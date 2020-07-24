Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Pengantar statiska Nama Kelompok: Natari Eka Pramida Suci ravela Riska anggraini
Pengertian Statistika Statistika adalah sebuah cabang dari matematika terapan yang mempelajari cara- cara: a. Mengumpulkan...
Macam-macam data a. Pengertian data Data adalah bentuk jamak dari datum. Datum adalah keterangan atau informasi yang diper...
Penyajan data •Diagram Batang •Diagram Lingkaran •Diagram Gambar (Lambang) •Diagram Garis
D. Ukuran Gejala Pusat a. Rata-rata (Mean) Suatu niali rata-rata dari semua nilai data observasi. 1. Rata-rata data tungg...
b. median 1. Median untuk data tunggal Median adalah suatunilai tengahyang telah diurutkan. Median dilambangakan dengan Me...
Mencari median untuk data berkelompok Tentukan kelas median n 2 Tentukan median dengan rumus keterangan: L= Tepi bawah k...
c. modus adalah data yang sering muncul atau data dengan frekunsi tertinggi. Perhatikan soal-soal berikut ini: 1. Modus da...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ppt sngkat pengantar statiska suci ravela

40 views

Published on

ppt kelompok 12 konsep dasar matematika

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ppt sngkat pengantar statiska suci ravela

  1. 1. Pengantar statiska Nama Kelompok: Natari Eka Pramida Suci ravela Riska anggraini
  2. 2. Pengertian Statistika Statistika adalah sebuah cabang dari matematika terapan yang mempelajari cara- cara: a. Mengumpulkan dan menyusun data, mengolah dan menganalisis data, serta menyajikan data dalam bentuk diagram b. Menarik kesimpulan dan menguji hipotesis (dugaan) yang didasarkan pada hasil pengolahan data. Statistika menurut fungsinya : 1) Statistika deskriptif (perian) bertujuan untuk mendeskripsikan atau memberi gambaran objek yang diteliti sebagaimana adanya tanpa menarik kesimpulan atau generalisasi. 1) Statistika inferensial (induktif) bertujuan untuk penarikan kesimpulan.
  3. 3. Macam-macam data a. Pengertian data Data adalah bentuk jamak dari datum. Datum adalah keterangan atau informasi yang diperoleh dari satu pengamatan sedangkan data adalah segala keterangan atau informasi yang dapat memberikan gambaran tentang suatu keadaan. b. Syarat data yang baik 1. Data harus obyektif (sesuai dengan keadaan sebenarnya) 2. Data harus mewakili (representatif) 3. Data harus up to date 4. Data harus relevan dengan masalah yang akan dipecahkan Pembagian data Menurut cara memperolehnya data dibagi atas: 1) Data primer 2) Data sekunder
  4. 4. Penyajan data •Diagram Batang •Diagram Lingkaran •Diagram Gambar (Lambang) •Diagram Garis
  5. 5. D. Ukuran Gejala Pusat a. Rata-rata (Mean) Suatu niali rata-rata dari semua nilai data observasi. 1. Rata-rata data tunggal dengan ӿ= nilai rata-rata Χ1= nilai pengamatan data ke1 n= banyaknya data contoh: data nilai matematika siswa kelas 6 sebagai berikut: 76, 56, 66, 94, 48, 82, 70, 76, 50. Tentukan nilai rata-rata data tersebut Penyelesaian: ӿ= Χ1+ Χ2+ Χ3+....+ Χn n ӿ=76 + 56 + 66 + 94 + 48 + 82 + 70 + 76 + 50 + 82 = 700 = 70 10 10
  6. 6. b. median 1. Median untuk data tunggal Median adalah suatunilai tengahyang telah diurutkan. Median dilambangakan dengan Me. Untuk menentukan nilai median data tunggal dapat dilakukan dengan cara Mengurutkan data kemudian dicari nilai tengah Jika banyak data besar setelah data diurutkan digunakan rumus Keterangan: x n + 1= data pada urutan ke-n/2 setelah diurutkan Contoh: 2 Tentukan median dari 2, 5, 4, 5, 6, 7, 5, 9, 8, 4, 6, 7, 8, 5, 5, 5, Jawab: data diurutkan menjadi: 2, 4, 4, 5, 5, 5, 6, 6, 7, 7,8 ,8, 9 Median= data ke- (13 + 1)=7 2 Jadimediannya adalah data ke7 yaitu 6
  7. 7. Mencari median untuk data berkelompok Tentukan kelas median n 2 Tentukan median dengan rumus keterangan: L= Tepi bawah kelas median C= lebar kelas n= banyaknya data fk= frekuensi kumulatif kurang darisebelum kelas median
  8. 8. c. modus adalah data yang sering muncul atau data dengan frekunsi tertinggi. Perhatikan soal-soal berikut ini: 1. Modus data tunggal tentukan modus dari data dibawah ini. 2,1,4,1,1,5,7,8,9,5,5,10 Jawab: Data yang sering muncul adaah angka 1 dan 5, jadi modusnya adalah 1dan 5. 2. Data berkelompok Modus data berkelompok dirumuskan sebagai berikut: Mo= modus L= tepi bawah kelas modus C= lebar kelas d1= selisih frekuensi kelas modus dengan kelas sebelumnya. d2= selisih frekuensi kelas modus dengan kelas sesudahnya

×