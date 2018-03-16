La adopcion latinoamericana de la arquitectura moderna (000

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para Educacion Superior Instituto Universitario Politecnic...
Hablar de modernismo en Venezuela, es sin lugar a dudas, hablar de Carlos Raúl Villanueva. Carlos Raúl es considerado el a...
• De padre venezolano y madre francesa, Carlos Raúl Villanueva Astoul nace en Londres, Reino Unido en el año de 1900. Los ...
• También forman parte de sus obras de urbanismo: el Pabellón de Venezuela en la Exposición Universal de 1937; la Escuela ...
La actual sede de la Universidad Central de Venezuela no fue la única gran obra de Villanueva. Las siguientes construccion...
Plantas: Construida con un estilo europeo, está ubicada en Maracay, estado Aragua, y para su diseño, Villanueva se inspiró...
Techos: Fachadas: Cortes:
Ubicada cerca del Casco Histórico de Caracas, fue diseñada en la década de 1940. El gobierno de Isaías Medina Angarita ord...
Croquis: Maqueta:
Se encuentra en Ciudad Bolívar, fue diseñado en 1971 e inaugurado dos años después por el presidente del momento, Rafael C...
Plantas:
Diseñado en principio para llamarse Urbanización 2 de diciembre, este complejo, ejecutado durante la dictadura de Marcos P...
Está ubicado en la Plaza Los Museos, entre el Parque Los Caobos y el sector conocido como Bellas Artes. El 20 de febrero d...
Es una universidad pública de Venezuela, siendo una de las de mayor población estudiantil e importancia productiva. Fundad...
Plantas:
Escudo de armas de la familia SANABRIA ,originaria de Zamora, provincia de España. Al centro la cruz de San Andrés de quie...
Recuerdo que en los años 40, reunía lo posible para tomar un autobús que me llevara a Coro. Al llegar allí invertía todo m...
Fui discípulo de grandes profesores como Walter Gropius, Marcel Breuer, Martin Wagner, Huhg Stubbins, Ioh Ming Pei, quien ...
Ubicación: Av. Urdaneta, Esq. Carmelitas, Caracas. Cortes: Planta Tipo: Fachada:
Ubicación: Esq. Carmelitas, Caracas
Ubicación: Av. Urdaneta, Esq. Carmelitas, Caracas Premio Nacional de Arquitectura, 1967 Ordenamiento de Fachada: Diagrama ...
Lomas del Mirador. Terraza Norte, planta y perspectiva: Fachada: Cortes:
Área Pública, cerro El Ávila. Planos del Área Pública, arquitectura. Nivel de estructura. Estaciones de teleférico Ávila I...
Avenida Francisco de Miranda. Fachada Principal: Corte viendo hacia el Este: Diagramas de niveles y Cortes:
Vista General de Conjunto: Croquis:
Vista General de Conjunto:
Planta Tipo: Habitación Tipo: Maqueta: Concepto original:
Nació en La Grita, estado Táchira, un 21 de noviembre de 1928, con el nombre de José Fructoso Vivas. Curiosamente, el vene...
Ingresó entonces a la constructora Branger, donde conoció y trabajó para José Agüero, autodidacta y arquitecto innato, que...
Su filosofía arquitectónica se inclinó por completo a la búsqueda de estructuras de reproducción masiva y bajo costo, de m...
Detalles: Plantas:Maqueta:
Croquis:
Nacio en Gualeguaychú, Entre Ríos, Argentina, el 16 de enero de 1919. Hijo del ganadero Abdón Miguel Galia Rivas, y de Ama...
Recibió los siguientes reconocimientos: La Orden José María Vargas en 1ra. Clase, la Orden Francisco de Miranda en 2da. Cl...
En construccion: Maqueta:
Estado: Distrito Capital - Localidad: San Agustín Latitud: 10° 29' 36'' - Longitud: -66° 55' 6''
El Ateneo de Valencia es una institución cultural privada sin fines de lucro de Valencia, Venezuela. Fue fundado el 25 de ...
