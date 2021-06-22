Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 Exclusive Producer: Using Pulsar to Build Distributed Applications
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 Matteo Merli CTO @ StreamNative Co-Creator and PMC Chair for Apache Pulsar PMC Me...
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 Agenda I. Common patterns in distributed applications II. It’s a tricky business ...
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 Common patterns in distributed applications
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● Acquire exclusive access to a shared resource ● Release the lock automatically ...
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 Leader Election ● Reduce a distributed system problem in to a local one ● Elect a...
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 Available options Mature coordination services - Different semantics - Similar ca...
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 Implementing Distributed Locks ● Zookeeper a. Client-1 tries to create an “epheme...
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● ZooKeeper a. Each client creates a “sequential” “ephemeral” znode b. ZK will au...
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 It’s a tricky business
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● The mentioned systems work very well, as advertised ● There are ﬁne prints whic...
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● It’s not possible to guaranteed that Client 1 will release the resource before ...
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● There’s no way to cancel the write from Client-1 when it loses the Interacting ...
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 Fencing the resources
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● We need to make sure that the ownership of the shared resource is validated als...
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● BookKeeper ensure the consistency of data ● Fencing is done before attempting t...
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● Fencing is a very powerful property ● Gives guarantee of having 1 single active...
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 Pulsar Exclusive Producer
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● Goals a. Ensuring a linear non-interleaved history of messages b. Expose buildi...
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 To require exclusive access or fail immediately Producer<String> producer = clien...
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 To require exclusive access or wait if there’s already a producer Producer<String...
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● Once producers are fenced, no more data from them will be accepted ● Topic will...
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● Added new concept of “Topic Epoch” a. Counter b. Stored in the topic metadata c...
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● Epoch only changes if a new producer takes over ● The 1st time, a producer does...
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● While P-1 is disconnected, a new producer can take over ● P-1 will be fenced To...
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 Putting everything together: Fencing & Exclusivity
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● Each peer tries to become the “exclusive producer” ● Whoever succeeds, is consi...
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● Very similar to “leader election model ● Become the “exclusive producer” to hol...
Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 We’re hiring Build Pulsar with the team that builds Pulsar ✓ Work with the creato...
Exclusive Producer: Using Pulsar to Build Distributed Applications - Pulsar Summit NA 2021

There are several patterns that are very useful when designing and building distributed applications, like leader election or “atomic broadcast”. In practice, implementing these concepts is a very difficult undertaking and it is often offloaded to external services. These services in turn need to be maintained and operated and might even expose very complex APIs or semantics.

“Exclusive Producer” is a new addition to the set of Pulsar’s features, and it allows an application to have the guarantee of exclusive access when writing to a topic and to discard any data from producers who lost the exclusive access.

During this session we are going to show how easy it is, using Exclusive Producer, to build very robust mechanisms of communications across different services or instances of a single service.

These mechanisms, like for example leader election, failover and “total order and atomic broadcast”, are the main building blocks to build consistent, correct and reliable distributed systems.

We will also present how the exclusive producer is implemented internally, and how it can guarantee its properties in the presence of all different sorts of failures.

Exclusive Producer: Using Pulsar to Build Distributed Applications - Pulsar Summit NA 2021

