Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1
2 Kirill Merkushev Open Source aerokube.com JAVA Go sr. Java Engineer Head of Backend vivy gmbh BERlin ex. Yandex
3 a digital healthcare platform
4 PRECONDITIONS
5 event sourcing
6 EVENT DRIVEN REACTIVE LOOSE COUPLED
7 HARD TO DESIGN NICE TO EXTEND
8 NO FRAMEWORKS BARE MINIMUM: EVENTS, PROJECTIONS, SOURCE
9 { "eventType": "com.vivy.events.user.created", "email": <email> } user_cfbf319f-161e-4417-b6e7-473a199c70c0 KEY EVENT PE...
10 STORY
11 KAFKA
12 KAFKA BROKERS=STORAGE BAD REACTIVE SUPPORT HARD TO OPERATE
13 EVENT GATEWAY bsideup/LIIKLUS
14 REACTIVE GRPC EXTENDABLE
15 GW SOURCE (KAFKA -> PULSAR)
16 PULSAR
17 PULSAR STATELESS BROKERS NON-BLocKING Client BETTER DX
18 DISCOVERIES
19 SUBSCRIPTIONS SHARED what could go wrong?
20 SUBSCRIPTIONS SHARED SEPARATE ACK and SEEK what could go wrong?
21 SUBSCRIPTIONS SHARED SEPARATE ACK and SEEK GROUP on RE-connect resets subscription on latest seek what could go wrong?
22 SUBSCRIPTIONS SHARED SEPARATE ACK and SEEK what could go wrong? RANDOM HUGE REDELIVERY GROUP on RE-connect resets subsc...
23 SUBSCRIPTIONS EXCLUSIVE GROUP on ONE instance FAST ENOUGH to get ALL SUBSCRIpTIONS and leave other IDLE "HUNGRY INSTANC...
24 SUBSCRIPTIONS PER KEY?
25 STORAGE TIERED EVENT SOURCING requires INFINITE retention
26 OUR CASE
27 AUTH JWT / mTLS SuPER EASY TO GET!
28 OUR SETUP m5.LARGE x 3 x 3 (B,B,Z) - HARDCODED NUMBER AWS CLOUDFOURMATION / TROPOSPHERE/CDK
29 OUR SETUP ☠ USER-INIT ✓ANSIBLE
30 GDPR CLEAN ENCRYPTING WITH KEY REMOVE?
31 GDPR CLEAN DATA STILL THERE! ☠ ENCRYPTING WITH KEY REMOVE
32 GDPR CLEAN ☠ ENCRYPTING WITH KEY REMOVE ✓MIGRATING TO CLEAN TOPIC ✓OFFLOADING
33 GDPR CLEAN ✓MIGRATING TO CLEAN TOPIC REQUIRES DOWNTIME, 17 manual steps!
34 GDPR CLEAN ✓MIGRATING TO CLEAN TOPIC WE TRIED: - Separate service, - Functions
35 GDPR CLEAN ✓MIGRATING TO CLEAN TOPIC Functions: lanwen.ru/posts/pulsar-functions-how-to-debug-with-testcontainers/
36 TESTING Testcontainers private static final PulsarContainer PULSAR = new PulsarContainer("2.5.0") .withCommand("bin/pul...
37 GDPR CLEAN ✓OFFLOADING SENSITIVE INFO INTO DB, IN pulsar - reference* *CLAIM-CHECK PATTERN
38 GDPR CLEAN ✓OFFLOADING SEPARATE SERVICE to clean DB
39 OUR WISH #5059 PER KEY CLEANUP
40 Documentation OfFicial docs Kafka-on-pulsar sources SLACK
41 Top 3 flexible subscriptions =========== TAKEAWAYS
42 Top 3 flexible subscriptions nice dx =========== TAKEAWAYS
43 Top 3 flexible subscriptions learn by examples in code nice DX =========== TAKEAWAYS
44 I am open to talk! github.com/lanwen t.me/lanwen kirill merkushev @delnariel speakerdeck.com/lanwen
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Technology
33 views
Jun. 22, 2021

Pulsar in a Healthtech: Heart of the Event Sourced System - Pulsar Summit NA 2021

Event Sourcing allows us to quickly introduce and test different features, without much worry about migrations events allow to recreate any db, however our path for full adoption of Pulsar wasn't easy. This session would cover:
- Migration from Kafka - how a small event-gateway helped with that (called liiklus)
- Deployment via CloudFormation in aws - what you shouldn't do same way as we did (like put everything into userdata)
- GDPR compliance - story on how do we clean the data (how to transparently offload sensitive data somewhere)
- Unobvious things we faced storing the offset separated from Pulsar (like what happens if you use a shared subscription by a mistake)

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pulsar in a Healthtech: Heart of the Event Sourced System - Pulsar Summit NA 2021