Estado: Distrito Capital - Localidad: Sabana Grande Latitud: 10° 29' 30'' - Longitud: -66° 52' 20''
Es un edificio de oficinas ubicado en Plaza Venezuela, Caracas Venezuela al lado este de su torre hermana, la Torre Polar ...
  1. 1. Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para Educacion Superior Instituto Universitario Politecnico “Santiago Mariño” Cabimas Edo Zulia Realizado por: Marin, Anyelo. C.I: 26.716.584.
  2. 2. Hablar de modernismo en Venezuela, es sin lugar a dudas, hablar de Carlos Raúl Villanueva. Carlos Raúl es considerado el arquitecto más importante de la Venezuela del siglo 20: pionero, máximo exponente e impulsor de la arquitectura moderna en Venezuela y uno de los más importantes en Latinoamérica. Su obra cúspide es la “Ciudad Universitaria de Caracas”, complejo urbanístico que alberga la sede principal de la Universidad Central de Venezuela. Sus primeros siete años de vida los vivió en la capital británica, luego se mudó a París, donde estudió en el Lycée Condorcet. En 1922 ingresó al École Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts de la metrópoli francesa, donde se graduó como arquitecto en 1928, después de asistir a diversos talleres de dibujo y urbanismo. Ese mismo año conoció Venezuela, se hospedó durante un corto tiempo en Cojedes y viajó a Estados Unidos para trabajar con su hermano Marcel –quien, además, era su colega– en la oficina de proyectos arquitectónicos de edificios afines educativos Guilbert and Betelle. Ya en 1929 regresó a Venezuela para hacer su vida en este país, donde desarrolló importantes proyectos arquitectónicos que lo catapultaron. La guinda del helado fue la Ciudad Universitaria de Caracas, declarada Patrimonio Mundial de la Humanidad por la Unesco en el año 2000.
  3. 3. • De padre venezolano y madre francesa, Carlos Raúl Villanueva Astoul nace en Londres, Reino Unido en el año de 1900. Los Villanueva Astoul tienen una descendencia de 5 hijos y, de ellos, el joven Carlos es el único que decide retomar sus raíces caribeñas al mudarse a Venezuela, para radicarse de forma definitiva en el país entre los años de 1928 a 1938. • Villanueva comienza a trabajar en Venezuela para el extinto Ministerio de Obras Públicas. Cuando se le presenta ante el general Juan Vicente Gómez, quien en ese entonces es el Presidente de la República, se le refiere como un profesional que hacía cosas “bonitas como los arquitectos, y buenas como los ingenieros”. • Las 3 primeras obras de Carlos Raúl en Venezuela son la remodelación del Hotel Jardín en Maracay (1929), la Maestranza de Maracay “César Girón” (1931) y los Museos de Bellas Artes y Ciencias en Caracas (1935 – 1937). En ellas, demuestra todo el bagaje de aprendizajes adquiridos en la Escuela de Bellas Artes de París y los conjuga con el entorno local. • Ya radicado en Caracas, Carlos Raúl Villanueva establece lazos afectivos y se casa con la joven Margot Arismendi, hija de uno de los primeros urbanistas de Caracas, Juan Bernardo Arismendi. • Sus obras modernistas pueden encontrarse en ciudades como: Caracas, San Antonio de los Altos, Maracaibo, Ciudad Bolívar, Maracay, Coro y en países como Nicaragua y Canadá. • Su obra más importante, la Ciudad Universitaria de Caracas es Patrimonio de la Humanidad por la UNESCO desde el año 2000. Inició este proyecto en 1944 y tardó 25 años en concluirlo. La Ciudad Universitaria de Caracas comprende unas 200 hectáreas y unos cuarenta edificios que albergan las diferentes actividades de la vida universitaria. Conoce más sobre uno de los más significativos ejemplos de la arquitectura venezolana. • A pesar de la generosidad de Villanueva para con los materiales utilizados en la Ciudad Universitaria, y el riesgo de inversión que la misma tuvo, la obra se quedó con 12 edificios sin acabar de construirse. • El escultor estadounidense Alexander Calder, autor de las nubes colgantes que forman parte del Aula Magna de la Universidad Central de Venezuela, llama “Diablo” a Carlos Raúl al asegurar que “Quien se atreva a hacer este proyecto que te estás planteando, eso de colgar las nubes como imaginas en el techo del Aula Magna, o tiene un pacto con el diablo o ¡es el diablo!”. Hoy en día, las nubes o “Platillos voladores”, como también se le conoce a las estructuras de Calder, siguen siendo parte del milagro acústico de la sala.
