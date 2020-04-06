Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tecnológico Nacional de México Instituto Tecnológico de Apizaco Ingeniería en Tecnologías de la Información y Comunicacion...
TABLA COMPARATIVA ERP Nombre Características Ventajas Desventajas Costo Sage 200cloud  Software orientado a Pymes basado ...
 Optimizalosprocesos internosyexternosde cualquiercorporación.  Velocidad: Es de los ERP más rápidos especialmente para ...
Microsoft Dynamics Navision  Personalización:unade lascualidadesmás valoradaspor losclientes esla personalizaciónde losse...
Referencias Encuentra el software que buscas. (2020). Retrieved 6 April 2020, from https://www.capterra.mx/ 14 Proveedores...
  1. 1. Tecnológico Nacional de México Instituto Tecnológico de Apizaco Ingeniería en Tecnologías de la Información y Comunicaciones Negocios electrónicos II ACTIVIDAD: Tabla comparativa ERP comerciales ALUMNO: Esteban Alexis Arce Gómez PROFESORA: MARÍA JANAI SÁNCHEZ HERNÁNDEZ
  2. 2. TABLA COMPARATIVA ERP Nombre Características Ventajas Desventajas Costo Sage 200cloud  Software orientado a Pymes basado en la nube  Cuenta con una enorme cantidad de herramientas que se adaptan a las necesidades y problemas de cada negocio en particular  Representa un esquema empresarial completo que no descuida ningún aspecto  Fácil escalabilidad  Interfaz amigable  Incluye diversos módulos que abarcan funciones como la gestiónde contactos o acciones de marketing, contabilidad, análisis de costes, planificación de fabricación y mucho más  Hay que invertir tiempo en aprender a gestionarlo.  El mayor inconveniente es la pérdida del control de los datos ya que residen en la nube.  El costo depende del tamaño de la compañía y es determinado por el servicio de SageInventory Advisory se requiere un emailempresarial válido ECount INC.  Su plataformatambién estáintegradaenla nube  Programa muy completo, que yausan más de 30.000 empresas alrededordel mundo  Fácil acceso a su plataforma por medio de una cuenta única y sin generar costes o complicaciónalguna  Es uno de los programas ERP más fácilesde gestionar.  No es 100 % compatible con impresoras de código de barras  Las herramientas de CRM que incluye son algo malas  Provee un plan mensual de $55 USD  Provee un plan anual de $600 USD
  3. 3.  Optimizalosprocesos internosyexternosde cualquiercorporación.  Velocidad: Es de los ERP más rápidos especialmente para acceso multinacional  Flexibilidad: Provee muchas opciones de personalización  Es caro Odoo  Gestionaunode los Software OpenSource más conocidos  Integravariasapps para mejorarla experiencia de gestióncomercial e industrial  Su interfazloconvierte enuno de lospocos programas con framework amigable y muysimple de usar  Más de 2 millonesde perfilesempresariales han elegidoaOdoo frente aotras empresas de ERP  Posee un arsenal de herramientas para casi todo, si algo no es compatible Odoo Studio ayuda a crear lo que necesites  El funcionamiento de las aplicaciones es muy simple, solo se reúnen las características necesarias para una determinadaacción  Todas las apps comparten una interfaz similar y se alimentan de la misma db  La documentación no es muy clara y está dispersa  Debido a las actualizaciones es posible que se muevan funciones de la versión Comunitaria ala Enterprise  Hay poco soporte en México  Gratis con 1 aplicación para usuarios ilimitados  Odoo Community gratis ejecutándose en tus propios servidores Windows o Linux si no necesitas soporte.  Edición Enterprise: 18€ al mes por usuario, más la cuota mensual de cada aplicación seleccionada (desde 8€ al mes
  4. 4. Microsoft Dynamics Navision  Personalización:unade lascualidadesmás valoradaspor losclientes esla personalizaciónde losservicios.Con Navision,esposible adaptar el espaciode trabajo  Bajos costes: las innovadorasguías automáticasde DynamicsNav, consiguenuna integraciónperfectacon el sistemade Dynamics 365 forSales.Loscostes de implementaciónson mínimos  Productividad: laúltima actualizaciónde este software ERPintegróuna funciónde informes PowerBI yMicrosoft Flowcon el propósitode automatizarlastareas del personal ymejorarla gestióndentrode la empresa  Es igual a solución integral: Abarca áreas fundamentales como finanzas, gestión de cadena de suministros, proyectos, recursos humanos, ventas y marketing  Informaciónprecisa al alcance: Obtención rápida y fiable de información sobre la empresa, logrando gestionar la contabilidad y los informes analíticos con mayorprecisión  Optimiza la toma de decisiones: Es posible conseguir análisis e informes concretos sobre un área puntual y a partir de ahí, esmás factible tomar una decisión adecuada para dicha área  La instalación se realiza en local y, por lo tanto, requerirá de conocimientos para su implantación y mantenimiento  El pago por la compra de licencias en propiedad se divide endosclases:labásicaque tiene un coste único de 3750€ y la avanzada que tiene un precio de 7500€  tarifas Cloud: Usuario full Starter con precios desde 71€/mes*.  Usuario full extended por 79€/mes*.  Usuariolimiteddesde 49€/mes*
  5. 5. Referencias Encuentra el software que buscas. (2020). Retrieved 6 April 2020, from https://www.capterra.mx/ 14 Proveedores de ERP con los que acertará tu empresa. (2020). Retrieved 6 April 2020, from https://softwarepara.net/proveedores-erp/

