The most popular skirting boards on the market today are made from solid wood, where oak and walnut are very preferred because of their strength and durability. They can be a bold addition to the design of your flooring, or simply blend with the whole interior style, almost invisible. https://vinylflooring.ae/wooden-skirting-dubai/ E-mail us at: info@vinylflooring.ae Call us at : 056-600-9626