  4. 4. • También forman parte de sus obras de urbanismo: el Pabellón de Venezuela en la Exposición Universal de 1937; la Escuela Gran Colombia en Caracas, hoy Grupo Escolar Francisco Pimentel (1939); la remodelación de la Urbanización El Silencio de Caracas (1941); la Escuela de Ingeniería de Petróleos de la Universidad del Zulia (1953); el Estadio Olímpico de la Universidad Central de Venezuela (1954); el Edificio de Oficinas de la Fundación La Salle (1962); el Edificio Plaza la Estrella de San Bernardino en Caracas (1964); La Casa para Alejandro Otero (1965) y el Museo Jesús Soto (1970). • Aparte de su labor como arquitecto, Villanueva es autor de varias publicaciones en revistas especializadas nacionales y extranjeras, así como también de los libros: La Caracas de ayer y de hoy (1950) y Caracas en tres tiempos (1966). • Carlos Raúl Villanueva recibe el Premio Nacional de Arquitectura en 1963, de manos del Gobierno Nacional, por su obra “Ciudad Universitaria de Caracas”. • De igual manera, Villanueva cuenta con 2 doctorados “Honoris Causa” de parte de la Universidad Central de Venezuela (UCV) y de la Universidad de Los Andes (ULA), así como múltiples premios y títulos, fruto de su prolífica trayectoria en Francia y Venezuela. • En 1971, se le nombra Presidente Honorario del Colegio de Ingenieros de Venezuela. • Como fiel creyente de la libertad creativa, Carlos Raúl Villanueva no se preocupó –en vida- de dejar una escuela con sus enseñanzas. Curiosamente, es uno de los arquitectos más estudiados por las nuevas generaciones de profesionales en el país y su legado es uno de los más prolíficos a la fecha en el área. • La obra conocida de Carlos Raúl Villanueva es amplia, pero se estima que también buena parte de su trabajo está aún por conocerse. • Preocupado por un sentido de trascendencia, Carlos Raúl Villanueva siempre prefirió trabajar para el Estado frente a la posibilidad de trabajar para la industria privada; señalando que, de trabajar para la segunda, su legado quedaría relegado a las peticiones del cliente y no al estudio concienzudo de los principios arquitectónicos y a la funcionalidad de los espacios destinados a la obra.
  5. 5. La actual sede de la Universidad Central de Venezuela no fue la única gran obra de Villanueva. Las siguientes construcciones contemplan la amplia lista de estructuras modernas de este criollo:
  6. 6. Plantas: Construida con un estilo europeo, está ubicada en Maracay, estado Aragua, y para su diseño, Villanueva se inspiró en la Plaza de Toros de la Real Maestranza de Caballería de Sevilla. Lleva este nombre en honor al torero venezolano César Girón y tiene capacidad para albergar a 7.000 personas. Fue declarada Monumento Histórico Nacional el 15 de abril de 1994. La obra fue erigida a petición de Juan Vicente Gómez, quien prefería gobernar desde la capital aragüeña.