  1. 1. 1
  2. 2. 2 Kirill Merkushev Open Source aerokube.com JAVA Go sr. Java Engineer Head of Backend vivy gmbh BERlin ex. Yandex
  3. 3. 3 a digital healthcare platform
  4. 4. 4 PRECONDITIONS
  5. 5. 5 event sourcing
  6. 6. 6 EVENT DRIVEN REACTIVE LOOSE COUPLED
  7. 7. 7 HARD TO DESIGN NICE TO EXTEND
  8. 8. 8 NO FRAMEWORKS BARE MINIMUM: EVENTS, PROJECTIONS, SOURCE
  9. 9. 9 { "eventType": "com.vivy.events.user.created", "email": <email> } user_cfbf319f-161e-4417-b6e7-473a199c70c0 KEY EVENT PERSONAL INFORMATION
  10. 10. 10 STORY
  11. 11. 11 KAFKA
  12. 12. 12 KAFKA BROKERS=STORAGE BAD REACTIVE SUPPORT HARD TO OPERATE
  13. 13. 13 EVENT GATEWAY bsideup/LIIKLUS
  14. 14. 14 REACTIVE GRPC EXTENDABLE
  15. 15. 15 GW SOURCE (KAFKA -> PULSAR)
  16. 16. 16 PULSAR
  17. 17. 17 PULSAR STATELESS BROKERS NON-BLocKING Client BETTER DX
  18. 18. 18 DISCOVERIES
  19. 19. 19 SUBSCRIPTIONS SHARED what could go wrong?
  20. 20. 20 SUBSCRIPTIONS SHARED SEPARATE ACK and SEEK what could go wrong?
  21. 21. 21 SUBSCRIPTIONS SHARED SEPARATE ACK and SEEK GROUP on RE-connect resets subscription on latest seek what could go wrong?
  22. 22. 22 SUBSCRIPTIONS SHARED SEPARATE ACK and SEEK what could go wrong? RANDOM HUGE REDELIVERY GROUP on RE-connect resets subscription on latest seek
  23. 23. 23 SUBSCRIPTIONS EXCLUSIVE GROUP on ONE instance FAST ENOUGH to get ALL SUBSCRIpTIONS and leave other IDLE "HUNGRY INSTANCE"
  24. 24. 24 SUBSCRIPTIONS PER KEY?
  25. 25. 25 STORAGE TIERED EVENT SOURCING requires INFINITE retention
  26. 26. 26 OUR CASE
  27. 27. 27 AUTH JWT / mTLS SuPER EASY TO GET!
  28. 28. 28 OUR SETUP m5.LARGE x 3 x 3 (B,B,Z) - HARDCODED NUMBER AWS CLOUDFOURMATION / TROPOSPHERE/CDK
  29. 29. 29 OUR SETUP ☠ USER-INIT ✓ANSIBLE
  30. 30. 30 GDPR CLEAN ENCRYPTING WITH KEY REMOVE?
  31. 31. 31 GDPR CLEAN DATA STILL THERE! ☠ ENCRYPTING WITH KEY REMOVE
  32. 32. 32 GDPR CLEAN ☠ ENCRYPTING WITH KEY REMOVE ✓MIGRATING TO CLEAN TOPIC ✓OFFLOADING
  33. 33. 33 GDPR CLEAN ✓MIGRATING TO CLEAN TOPIC REQUIRES DOWNTIME, 17 manual steps!
  34. 34. 34 GDPR CLEAN ✓MIGRATING TO CLEAN TOPIC WE TRIED: - Separate service, - Functions
  35. 35. 35 GDPR CLEAN ✓MIGRATING TO CLEAN TOPIC Functions: lanwen.ru/posts/pulsar-functions-how-to-debug-with-testcontainers/
  36. 36. 36 TESTING Testcontainers private static final PulsarContainer PULSAR = new PulsarContainer("2.5.0") .withCommand("bin/pulsar", "standalone") .withLogConsumer(outputFrame -> System.out.print(outputFrame.getUtf8String())) .waitingFor(Wait.forLogMessage(".*Function worker service started.*", 1)); static { // that's totally optional, but helps to target container via cli during debug PULSAR.setPortBindings(List.of( "8080:" + PulsarContainer.BROKER_HTTP_PORT, "6650:" + PulsarContainer.BROKER_PORT )); PULSAR.start(); }
  37. 37. 37 GDPR CLEAN ✓OFFLOADING SENSITIVE INFO INTO DB, IN pulsar - reference* *CLAIM-CHECK PATTERN
  38. 38. 38 GDPR CLEAN ✓OFFLOADING SEPARATE SERVICE to clean DB
  39. 39. 39 OUR WISH #5059 PER KEY CLEANUP
  40. 40. 40 Documentation OfFicial docs Kafka-on-pulsar sources SLACK
  41. 41. 41 Top 3 flexible subscriptions =========== TAKEAWAYS
  42. 42. 42 Top 3 flexible subscriptions nice dx =========== TAKEAWAYS
  43. 43. 43 Top 3 flexible subscriptions learn by examples in code nice DX =========== TAKEAWAYS
  44. 44. 44 I am open to talk! github.com/lanwen t.me/lanwen kirill merkushev @delnariel speakerdeck.com/lanwen

×