June 27, 2017 Report #6 Lithium in Nevada, USA Belmont on track to eclipse the Clayton Valley It’s official. There’s lithi...
2 elmont has now succeeded in ticking all the boxes of key features that are similar to the Clayton Valley: 1. The setting...
Thanks to today‘s initial drill results, the Kibby Basin has great potential to host lithium-bearing brines in a geologic ...
4 Research #6 | Belmont Resources Inc. Previous Coverage Report #5:“Belmont getting ready to drill for untapped lithium br...
5 Disclaimer and Information on Forward Looking Statements: All statements in this report, other than state- ments of hist...
Belmont on track to eclipse the Clayton Valley.

  1. 1. June 27, 2017 Report #6 Lithium in Nevada, USA Belmont on track to eclipse the Clayton Valley It’s official. There’s lithium in Nevada’s Kibby Basin, about 65 km north of the “overappropriated”Clayton Valley, i.e. closer to Tesla Motors’Gigafactory near Sparks in Nevada. With a market capitalization of $2 million CAD, Belmont Resources Inc. today reported assay results from its first 2 “scout holes”, and has become the first company to discover lithium in the Kibby Basin. The grades are spectacular in the sense that the sediments are enriched with up to 200 ppm lithium, which is a great indication that a near-by aquifer may host similar or even higher grades. With 13 of 25 core samples assaying over 100 ppm lthium, these sediments could very well be a potential source of lithium for the underlying aquifers. Exploratory drilling in the Clayton Valley typically also encounters lithium- enriched sediments, whereafter targeted aquifers commonly host the lithium-rich pay zones. Pure Energy Minerals, active in the Clayton Valley, yesterday reported an updated“inferred”resource estimate averaging 123 ppm lithium. Belmont is now getting ready to locate underlying aquifers with the help of an electromagnetic survey, which has also been employed in the Clayton Valley to effectively locate aquifers (more effective than gravity surveys). Such a geophysics study could be completed at relatively inexpensive costs and in a relatively short period, whereafter identified targets could be drill tested as potential lith- ium-rich pay zones. With the Clayton Valley aquifers being in production since the 1960s, likely to have deteriorated in grade from an estimated 400 ppm originally to about 123 ppm lithium nowadays, Belmont is on track to prove an untapped lithium basin, potentially with grades similar to when Clayton Valley started production almost 60 years ago. Company Details Belmont Resources Inc. Suite 600 - 625 Howe Street Vancouver, BC, V6C2T6 Canada Phone: +1 604 683 6648 Email: gmusil@belmontresources.com www.belmontresources.com Shares Issued & Outstanding: 45,520,953 Canadian Symbol (TSX.V): BEA Current Price: $0.05 CAD (06/26/2017) Market Capitalization: $2.3 Million CAD German Symbol / WKN: L3L1 / A1JNZE Current Price: €0.033 EUR (06/26/2017) Market Capitalization: €1.5 Million EUR Chart Canada (TSX.V) Chart Germany (Frankfurt) The first “scout holes” in the Kibby Basin encountered up to 200 ppm lithium in sediments.
  2. 2. 2 elmont has now succeeded in ticking all the boxes of key features that are similar to the Clayton Valley: 1. The setting of the Kibby Flats within the Monte Cristo Valley indicates a basin large enough to develop layers that could act as aquifers. 2. Regional gravity data suggests a basin with sufficient depth to provide enough volume of Quaternary sediments to host aquifers of significant extent. 3. Groundwater is present and wide- spread. Layers containing ground water were encountered at numerous depths during drilling. Hydro sleeve samples of formation water were collected from the bottoms of both holes, where brine is likely to collect, and delivered to the ALS lab for lithium analysis and testing of physical parameters. Water test results are pending and expected shortly. 4. Geothermal indicators suggest an area with locally higher heat-flow. 5. Fine-grained clay-rich sediments confirm the presence of lithium. Today’s announced core sample assays, ranging from 70-200 ppm lithium (with 13 of 25 core samples assaying >100 ppm lithium), indicate that these sediments could be a potential source of lithium for the underlying aquifers. 6. Arid climate and closed basin with a dry or seasonal lake; sufficient time to concentrate brine. B Research #6 | Belmont Resources Inc. The Kibby Basin (Basin Removed Topography; presumably this would be the topography if the basin fill was removed). Belmont’s 3D gravity model (2016) demonstrates the potential for a massive underground brine reservoir with dimensions estimated at 4 km2 and at least 1.5 km deep. On top of that, the chances of the water being geothermal (hot) are excellent. A 7.4 km long structure is identified in Kibby Valley with characteristics interpreted to be akin to major structures bounding the south side of Clayton Valley. Belmont’s gravity survey identified several significant structures that juxtapose rocks of differing densities that are most likely basin-fill sediments faulted against the basement rocks.
  3. 3. Thanks to today‘s initial drill results, the Kibby Basin has great potential to host lithium-bearing brines in a geologic setting similar to the continental brine model ascribed to the near-by Clayton Valley. The Kibby Basin may host brine with a similar grade as the Clayton Valley originally had in the 1960s when operations started. Gary Musil (CFO) recently at Kibby Basin: 3 Research #6 | Belmont Resources Inc.