  7. 7. Techos: Fachadas: Cortes:
  8. 8. Ubicada cerca del Casco Histórico de Caracas, fue diseñada en la década de 1940. El gobierno de Isaías Medina Angarita ordenó la demolición de todas las casas, bares y prostíbulos que había en la zona para dar paso a la reurbanización El Silencio. Para este proyecto, Villanueva trabajó de la mano con el escultor Francisco Narváez. Entre 1944 y 1945 se inauguró la urbanización, y en 1999 declarada Bien de Interés Cultural. Plantas: Antiguo El Silencio:
  9. 9. Croquis: Maqueta:
  10. 10. Se encuentra en Ciudad Bolívar, fue diseñado en 1971 e inaugurado dos años después por el presidente del momento, Rafael Caldera. Cuenta con siete salas y dos jardines con esculturas. El museo nace por el deseo de Jesús Soto de promover el arte y la cultura en su tierra natal, donde para entonces no existían lugares de ese tipo ni galerías de arte. Croquis:
  11. 11. Plantas:
  12. 12. Diseñado en principio para llamarse Urbanización 2 de diciembre, este complejo, ejecutado durante la dictadura de Marcos Pérez Jiménez, fue uno de los proyectos más ambiciosos del país. Consiste en 57 bloques residenciales, de 15 pisos cada uno, con canchas deportivas, iglesias, colegios, jardines, comercios, largas avenidas y una excelente distribución vial. El objetivo de su concepto inicial era finalizar con las invasiones a los cerros de Caracas, producto del éxodo campesino. Planta:
  13. 13. Está ubicado en la Plaza Los Museos, entre el Parque Los Caobos y el sector conocido como Bellas Artes. El 20 de febrero de 1938, el presidente Eleazar López Contreras inauguró esta sede de estilo neoclásico, que evoca la arquitectura grecorromana. En su estructura, Villanueva establece una rítmica interrelación entre las salas de exhibición y el patio central, en torno al cual distribuye corredores que además de crear un ambiente propicio para la expansión y el descanso del público, facilitan su circulación, así como también las labores de montaje de las exposiciones. Planta:
  14. 14. Es una universidad pública de Venezuela, siendo una de las de mayor población estudiantil e importancia productiva. Fundada en 1721 es la institución de educación superior más antigua del país. Su sede principal, la Ciudad Universitaria de Caracas, fue declarada Patrimonio de la Humanidad por la UNESCO, en el año 2000. Según un estudio realizado a nivel mundial por el QS World University Rankings para el año 2018, la UCV se encuentra en el primer puesto a nivel nacional, 28 en Latinoamérica y 651-700 en el mundo.
  15. 15. Plantas:
  16. 16. Escudo de armas de la familia SANABRIA ,originaria de Zamora, provincia de España. Al centro la cruz de San Andrés de quien eran devotos aquellos señores. En cada uno de los cantones de la cruz, una flor de liz representando su linaje. Nací en Caracas de Miseria a Pinto, en la parroquia de Santa Rosalía, el lunes 20 de marzo de 1922. Parte de mi infancia la pasé en Valle Abajo, una muy importante siembra de caña en los valles al Sur de Caracas, los que hoy día ocupan Santa Mónica y parte de Los Chaguaramos. Esta hacienda perteneció a mis abuelos, Don Eduardo J. Sanabria y Carmen de las Casas de Sanabria. De Valle Abajo me quedan extraordinarios, aunque muy cortos recuerdos; su ambiente estaba íntimamente ligado a la presencia del majestuoso Ávila. Recuerdo a la familia disfrutar de la excepcional vista hacia el cerro y sus quebradas. En tiempos de la dictadura del Gral. Juán Vicente Gómez El ambiente fue propicio para apreciar la sencillez y honrar el valor de aquello que fuera funcional. Admiraba las dimensiones del bloque principal de las aulas del Liceo, la altura y los detalles de las escaleras, etc.
