Biodegradable Plastic Market - Forecast (2022 - 2027)

Jan. 18, 2022
As per the Plastic Oceans Organization, more than 8 million tons of plastic are dumped into the oceans every year and the production rate of plastic per year is approximately 300 million tons[1]. Owing to such alarming circumstances, UN has launched a campaign #CleanSeas to eliminate marine litter by 2022[2]. Growing consumer awareness regarding global warming and government legislation such as ban on plastic bags has escalated the worldwide application for biodegradable plastics. Plastics manufactured by renewable raw materials found in agricultural plant or animal products, that decay to carbon dioxide and water, aided by bacteria and microbes is known as biodegradable plastics. As per the IndustryARC business intelligence report, biodegradable plastics market through endless governmental campaigns and regulations has managed to divert a substantial chunk of traditional plastic consumers into its own domain. Such epidemic movements has augmented the global biodegradable market size to be around $8billion as of 2018. The analyst of the report has tracked the opportunities in the biodegradable plastic market to be growing at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period of 2019-2025.

  Biodegradable Plastic Market Market size, Industry outlook, Market Forecast, Demand Analysis, Market Share, Market Report (2022 - 2027)
  • The analyst of the report has tracked the opportunities in the biodegradable plastic market to be growing at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period of 2019-2025. • biodegradable plastics market through endless governmental campaigns and regulations has managed to divert a substantial chunk of traditional plastic consumers into its own domain. • Plastics manufactured by renewable raw materials found in agricultural plant or animal products, that decay to carbon dioxide and water, aided by bacteria and microbes is known as biodegradable plastics.
  • Lightweighting' is a trending subject for the automotive industry to reduce carbon footprints and the foremost reason for plastics been employed as a replacement for heavier materials such as metals. • Thus the automotive industry in an emergent need for lightweight materials and at the same time to keep a check on carbon footprints and maintain environment conservationism has been enforced to let go of the petroleum plastic and adapt biodegradable plastics in its operations.
  •The base year of the study is 2018, with forecast done up to 2025. The study presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into account the market shares of the leading companies. •These provide the key market participants with the necessary business intelligence and help them understand the future of the Biodegradable Plastic Market. •The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to fathom their impact over the forecast period.
  5. 5. Biodegradable Plastic Market - Forecast(2022 - 2027) Learn More About the Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15 536/biodegradable-plastic-market.html Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com Download PDF Brochure
  6. 6. You CanCustomize the Report asPer YourNeed. Wehave included Some CustomizationOptions:  Company Profile  Analyst Briefing  Data Tables  Key Contacts  Free Customization Purchase Full Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/purchasereport.php?id =15536 Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com Download PDF Brochure
  7. 7. Download PDF Brochure For More Details Contact Venkat Reddy Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Email: sales@industryarc.com Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/industryarc Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com Contact: (+1)970-236-3677