  4. 4. 4 Research #6 | Belmont Resources Inc. Previous Coverage Report #5:“Belmont getting ready to drill for untapped lithium brines at Kibby Basin in Nevada” Report #4:“The perfect lithium basin?” Report #3:“Prominent gravity low identified on Kibby Basin Lithium Brine Property in Nevada” Report #2:“Dark clouds over Clayton Valley and green lights for Belmont’s Kibby Basin” Report #1: “Early Report on Belmont” Click on chart (or here) for updated version
  5. 5. 5 Disclaimer and Information on Forward Looking Statements: All statements in this report, other than state- ments of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. Much of this report is comprised of statements of projec- tion. Statements in this report that are forward looking include that Belmont Resources Inc. (“Belmont”) or any other company or market will perform as expected; that Belmont is on track to exclipse the ClaytonValley; that the encountered lithium grades are spectacular and an indication that a near-by aquifer may host similar or even higher grades; that the lithium-bearing sediments could very well be a potential source of lithium for the underlying aquifer; that exploratory drilling in the Clayton Valley typically also encounters lithium-en- riched sediments; that Belmont is getting ready to precisely locate underlying aquifers (if these exist) with the help of electromagnetics, which has also been employed in the ClaytonValley to effectively locate aquifers (more effective than gravity survey); that such a survey could be completed relatively cheaply and fast, where- after potentially identified targets could be drill tested as a potential lithium-rich pay zone; that the Kibby Basin may host similar grades as the ClaytonValley once had when production started in the 1960s and that since then the grades have deterioted; that Belmont has now succeeded in ticking all the boxes of key fea- tures that are similar to the ClaytonValley; that the company can raise sufficient funds for a transaction, exploration and corporate matters; that any of the mentioned plans, comparisons with other companies, regions or numbers are valid or economic. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those antici- pated in these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties respecting lithium and resource companies are generally disclosed in the annual financial or other filing documents of Belmont and similar companies as filed with the relevant securities commissions, and should be reviewed by any reader of this report. In addition, with respect to Belmont, a number of risks relate to any statement of projection or forward statements, including among other risks: the receipt of all necessary approvals and permits; the ability to conclude a transaction to start or continue exploration; uncertainty of future market regulations, capital expenditures and other costs; financings and additional cap- ital requirements for exploration, development, construction, and operating of a facility; the receipt in a timely fashion of further permitting for its legislative, political, social or economic developments in the jurisdictions in which Belmont carries on business; operating or tech- nical difficulties in connection with production or development activities; the ability to keep key employees, joint-venture partner(s), and operations financed.There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such state- ments. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking informa- tion. Rockstone and the author of this report do not undertake any obligation to update any statements made in this report. Disclosure of Interest and Advisory Cautions: Nothing in this report should be construed as a solicitation to buy or sell any securities mentioned. Rockstone, its owners and the author of this report are not registered broker- dealers or financial advisors. Before investing in any securities, you should consult with your financial advisor and a registered broker-dealer. Never make an investment based solely on what you read in an online or printed report, including Rockstone’s report, especially if the investment involves a small, thinly-traded company that isn’t well known.The author of this report is paid by Zimtu Capital Corp., aTSXVenture Exchange listed investment company. Part of the author’s responsibilities at Zimtu is to research and report on companies in which Zimtu has an investment. So while the author of this report is not paid directly by Belmont, the author’s employer Zimtu will benefit from appreciation of Belmont’s stock price.The author also owns shares of Belmont, and Zimtu Capital Corp., and thus would also benefit from volume and price appreciation of its stocks.Thus, multiple conflicts of interests exist.Therefore, the information provided herewithin should not be construed as a financial analysis or recommendation but as advertisement.The author’s views and opinions regarding the companies featured in reports are his own views and are based on information that he has researched independently and has received, which the author assumes to be reliable. Rockstone and the author of this report do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or usefulness of any content of this report, nor its fitness for any particular purpose. Belmont has not reviewed all of the content of this report prior to publication. Lastly, the author does not guarantee that any of the companies mentioned in the reports will perform as expected, and any comparisons made to other companies may not be valid or come into effect. Please read the entire Disclaimer carefully. If you do not agree to all of the Disclaimer, do not access this website or any of its pages including this report in form of a PDF. By using this website and/or report, and whether or not you actually read the Disclaimer, you are deemed to have accepted it. Information provided is educational and general in nature. Author Profile and Contact Stephan Bogner (Dipl. Kfm. FH) Rockstone Research 8050 Zurich, Switzerland +41-44-5862323 sb@rockstone-research.com Stephan Bogner studied at the International School of Management (Dortmund, Germany), the European Business School (London) and the University of Queensland (Brisbane, Australia). Under supervision of Prof. Dr. Hans J. Bocker, Stephan completed his diploma thesis (“Gold In A Macroeconomic Context With Special Consideration Of The Price Formation Process”) in 2002. A year later, he marketed and translated into German Ferdinand Lips‘ bestseller („Gold Wars“). After working in Dubai for 5 years, he now lives in Switzerland and is the CEO of Elementum International AG specialized in duty- free storage of gold and silver bullion in a high-security vaulting facility within the St. Gotthard Mountain Massif in central Switzerland. Rockstone is specialized in capital markets and publicly listed companies. The focus is set on exploration, development, and production of resource deposits. Through the publication of general geological basic knowledge, the individual reports receive a background in order for the reader to be inspired to conduct further due diligence. All reports are being made accessible free of charge, whereas it is always to be construed as non-binding educational research and is addressed solely to a readership that is knowledgeable about the risks, experienced with stock markets, and acting on one’s own responsibility. For more information and sign-up for free newsletter, please visit: www.rockstone-research.com Research #6 | Belmont Resources Inc.