  17. 17. Recuerdo que en los años 40, reunía lo posible para tomar un autobús que me llevara a Coro. Al llegar allí invertía todo mi tiempo en hacer dibujos de la bella arquitectura de nuestra colonia. En otras oportunidades los viajes eran más cortos, a sitios cercanos con el mismo propósito. Mi padre era agricultor y mis tíos comerciantes, de manera que el interés por la arquitectura viene de forma personal y directa, sin duda por esa personalidad curiosa e investigadora que me ha caracterizado. Siempre me llamó la atención el empleo de los materiales y el ingenio del hombre al usarlos en su beneficio. Con mi tío político, Rafael Herrera Figueredo, aprendí mucho mientras viví en su casa. Era ingeniero geólogo pero con el tiempo y debido al paludismo que contrajo en el interior, se dedicó a la ingeniería civil ocupando puestos muy importantes en el Ministerio de Obras Públicas (MOP). Cuando me tocó comenzar la universidad, la carrera que siempre pensé estudiar todavía no abría sus puertas en Venezuela; desde hacia dos años se hablaba de abrir Arquitectura, pero no se había concretado aún. Razón por la cual en 1941 me inscribí en la disciplina que consideraba la mas cercana, la Ingeniería, la cual estudié hasta 1945. Estudiando ingeniería aprendí mucho, especialmente en la técnica de la parte constructiva, pero tuve problemas con las materias de matemática pura (específicamente con el Cálculo Infinitesimal). Afortunadamente, para entonces trabajaba como dibujante en la firma constructora Vegas & Rodríguez Amengual (VRACA), quienes me otorgaron una beca para que pudiera estudiar arquitectura en USA. Fui admitido en Harvard University (GSD), Mass., para estudiar finalmente la carrera que deseaba. Eran tiempos de guerra y precisamente los creadores de la escuela Bauhause en Dessau, Alemania, habían sido expulsados por el dictador Adolfo Hitler, solo por el hecho de ser judíos.
  18. 18. Fui discípulo de grandes profesores como Walter Gropius, Marcel Breuer, Martin Wagner, Huhg Stubbins, Ioh Ming Pei, quien para entonces tomaba su Master. Esta época fue para mi de inmensa fortuna; tuve la ocasión de compartir y entender las criticas y comentarios en las múltiples reuniones de trabajo, donde los ilustres maestros discutían ante nosotros de la forma mas directa y sencilla los cambios que se experimentaban. Hubo un concurso para un gran edificio que se levantaría en la esquina de Salas; VRACA se inscribió y me dediqué de lleno al desarrollo de este proyecto. Se habían inscrito arquitectos conocidos, resultando ser VRACA el ganador. Realicé proyectos de pequeñas casas para personas que confiaban en mi (la primera fue la casa Casanay I en Caracas, 1948). y el título de arquitecto venezolano, logrando así mi independencia profesional. a mi que me gustaba la docencia, tuve el honor de ser el Primer Director de la Escuela de Arquitectura. Hacía algunos años habían llegado un grupo de arquitectos graduados de la Ecole de Beaux Arts de Paris, como Carlos Raúl Villanueva, Carlos Guinand, Luis Malaussena, etc, quienes básicamente trabajaban contratados por los Ministerios. …. que esperanza nos quedaba entonces? Era necesario hacer modificaciones en una disciplina que clamaba por nuevas formas de orientar los problemas … el cambio se imponía! La Escuela era pequeña y el Pensum era el que había recibido como tal. El reto sin duda era muy interesante y quería expresar la inquietud de lo ganado en Harvard.
