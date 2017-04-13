Notes: Dichotomous Keys (pg 4)
Notes: Dichotomous Keys • Tool for figuring out the identity of something
Dichotomous Keys • Tool for figuring out the identity of something • Dichotomous = divided into 2 parts
Using a key • At each step, you are given 2 choices • Each alternative leads to 2 more choices, until the item is identifi...
Example (write this down) 1. a. wings covered …………………..go to step 2 b. wings not covered ……………….go to step 3 2. a. body is...
Output (pg 5) Construct a dichotomous key for the following objects. Begin your key with: 1. a. Object is red……………..go to ...
1. A. Object is red……………..go to 2 b. Object is not red…………go to 3 2. a. Has a green stem………Strawberry b. Has a brown stem…...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Dichotomous keys

4 views

Published on

dichotomous keys intro

Published in: Science
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
4
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Dichotomous keys

  1. 1. Notes: Dichotomous Keys (pg 4)
  2. 2. Notes: Dichotomous Keys • Tool for figuring out the identity of something
  3. 3. Dichotomous Keys • Tool for figuring out the identity of something • Dichotomous = divided into 2 parts
  4. 4. Using a key • At each step, you are given 2 choices • Each alternative leads to 2 more choices, until the item is identified
  5. 5. Example (write this down) 1. a. wings covered …………………..go to step 2 b. wings not covered ……………….go to step 3 2. a. body is round ………..................ladybug b. body is elongated……….............grasshopper 3. a. wings point outward ………........dragonfly b. wings point backward…………...housefly
  6. 6. Output (pg 5) Construct a dichotomous key for the following objects. Begin your key with: 1. a. Object is red……………..go to 2 b. Object is not red…………go to 3
  7. 7. 1. A. Object is red……………..go to 2 b. Object is not red…………go to 3 2. a. Has a green stem………Strawberry b. Has a brown stem……….Apple 3. a. Object is round.…………Orange b. Object is not round….….Banana

×