aus. Copywrite 2020 by IA-CODE //​ ​www.introvertiert-attraktiv.de
  3. 3. Das Finden deiner eigenen Rolle mit der sexuellen Anziehungskraft handelt immer vom Realisieren und Erweitern, was schon zwischen dir und der Frau da war. Ruhe und Leidenschaft (oder ganz egal welche deiner anwendbaren Werte und Faktoren du hast) sind deine besten Freunde dafür. Erkennst du es? Du musst kein anderer Kerl sein. Nun, sage wir mal, dass James Bond selbst früher einmal eine Pechsträhne mit Frauen hatte. (Sie zeigen das nicht in den Filmen, aber niemand kann sie alle gewinnen.) Er rauchte eines Tages eine Zigarre auf seinem Balkon und erinnerte sich an die Frau von der Party letzte Nacht, die zu ihm sagte, dass er zu verklemmt war und er viel verspielter sein sollte. Er begann zu denken: „Weißt du was? Ich bin irgendwie immer ernst. Vielleicht sollte ich lockerer werden, aber ich weiß nicht wie!“ Er begann herum zu googeln nach „wie bekommt man mehr Frauen indem man verspielter ist.“ Diese Suche leitete ihn zu einem Leitfaden, in dem der Schreiber ein Loblied über seinen pelzigen Hut und seine Erfahrungen mit den attraktivsten Frauen sang. Bond sagte: „Wow, dieser Kerl bringt alle Frauen zum Lachen. Ein pelziger Hut ist definitiv verspielt. Wenn ich vielleicht beginnen würde eines von diesen zu tragen, erhalte ich meinen Groove zurück.“ So, nun ist er hier auf der Straße, trägt seinen neuen pelzigen Hut und versucht laut und albern zu sein. Hier und da beweist er kleine Erfolge – jedoch nur im ersten Schritt. Es geht nicht weiter. Es fühlt sich falsch an. Warum? Weil nicht ER es ist! Und er sollte es besser wissen. Bond, um Himmels Willen war schon charmant genug, wie er ist. Er müsste sich nicht verändern. In diesem Fall, war der Verstärker die Verspieltheit. Aber anstattm, dass Bond mit seinen eigenen Werten und Faktoren kommt, die seine eigene Version der Verspieltheit stärkt, leihte er sich einfach nur die Tricks einen anderen aus, welche unecht an ihm wirkten. Es ist anzunehmen, dass einige von Bonds mitwirkenden Werte und Faktoren zu Verspieltheit eventuell „Abenteuer“ und „​Kühlheit“ sind. Diese werden zu einer sehr interessanten Version seiner eigenen Verspieltheit. Es ist auch anzunehmen, dass einige Werte des Mannes wie Spannung, Originalität und Sinn für Humor sind. Diese passen ebenfalls wunderbar zur Verspieltheit. Siehst du? Verspieltheit kann in 7 Billionen Arten ausgedrückt werden. Dies gielt auch für die sexuelle Chemie und all die anderen Attraktivitätsverstärker. Somit, freue dich darauf deine eigenen zu finden. Copywrite 2020 by IA-CODE //​ ​www.introvertiert-attraktiv.de
  4. 4. Was du jetzt bemerkst ist, dass du keine komischen Tricks brauchst, um auf Frauen attraktiv zu wirken. Du hast alle Stärken und anziehenden Eigenschaften schon in dir. Der einzige Trick ist – und ja es gibt ihn doch J - dass du dir deiner Qualitäten bewusst wirst und diese für deinen persönlichen Erfolg bei Frauen nutzt. Das ist der ehrlichste und zeitglich effektivste Weg. Du wirst Frauen kennenlernen, die DICH wollen. Du wirst Beziehungen auch nachhaltig genussvoll führen können. Wenn du deine Werte und Faktoren zusammen mit den Verstärkern zusammenfasst, erstelle kleine Absätze über dich selbst, so wie ich es oben getan habe. Copywrite 2020 by IA-CODE //​ ​www.introvertiert-attraktiv.de

