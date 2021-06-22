Event Sourcing allows us to quickly introduce and test different features, without much worry about migrations events allow to recreate any db, however our path for full adoption of Pulsar wasn't easy. This session would cover:

- Migration from Kafka - how a small event-gateway helped with that (called liiklus)

- Deployment via CloudFormation in aws - what you shouldn't do same way as we did (like put everything into userdata)

- GDPR compliance - story on how do we clean the data (how to transparently offload sensitive data somewhere)

- Unobvious things we faced storing the offset separated from Pulsar (like what happens if you use a shared subscription by a mistake)