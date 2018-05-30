Synnopsis :

The elegant verse and subtle observation of the Amores, The Art of Love, and The Cures of Love made their author the talk of Rome. Ovid saw love as a game at which both sexes could play without getting hurt - as long as they stuck to his rules, but primarily he wrote these sparkling and often erotic poems to entertain, and after two thousand years they still give enormous pleasure.



Author : Ovid

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-5

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : Ovid ( 6✮ )

Link Download : https://recruiting22mei.blogspot.com/?book=0199540330

