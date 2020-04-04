Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Low Dose Radiation for Mild to Moderately Symptomatic COVID-19 Conceptual for trial, do not try Matt Katz, MD
Hypothesis • Low dose radiation can interfere with inflammatory cascade to reduce severity of cytokine release • Treatment...
Who is the ideal cohort? • ? Confirmed COVID+ patients before cytokine release occurs • Delays in diagnosis may preclude m...
Use of chest CT • CT imaging may detect before positive molecular testing and may identify higher risk patients – Li et al...
Design? Confirmed COVID19 by history and CT Randomize to 0 cGy 30 cGy x 5 60 cGy x 5 60 cGy x 10 Radiation target volume =...
Early Endpoints (4 weeks) • Requiring ventilation • Mortality
Stratify by ? • Age • Diabetes • Cardiac disease • Neutrophil count
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Low dose radiation for COVID-19

53 views

Published on

Proposal of a clinical trial using anti-inflammatory radiation to lessen cytokine release and lower mortality from COVID-19

Published in: Health & Medicine
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Low dose radiation for COVID-19

  1. 1. Low Dose Radiation for Mild to Moderately Symptomatic COVID-19 Conceptual for trial, do not try Matt Katz, MD
  2. 2. Hypothesis • Low dose radiation can interfere with inflammatory cascade to reduce severity of cytokine release • Treatment with low dose radiation can lessen mortality for symptomatic patients with COVID-19
  3. 3. Who is the ideal cohort? • ? Confirmed COVID+ patients before cytokine release occurs • Delays in diagnosis may preclude molecular test so can consider thoracic imaging
  4. 4. Use of chest CT • CT imaging may detect before positive molecular testing and may identify higher risk patients – Li et al, Korean J Radiol • CT findings correlate with mortality in COVID- 19 – Yuan M et al PLoS ONE
  5. 5. Design? Confirmed COVID19 by history and CT Randomize to 0 cGy 30 cGy x 5 60 cGy x 5 60 cGy x 10 Radiation target volume = whole thorax including heart
  6. 6. Early Endpoints (4 weeks) • Requiring ventilation • Mortality
  7. 7. Stratify by ? • Age • Diabetes • Cardiac disease • Neutrophil count

×