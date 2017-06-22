How About Epson T7280 Inkjet Printer for Dye Sublimation Printing?
Epson SureColor® T-Series, ﻿Developed using the latest advancements in performance imaging, like our exotic EPSON Precisio...
Epson T7280, 44" width, TFP print head, also same speed with Epson F6280 dye sublimation printer, so what differences betw...
Epson F7280 ﻿ Ink System:﻿ Ink: UltraChrome DS Ink: High Density Black, Cyan, Magenta, Yellow﻿ Cartridge capacity: 1.5L If...
Thank You More info pls visit: http://www.sublimationstar.com/ Company Name: Suzhou Full Color Paper Industrial Co.,Limite...
How About Epson T7280 Inkjet Printer for Dye Sublimation Printing?
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How About Epson T7280 Inkjet Printer for Dye Sublimation Printing?

49 views

Published on

Epson SureColor® T-Series, ﻿Developed using the latest advancements in performance imaging, like our exotic EPSON PrecisionCore™ TFP® print head, EPSON REALOID image processing hardware, and our breakthrough pigment ink technology, so actually this isn't sublimation inkjet printer, but nowadays, in order to save printing cost, more and more customers choose this kind machine to do sublimation printing, especially for Self-employed persons﻿.
Epson T7280, 44" width, TFP print head, also same speed with Epson F6280 dye sublimation printer, so what differences between T7280 and ﻿F6280
Epson T7280 ﻿
Ink System:
Ink: 5-color Epson "live colorsXD "pigment ink system(Cyan, magenta, yellow, photo black, matte black)
Cartridge capacity: 700mlEpson F7280 ﻿
Ink System:﻿
Ink: UltraChrome DS Ink: High Density Black, Cyan, Magenta, Yellow﻿
Cartridge capacity: 1.5L
If you want to use T7280 to do sublimation printing, you just need to replace pigment ink, use sublimation ink, then print on sublimation transfer paper.

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
49
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

How About Epson T7280 Inkjet Printer for Dye Sublimation Printing?

  1. 1. How About Epson T7280 Inkjet Printer for Dye Sublimation Printing?
  2. 2. Epson SureColor® T-Series, ﻿Developed using the latest advancements in performance imaging, like our exotic EPSON PrecisionCore™ TFP® print head, EPSON REALOID image processing hardware, and our breakthrough pigment ink technology, so actually this isn't sublimation inkjet printer, but nowadays, in order to save printing cost, more and more customers choose this kind machine to do sublimation printing, especially for Self-employed persons﻿.
  3. 3. Epson T7280, 44" width, TFP print head, also same speed with Epson F6280 dye sublimation printer, so what differences between T7280 and ﻿F6280 Epson T7280 ﻿ Ink System: Ink: 5-color Epson "live colorsXD "pigment ink system(Cyan, magenta, yellow, photo black, matte black) Cartridge capacity: 700ml﻿﻿﻿﻿
  4. 4. Epson F7280 ﻿ Ink System:﻿ Ink: UltraChrome DS Ink: High Density Black, Cyan, Magenta, Yellow﻿ Cartridge capacity: 1.5L If you want to use T7280 to do sublimation printing, you just need to replace pigment ink, use sublimation ink, then print on sublimation transfer paper.
  5. 5. Thank You More info pls visit: http://www.sublimationstar.com/ Company Name: Suzhou Full Color Paper Industrial Co.,Limited Website:www.sublimationstar.com Email: sales@sublimationstar.com TEL: 86-025-86628894

×