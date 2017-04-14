Alex Fox Evaluation Question 3: What kind of media institution might distribute your media product and why?
What is a media institution?  A media institution is a company that owns different companies involved in mass media enter...
 Films at local Odeon Drama Action Drama Action/Sc- Fi Drama/ history comedy
Analysis of the Genres  The main Genres in these films were: Drama, Fantasy, Action, Adventure and Sci-Fi.  None of thes...
Woking ambassador Cinema
Showing at Ambassadors Woking
Ambassadors Woking  The ambassadors cinema in Woking shows some of the same films as Odeon in Guildford, but I have found...
BFI Cinema  The BFI cinema is a Imax cinema that is independently run but is partnered with Odeon.  At this current mome...
Showing At BFI
Reading film theatre  At this Cinema the films that are shown are mainly documentary films or true story films.
Different film festivals  These were the films being shown in the BFI film festival on the 5th October 2016.
Cannes film festival 2016  These were the films shown at the Cannes film festival in 2016.
Genre’s of the films  Out of both sets of films at both of these festivals I can see that the most common genre there was...
Films recently shown on TV in our Genre.  Two crime thrillers that were recently shown on TV (Sky) were Zulu (2013) and W...
Where could our film be shown?  I believe that our film would be shown on 3 different platforms. The first platform is Ne...
 I believe that our film would be shown on Netflix because of the following reasons.  Firstly, as I have said Netflix he...
Certain cinemas  I believe our film would be placed in some multiplex cinemas because some of these cinemas such as vue a...
 The reasoning behind thinking that our film would be released into certain multiplex cinemas but also BFI cinemas is the...
Evaluation question 3