  1. 1. Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 Exclusive Producer: Using Pulsar to Build Distributed Applications
  2. 2. Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 Matteo Merli CTO @ StreamNative Co-Creator and PMC Chair for Apache Pulsar PMC Member Apache BookKeeper Prev: Splunk, Streamlio, Yahoo
  3. 3. Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 Agenda I. Common patterns in distributed applications II. It’s a tricky business III. Fencing the resources IV. How to use Pulsar to solve the problem V. How does it work internally??
  4. 4. Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 Common patterns in distributed applications
  5. 5. Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● Acquire exclusive access to a shared resource ● Release the lock automatically in case of failures Example of use cases: ● Protect conﬂicting modiﬁcations ● Ownership/Assignment ● Service Discovery Distributed Locks
  6. 6. Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 Leader Election ● Reduce a distributed system problem in to a local one ● Elect a leader among a set of peers ● The leader can perform tasks and take decision on its own ● It will use some kind of mechanism to communicate the decisions to the followers Example of use cases: ● Trafﬁc load manager
  7. 7. Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 Available options Mature coordination services - Different semantics - Similar capabilities
  8. 8. Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 Implementing Distributed Locks ● Zookeeper a. Client-1 tries to create an “ephemeral” z-node b. If it exists, the lock is already taken c. If we successfully create it, Client-1 is the “owner” d. If Client-1 loses its ZooKeeper session, the ephemeral z-node is automatically cleaned ● Etcd ○ Creating keys with a TTL ○ The key will automatically expire if the client does not refresh it
  9. 9. Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● ZooKeeper a. Each client creates a “sequential” “ephemeral” znode b. ZK will automatically prepend a unique version number to the z-node name c. A client will get the list of z-nodes under a certain path and sort them, the one with lowest version number is chosen as the leader d. Set a watch to get notiﬁed when the leader is gone. Do step (c) again ● Etcd a. Similar mechanism as for locks, using keys with TTL Implementing Leader Election
  10. 10. Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 It’s a tricky business
  11. 11. Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● The mentioned systems work very well, as advertised ● There are ﬁne prints which are often overlooked Difﬁcult questions: 1. How can be 100% that we don’t have 2 clients that think to be the leader at the same time? 2. What about interactions with other system, like DB or disk? Things are not as easy as they seem...
  12. 12. Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● It’s not possible to guaranteed that Client 1 will release the resource before it expires on the Lock Service Concurrent owner problem
  13. 13. Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● There’s no way to cancel the write from Client-1 when it loses the Interacting with external systems
  14. 14. Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 Fencing the resources
  15. 15. Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● We need to make sure that the ownership of the shared resource is validated also in the external systems ● Example: a. C1 is writing to DB b. C2 starts writing to DB c. DB will reject any pending writes from C1 The need for fencing
  16. 16. Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● BookKeeper ensure the consistency of data ● Fencing is done before attempting to read the data ● No more data is allowed after that Example of fencing: BookKeeper
  17. 17. Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● Fencing is a very powerful property ● Gives guarantee of having 1 single active “writer” Concerns: 1. BookKeeper doesn’t do leader elections or distributed locks 2. BookKeeper API is fairly “low-level” Fencing
  18. 18. Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 Pulsar Exclusive Producer
  19. 19. Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● Goals a. Ensuring a linear non-interleaved history of messages b. Expose building block for creating leader-election and distributed locks, directly to Pulsar users c. Expose “Fencing” as a property in Pulsar Pulsar Exclusive Producer
  20. 20. Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 To require exclusive access or fail immediately Producer<String> producer = client.newProducer(Schema.STRING) .topic("my-topic") .accessMode(ProducerAccessMode.Exclusive) .create(); Pulsar Exclusive Producer
  21. 21. Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 To require exclusive access or wait if there’s already a producer Producer<String> producer = client.newProducer(Schema.STRING) .topic("my-topic") .accessMode(ProducerAccessMode.WaitForExclusive) .create(); Pulsar Exclusive Producer
  22. 22. Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● Once producers are fenced, no more data from them will be accepted ● Topic will have a linear history ● One segment per each producer Linear Topic History
  23. 23. Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● Added new concept of “Topic Epoch” a. Counter b. Stored in the topic metadata c. Only used if there are exclusive producers ● Epoch is incremented each time a new exclusive producer becomes active ● A producer trying to use “epoch < currentEpoch” will receive a ProducerFenced exception ● Once a producer is fenced, the producer instance cannot be used again Implementation
  24. 24. Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● Epoch only changes if a new producer takes over ● The 1st time, a producer doesn’t know its epoch ● After that, it will always use the same epoch when reconnecting Topic Epoch
  25. 25. Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● While P-1 is disconnected, a new producer can take over ● P-1 will be fenced Topic Epoch
  26. 26. Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 Putting everything together: Fencing & Exclusivity
  27. 27. Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● Each peer tries to become the “exclusive producer” ● Whoever succeeds, is considered the “leader” ● Leader will make the decisions ● It will communicate them by publishing on the topic ● If a message is written, the decision is taken Leader election using Pulsar
  28. 28. Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 ● Very similar to “leader election model ● Become the “exclusive producer” to hold the lock ● Make all the mutations to the resource through messages published on the topic Distributed locks using Pulsar
  We're hiring Build Pulsar with the team that builds Pulsar ✓ Work with the creators of Pulsar ✓ Exciting, growth-stage company ✓ Open and collaborative environment ✓ Competitive compensation and beneﬁts ✓ Best teammates on earth https://streamnative.io/careers

