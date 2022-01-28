Floor Coating Market - Forecast(2022 - 2027)

Floor Coatings Market size is forecast to reach $9.5 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2020-2025. Floor coatings are applied on surfaces to impart slip resistance properties to them. Besides offering slip resistance, they also exhibit anti-vibration, anti-static, and waterproof properties. Rising construction industry and increasing use of coatings in commercial, industrial, and residential applications are factors favoring the market growth.