  19. 19. Ubicación: Av. Urdaneta, Esq. Carmelitas, Caracas. Cortes: Planta Tipo: Fachada:
  20. 20. Ubicación: Esq. Carmelitas, Caracas
  21. 21. Ubicación: Av. Urdaneta, Esq. Carmelitas, Caracas Premio Nacional de Arquitectura, 1967 Ordenamiento de Fachada: Diagrama se muestran tres aspectos del Conjunto y su relación con el entorno urbano en un concepto muy preliminar: Grafico:
  22. 22. Lomas del Mirador. Terraza Norte, planta y perspectiva: Fachada: Cortes:
  23. 23. Área Pública, cerro El Ávila. Planos del Área Pública, arquitectura. Nivel de estructura. Estaciones de teleférico Ávila I y III. Área Pública, cerro El Ávila. Planos del Área Pública, arquitectura.. Dibujo de Sanabria con el diseño que hizo para las lámparas.
  24. 24. Avenida Francisco de Miranda. Fachada Principal: Corte viendo hacia el Este: Diagramas de niveles y Cortes:
  25. 25. Vista General de Conjunto: Croquis:
  26. 26. Vista General de Conjunto:
  27. 27. Planta Tipo: Habitación Tipo: Maqueta: Concepto original:
  28. 28. Nació en La Grita, estado Táchira, un 21 de noviembre de 1928, con el nombre de José Fructoso Vivas. Curiosamente, el venezolano detrás de las obras arquitectónicas más reconocidas dentro y fuera del país nació en una carpa de lona andante, debido al trabajo de su padre. Sus primeros contactos con la profesión que le dio tanto reconocimiento fueron a muy temprana edad, cuando su madre le pedía que elaborara con barro las casitas para el pesebre. Cuando por fin se establecieron en Cordero, participó en la construcción de su propia casa. Tenía alrededor de 12 años y fue elaborada con barro tapia y bareque. Allí vivió rodeado de cafetales, en un pueblo pequeño y tradicional, donde las fiestas patronales y el sentido comunitario del lugar inspiraron su sensibilidad por lo popular, que años después se traduciría en su mayor proyecto de vida. Pronto se mudó a Caracas con sus hermanos mayores, cuyos sueldos obligaban al tachirense a pintar y vender cuadritos de toreros en baldositas de cerámica para ganar su propio dinero. A falta del mismo, puso atención a un anuncio en el periódico: “Se busca dibujante arquitectónico”. Para ese entonces, no era dibujante ni arquitectónico, pero ya era bien creativo; dibujó una casa a la que llamó “Quinta Sinfónica” que tenía notas musicales en las rejas y obtuvo el puesto, a la edad de 16 años.
  29. 29. Ingresó entonces a la constructora Branger, donde conoció y trabajó para José Agüero, autodidacta y arquitecto innato, que acompañó el resto de su vida a Fruto e influyó en su intuición arquitectónica. Bajo el cargo de “proyectista”, debido a que no había escuelas de arquitectura en el país, el joven aprendió lo básico y más allá del oficio, incluso antes de profesionalizarse como arquitecto. Durante sus estudios en la Facultad de Arquitectura y Urbanismo de la Universidad Central de Venezuela (UCV), mató tigritos como calígrafo, pintor de anuncios de carretera, diseñador y ayudante del profesor Agüero. Poniéndole nombre y teoría a todo lo que ya había aprendido en la constructora, siendo apenas un estudiante, ganó el concurso del Club Táchira en 1955 frente a contrincantes de amplia trayectoria y diseñó la primera obra que lo ubicó ante el país como un prodigio de la arquitectura. El Club Táchira es una edificación de superficie de doble curvatura y fue donde puso en práctica sus estudios sobre las estructuras límites y de mínimo peso, que tanto han caracterizado su trabajo. En ese proyecto, trabajó con el internacionalmente reconocido arquitecto español Eduardo Torrojas, quien le sirvió como maestro. También ganó los concursos del Club Demócrata y el Club Ciudad Olímpica de Cúcuta; además diseñó el Hotel Moruco de Mérida, en el que demostró su inclinación por la arquitectura populista, de la cual sería el mayor propulsor años más tarde. Antes de graduarse, también se le llamó a diseñar la casa del gobernador de Caracas, que cautivó a Marcos Pérez Jiménez y cuya estructura hoy aún se conserva. Compartió con el mundialmente famoso colega Oscar Niemeyer, a quien admiró enormemente y de quien aprendió muchísimo. Al igual que su amigo Aquiles Nazoa, quien le enseñó todo lo que sabía sobre lógica estructural. En 1956, Fruto egresó y de inmediato se incorporó al cuerpo académico de la Facultad de Arquitectura y Urbanismo de la UCV.
