-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Customs Broker Exam - Answered Questions and Explanations is a series of books that helps you prepare for the US Customs Broker Examination. Each book contains a set of 80 real exam questions. Each question is followed by an analysis of the tested concept and step-by-step explanation of the solution. Many of the analyses and explanations highlight the concepts of CFR Title 19 and Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment