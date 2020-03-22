Successfully reported this slideshow.
Shereen reda Analytics and Reports

Social Media Analytics and Reports 2020/Q1 For Shereen Reda

Published in: Marketing
Shereen reda Analytics and Reports

  1. 1. Design, Schedule, Publish and Evaluate All at Once S Sticky Posts Welcome to Sticky Posts Report for shereenredaoﬃcial Link to the oﬃcial instagram proﬁle of All the statistics are based on the last 30 posts. Engagement Note: (The engagement rate is the number of active likes / comments on each post) Engagement Average Likes Average CommentsFollowers Following Uploads DOWNLOAD NOW @shereenredaoﬃcial 2.24% 58029.266666667 639.833333333332,618,921 238 525
  2. 2. Design, Schedule, Publish and Evaluate All at Once S Sticky Posts DOWNLOAD NOW Account Stats Summary 2020-02-20 Thu Total Summary Date Followers Following Uploads Future Projections Here you can see the approximated future projections based on your previous days averages Time Until Date Followers Uploads Current Stats 2020-02-20 There is not enough data to generate future projections, please come back tomorrow. - - - - - 2,618,921 238 525 2,618,921 525
  3. 3. Design, Schedule, Publish and Evaluate All at Once S Sticky Posts DOWNLOAD NOW Media Stats Summary Showing last 30 entries. Posted On Type Likes Comments View Post View Post View Post View Post View Post View Post View Post View Post View Post View Post 2020-02-07 sidecar 45,170 412 2020-01-26 image 25,783 178 2020-01-24 video 21,724 801 2020-01-17 image 71,562 764 2020-01-16 video 13,723 190 2020-01-14 video 7,330 122 2020-01-10 video 27,399 332 2019-12-16 image 46,778 439 2019-12-10 video 64,629 3,616 2019-12-05 video 25,273 352
  4. 4. Design, Schedule, Publish and Evaluate All at Once S Sticky Posts DOWNLOAD NOW Posted On Type Likes Comments View Post View Post View Post View Post View Post View Post View Post View Post View Post View Post View Post View Post 2019-12-03 image 74,121 734 2019-12-01 sidecar 46,039 425 2019-11-28 sidecar 61,366 577 2019-11-26 image 57,463 493 2019-11-24 image 23,943 152 2019-11-21 sidecar 70,375 628 2019-11-07 image 50,558 657 2019-11-04 image 97,728 618 2019-10-27 image 55,703 770 2019-10-24 sidecar 76,609 704 2019-10-23 sidecar 100,959 993 2019-10-22 image 84,096 565
  5. 5. 2019-10-21 image 104,944 1,318 2019-10-16 image 78,016 608 2019-10-12 image 72,885 289 2019-10-09 image 62,097 473 2019-10-05 sidecar 41,445 178 2019-10-01 sidecar 81,718 452 2019-09-29 image 72,162 768 Design, Schedule, Publish and Evaluate All at Once S Sticky Posts DOWNLOAD NOW Posted On Type Likes Comments View Post View Post View Post View Post View Post View Post View Post
  6. 6. Design, Schedule, Publish and Evaluate All at Once S Sticky Posts DOWNLOAD NOW Top Mentions Top Hashtags @ahmed__mounir - 8 Uses @sha.jewelry - 7 Uses @cairofilms - 6 Uses @sahar.m.azab - 6 Uses @maissaazab - 5 Uses @dina.dimitry - 4 Uses @malakelezzawy - 4 Uses @sorayashawky - 3 Uses @shahid.vod - 2 Uses @carlojoaillier - 2 Uses @balmain - 2 Uses @gqmiddleeast - 2 Uses @nsbynoof - 2 Uses @shahiraelsayed - 2 Uses @BullonaCairo - 2 Uses #ShereenReda - 24 Uses #CIFF41 - 8 Uses #GFF19 - 3 Uses #FromMilanToCairo - 2 Uses #BullonaCairo - 2 Uses #GQMenoftheYear - 2 Uses #Malm - 2 Uses #MoSalah - 1 Uses #MAFF19 - 1 Uses #MAFF - 1 Uses #GQMiddleEast - 1 Uses #Nemra2 - 1 Uses #Roadtrip - 1 Uses #AdoptDontShop - 1 Uses #tbt - 1 Uses

×