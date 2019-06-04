Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Still Alice Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Listen to Still Alice and Best Selling Literature new release...
Still Alice Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature In Lisa Genova’s extraordinary New York Times bestselling nov...
Still Alice Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Written By: Lisa Genova. Narrated By: Lisa Genova Publisher: ...
Still Alice Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Download Full Version Still Alice Audio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Still Alice Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature

8 views

Published on

Listen to Still Alice and Best Selling Literature new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any Still Alice Audiobook Streaming

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Still Alice Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature

  1. 1. Still Alice Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Listen to Still Alice and Best Selling Literature new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any Still Alice Audiobook Streaming LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Still Alice Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature In Lisa Genova’s extraordinary New York Times bestselling novel, an accomplished woman slowly loses her thoughts and memories to Alzheimer’s disease—only to discover that each day brings a new way of living and loving. Now a major motion picture starring Julianne Moore, Alec Baldwin, Kate Bosworth, and Kristen Stewart! ​ Alice Howland, happily married with three grown children and a house on the Cape, is a celebrated Harvard professor at the height of her career when she notices a forgetfulness creeping into her life. As confusion starts to cloud her thinking and her memory begins to fail her, she receives a devastating diagnosis: early onset Alzheimer’s disease. Fiercely independent, Alice struggles to maintain her lifestyle and live in the moment, even as her sense of self is being stripped away. In turns heartbreaking, inspiring, and terrifying, Still Alice captures in remarkable detail what it’s like to literally lose your mind... ​ Reminiscent of A Beautiful Mind, Ordinary People, and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, Still Alice packs a powerful emotional punch and marks the arrival of a strong new voice in fiction.
  3. 3. Still Alice Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Written By: Lisa Genova. Narrated By: Lisa Genova Publisher: Simon & Schuster Date: January 2009 Duration: 8 hours 0 minutes
  4. 4. Still Alice Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Download Full Version Still Alice Audio OR Get now

×