  30. 30. Su filosofía arquitectónica se inclinó por completo a la búsqueda de estructuras de reproducción masiva y bajo costo, de múltiples usos y de realización tan sencilla que cualquiera pudiese construir su propia edificación; es decir, una arquitectura al alcance de todos, lo que trajo discrepancias con las políticas habitacionales de los gobiernos de la época que promovían la industria inmobiliaria capitalista. Como algo predestinado, toda la filosofía arquitectónica de Fruto vino de los árboles. Descansar en ese lugar de fábula le hizo reflexionar sobre la monumental estructura vegetal y su relación con la casa del hombre e ideó su mayor proyecto, “Árboles para vivir”. El primero de ellos empezó a hacerse realidad en Lechería, Anzoátegui, en la década de los setenta. Allí, el arquitecto fundió todo lo que había aprendido sobre la ligereza de las estructuras límites, el sentido social de la arquitectura masiva y popular y sus creencias sobre la armonía entre la naturaleza y la vivienda humana. Se armó entonces un edificio flotante con ciento ochenta apartamentos, que compromete menos el suelo, que se adapta a la temperatura y aprovecha las corrientes de aire y que, por ser prefabricado con materiales más livianos, su construcción demoró solo cuarenta y cinco días. Por esta y otras obras, recibió el Premio Nacional de Arquitectura en 1987. En 1999, lo volvió a hacer. Se le designó el diseño del pabellón para la Expo 2000 en Hannover, Alemania. Fue cuando diseñó la famosa Flor de Hannover, alusiva a la orquídea venezolana sobre un tepuy, propio del país. Aunque a algunos les pareció un imposible, “La primera estructura automática mutante del mundo” se hizo realidad y llevó el nombre de Fruto a los rincones del mundo donde todavía no lo conocían. Posteriormente, en el 2008 fue trasladada a Barquisimeto y, en 2013, fue nombrada Patrimonio Cultural de Venezuela. A partir de ese diseño, consolidó lo que algunos de sus colegas denominan un “nuevo lenguaje arquitectónico”, en el que se busca imitar la naturaleza a partir de sus leyes de concepción, de manera respetuosa con esta misma, que integre la mayor cantidad de materiales orgánicos, que sea fresca y adaptable al clima, ultraliviana, ultraeconómica, simple y accesible para todos. Este concepto le valió el principal premio de la IX Bienal Iberoamericana de Arquitectura y Urbanismo (BIAU) en 2014.
  31. 31. Detalles: Plantas:Maqueta:
  32. 32. Croquis:
  33. 33. Nacio en Gualeguaychú, Entre Ríos, Argentina, el 16 de enero de 1919. Hijo del ganadero Abdón Miguel Galia Rivas, y de Amabilia Acosta Del Pino, uruguaya. Contrajo nupcias varias oportunidades; con Diosma Larosa, divorciados en 1957; luego con la profesora Magaly Ruz. Tuvo una hija: Greta Galia (1966). Estudió la Primaria en varias escuelas, el Colegio Alemán, el Colegio Americano; la Secundaria en el Liceo N°1 José Enrique Rodó. Posteriormente, obtuvo el título de Arquitecto en la Facultad de Arquitectura de la Universidad de Montevideo, Uruguay (1944); y cursó el postgrado Grandes Composiciones (1945-46). En Venezuela revalidó el titulo de Arquitecto en la Universidad Central de Venezuela, UCV (22-03-1950). En 1937 se nacionalizó uruguayo; luego llegó a Venezuela en 1948 para radicarse en Caracas, y vivió en el Centro de Caracas, Caño Amarillo, San Bernardino, Las Acacias y Chuao. Laboró en la Comisión Nacional de Urbanismo en los planos reguladores de Caracas, Maracaibo, Edo. Zulia y el de la Isla de Margarita, Edo. Nueva Esparta. En 1953 fundó con otros 27 profesores, la Facultad de Arquitectura y Urbanismo de la UCV; y ejerció la docencia como profesor de paisajismo en la UCV (1951) y el Taller de Composición (1954). Se asoció con el arquitecto Martín Vegas, fundaron la firma Vegas & Galia (1951-58) y realizaron 35 proyectos y construyeron 26 obras.
