Why ?
TTC Time Tissue Clinical
S H S SOFT HARD SPECIAL Tissue
3 Types of soft tissue injuries I II III MILD MODERATE SEVERE Basics of Orthopedic Physiotherapy-Khatri
Primary Time Secondr y
Indirec t Dire ct Overuse Primary Injuries
Duration
Clinical Classification  Wounds, Ulcers  Contusion, Laceration  Ecchymosis,  Sprains, strains  Ruptures, tears  Musc...
Review
Tissue Time Clinical Soft Primary Wounds, ulcer Hard Seconda ry Contusion, laceration Special Ecchymosis, ruptures Sprain,...
Extrinsi c Cause Intrinsi c
Sub acute Duration Chronic Acute
Injury ?
Classify this injury
injury ?
Classify Injury
Rule Decide as early as possible, whether athlete can continue sport & require referral?
Thank You Prof Dr Subhash Khatri PT PhD E physiokhatri@gmail.com T@physiokhatri F www.facebook.com/subhash.khatri.376/ M 9...
Sports injuries
Sports injuries

sports injuries classification

Published in: Health & Medicine
Sports injuries

