How About Epson T7280 Inkjet Printer for Dye Sublimation Printing?

Epson SureColor® T-Series, ﻿Developed using the latest advancements in performance imaging, like our exotic EPSON PrecisionCore™ TFP® print head, EPSON REALOID image processing hardware, and our breakthrough pigment ink technology, so actually this isn't sublimation inkjet printer, but nowadays, in order to save printing cost, more and more customers choose this kind machine to do sublimation printing, especially for Self-employed persons﻿.

Epson T7280, 44" width, TFP print head, also same speed with Epson F6280 dye sublimation printer, so what differences between T7280 and ﻿F6280

Epson T7280 ﻿

Ink System:

Ink: 5-color Epson "live colorsXD "pigment ink system(Cyan, magenta, yellow, photo black, matte black)

Cartridge capacity: 700mlEpson F7280 ﻿

Ink System:﻿

Ink: UltraChrome DS Ink: High Density Black, Cyan, Magenta, Yellow﻿

Cartridge capacity: 1.5L

If you want to use T7280 to do sublimation printing, you just need to replace pigment ink, use sublimation ink, then print on sublimation transfer paper.

