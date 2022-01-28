Successfully reported this slideshow.
Floor Coating Market - Forecast(2022 - 2027)

Jan. 28, 2022
Business

Floor Coatings Market size is forecast to reach $9.5 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2020-2025. Floor coatings are applied on surfaces to impart slip resistance properties to them. Besides offering slip resistance, they also exhibit anti-vibration, anti-static, and waterproof properties. Rising construction industry and increasing use of coatings in commercial, industrial, and residential applications are factors favoring the market growth.

  1. 1. Floor Coating Market Market Market size, Industry outlook, Market Forecast, Demand Analysis, Market Share, Market Report (2022 - 2027) Contact: Venkat Reddy sales@industryarc.com (+1) 970-236-3677
  2. 2. • Floor Coatings Market size is forecast to reach $9.5 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2020-2025. • Floor coatings are applied on surfaces to impart slip resistance properties to them. • Besides offering slip resistance, they also exhibit anti-vibration, anti- static, and waterproof properties. Rising construction industry and increasing use of coatings in commercial, industrial, and residential applications are factors favoring the market growth. Download PDF Brochure Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com
  3. 3. Key Takeaways Download PDF Brochure Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com • New product developments and increasing investments in research and development of floor coatings are expected to drive the growth of this market. • Among end users, industrial segment is projected to lead the floor coatings market during the forecast period. • Asia Pacific dominated the floor coatings market.
  4. 4. By Distribution Channel- Segment Analysis •Epoxy segment held the largest revenue share of 51% in floor coatings market in 2019. Epoxy surface coatings are widely used on concrete floors in several industrial and commercial applications such as warehouses, commercial & retail stores, showrooms, garages, hospitals, manufacturing plants, airplane hangar, and others. •These coatings provide decorative and high-gloss finish and are available in a variety of colors. For decoration purpose, epoxy floor coatings are applied on terrazzo flooring, chip flooring, and colored aggregate flooring. Download PDF Brochure Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com
  5. 5. Industrial Rubber Products Market Industry Outlook  BASF SE,  Akzo Nobel NV,  Tambour,  The Dow Chemical Company,  The Arkema Group,  The Sherwin Williams Company Inc.,  Maris Polymers,  Nora Systems Inc.,  Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Ltd. Download PDF Brochure Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email: sales@industryarc.c om
  6. 6. Floor Coating Market - Forecast(2022 - 2027) Learn More About the Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16 312/floor-coating-market.html Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com Download PDF Brochure
  7. 7. You CanCustomize the Report asPer YourNeed. Wehave included Some CustomizationOptions:  Company Profile  Analyst Briefing  Data Tables  Key Contacts  Free Customization Purchase Full Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/purchasereport.php?id =16312 Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com Download PDF Brochure
  8. 8. Download PDF Brochure For More Details Contact Venkat Reddy Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Email: sales@industryarc.com Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/industryarc Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com Contact: (+1)970-236-3677