  34. 34. Recibió los siguientes reconocimientos: La Orden José María Vargas en 1ra. Clase, la Orden Francisco de Miranda en 2da. Clase, la Orden Andrés Bello en su Clase Banda de Honor y la Orden Carlos Raúl Villanueva; Premio Carré (1945); Medalla de Plata en el IV Congreso Panamericano de Arquitectura en Lima, Perú (1947); primer premio en el Concurso Nacional Ateneo de Valencia (1950); Premio Nacional de Arquitectura de Venezuela (1973); 1er. Premio en el Concurso Internacional Vivienda Unifamiliar en Colinas Bello Monte, Caracas; mención de Honor, Cuatricentenario de la Fundación de la Ciudad de Caracas; mención de Honor en la IV Bienal Nacional de Arquitectura, por el Parque Los Caobos, Caracas; Premio Nacional de Arquitectura en V Bienal de Arquitectura por Seguros Orinoco, Caracas; Premio Municipal en la VI Bienal de Arquitectura por Edificio Banco Metropolitano (Mercantil), Caracas y el Primer Premio en la III Bienal de Arquitectura de Quito, Ecuador. El arquitecto, urbanista, paisajista y docente José Miguel Galia Acosta falleció en Caracas, el 10 de enero de 2009. Galia formó parte de la segunda generación de arquitectos modernos, con José Tomás Sanabria, Martín Vegas, Guido Bermúdez, Fruto Vivas, Henrique Hernández, Guinand Sandoz, Moises Benacerraf y otros. Fue socio de Martín Vegas durante muchos años. José Miguel Galia, mantuvo una sostenida y exitosa trayectoria, arquitecto, urbanista, paisajista y sobre todo docente, planteó nuevos caminos a raíz de su rompimiento con los dogmas, consideraba cinco fundamentos para pensar su arquitectura: el lugar, el programa, el clima, el momento y lo formal, por supuesto dependían de las condiciones particulares de cada encargo. En sus obras más interesantes plasmó la idea del edificio por ensamblaje de partes, reiteración y redundancia, los ámbitos sin fronteras, la ruptura de lo plano, el alarde estructural, su visión de totalidad, el análisis de los estratos, su búsqueda de una expresión propia con visos de libertinaje.
  35. 35. En construccion: Maqueta:
  36. 36. Estado: Distrito Capital - Localidad: San Agustín Latitud: 10° 29' 36'' - Longitud: -66° 55' 6''
  37. 37. El Ateneo de Valencia es una institución cultural privada sin fines de lucro de Valencia, Venezuela. Fue fundado el 25 de febrero de 1936 por María Clemencia Camarán. Sirve para presentaciones de teatro, como museo,​ Biblioteca pública y para múltilples actividades culturales.
  38. 38. Estado: Distrito Capital - Localidad: Sabana Grande Latitud: 10° 29' 30'' - Longitud: -66° 52' 20''
  39. 39. Es un edificio de oficinas ubicado en Plaza Venezuela, Caracas Venezuela al lado este de su torre hermana, la Torre Polar . El edificio mide 86 metros de altura y dispone de 17 pisos. Su construcción comenzó en 1951 y finalizó en 1954.

×