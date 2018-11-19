What should i be watching?

Successfully reported this slideshow.
You Just Spent 6 Hours on the Internet Today?
We are in a world of changing values, motivations, shared truths, misdirected perceptions, disjointed realities and a rapi...
WHAT SHOULD YOU BE WATCHING?
OUR FUTURE • EXPLOITATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES • EXPLOITATION OF WORKERS • EXPLOTATION OF TAX CODES • EXPLOITATION OF POLI...
GALLUP: What do you think is the most important problem facing U.S. today? THE REALITIES OF CONVENTIONAL WISDOM
WE WON’T LIKELY ALL AGREE ALL THE TIME AND THAT’S A GOOD THING! "You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of...
Supreme Court held (5–4) on January 21, 2010, that the free speech clause of the First Amendment to the Constitution prohi...
INTERVALS OF ACCELERATING CHANGE
The Fourth Industrial Revolution represents a fundamental change in the way we live, work, and relate to one another. It i...
The Global Competitiveness Report 2017-2018
THE 17 GOALS FOR 2030 These goals have the power to end poverty, fight inequality and stop climate change. Guided by the g...
Power 1st of 80 Education 2nd of 80 Cultural Influence 3rd of 80 Entrepreneurship 3rd of 80 Most Influential Countries 4th...
The United States has never made the top 10 in the happiness rankings, and this year it slid from 14th to 18th. 2018
U.S. INCOME GROWTH
FAIRNESS PERCEPTIONS
GLOBAL HUMAN DEVELOPMENT LOTTERY OF LIFE WHERE YOU ARE BORN AND TO WHOM
COMPLEXCOMPLICATED POVERTY ZONES OPPORTUNITY ZONES
THE DUALITY OF MAN + TECHNOLOGY ROLL OF THE REGULATORS
How people's motivations, behavior and values reflect the extent to which they take survival for granted and how moderniza...
HISTORIANS TECHNOLOGISTS ECONOMISTS SOCIOLOGISTS PHYSCOLOGISTS WHO ELSE IS ON THE CASE? CASE FOR GLOBAL OPTIMISM CASE FOR ...
http://humanetech.com #techlash
Change for 2019

  1. 1. You Just Spent 6 Hours on the Internet Today?
  2. 2. We are in a world of changing values, motivations, shared truths, misdirected perceptions, disjointed realities and a rapidly expanding array of diverse experiences. THE SEARCH FOR TRUTH FROM KNOWLEDGE IT FEELS LIKE AN ENDLESS RORSCHACH TEST AT TIMES
  3. 3. WHAT SHOULD YOU BE WATCHING?
  4. 4. OUR FUTURE • EXPLOITATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES • EXPLOITATION OF WORKERS • EXPLOTATION OF TAX CODES • EXPLOITATION OF POLITICIANS • EXPLOITATION OF VOTERS • EXPLOITATION OF CONSUMER DEPT
  5. 5. GALLUP: What do you think is the most important problem facing U.S. today? THE REALITIES OF CONVENTIONAL WISDOM
  6. 6. WE WON’T LIKELY ALL AGREE ALL THE TIME AND THAT’S A GOOD THING! "You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time." OUR DEMOCRACY
  7. 7. Supreme Court held (5–4) on January 21, 2010, that the free speech clause of the First Amendment to the Constitution prohibits the government from restricting independent expenditures for communications by nonprofit corporations, for-profit corporations, labor unions, and other associations.
  8. 8. INTERVALS OF ACCELERATING CHANGE
  9. 9. The Fourth Industrial Revolution represents a fundamental change in the way we live, work, and relate to one another. It is a new chapter in human development, enabled by technology advances that are commensurate with those of the first, second and third industrial revolutions, and which are merging the physical, digital, and biological worlds in ways that create both promise and peril. The speed, breadth, and depth of this revolution is forcing us to rethink how countries should develop, how organizations create value, and even what it means to be human; it is an opportunity to help everyone, including leaders, policy-makers and people from all income groups and nations, to harness technologies in order to create an inclusive, human-centered future. Fourth Industrial Revolution KEY ISSUES Ethics and Identity Agile Governance Fusing Technologies Disruption to Jobs and Skills Security and Conflict Inequality Business Disruption Innovation and Productivity
  10. 10. The Global Competitiveness Report 2017-2018
  11. 11. THE 17 GOALS FOR 2030 These goals have the power to end poverty, fight inequality and stop climate change. Guided by the goals, it is now up to all of us, governments, businesses, civil society and the general public to work together to build a better future for everyone.
  12. 12. Power 1st of 80 Education 2nd of 80 Cultural Influence 3rd of 80 Entrepreneurship 3rd of 80 Most Influential Countries 4th of 80 Pro Business 12th of 153 To Start a Business 13th of 80 For Green Living 16th of 80 For Women 16th of 80 For Citizenship 16th of 80 To Headquarter a Corporation 16th of 80 For Quality of Life 17th of 80 Most Forward-Looking Countries 19th of 80 For Raising Kids 19th of 80 For Heritage 22nd of 80 For a Comfortable Retirement 24th of 80 To Travel Alone 24th of 80 For Movers 29th of 80 For Adventure 33rd of 80 Open for Business 43rd of 80 To Study Abroad 46th of 80 Best Countries U.S. 7th out of 80 2017
  13. 13. The United States has never made the top 10 in the happiness rankings, and this year it slid from 14th to 18th. 2018
  14. 14. U.S. INCOME GROWTH
  15. 15. FAIRNESS PERCEPTIONS
  16. 16. GLOBAL HUMAN DEVELOPMENT LOTTERY OF LIFE WHERE YOU ARE BORN AND TO WHOM
  17. 17. COMPLEXCOMPLICATED POVERTY ZONES OPPORTUNITY ZONES
  18. 18. THE DUALITY OF MAN + TECHNOLOGY ROLL OF THE REGULATORS
  19. 19. How people's motivations, behavior and values reflect the extent to which they take survival for granted and how modernization changes them in predictable ways. CHANGING WORLD VALUES Political Scientist
  20. 20. HISTORIANS TECHNOLOGISTS ECONOMISTS SOCIOLOGISTS PHYSCOLOGISTS WHO ELSE IS ON THE CASE? CASE FOR GLOBAL OPTIMISM CASE FOR GLOBAL PESSIMISM CASE FOR 57 MILLION U.S. GIG WORKERS CASE FOR WEAPONIZED ECONOMIES CASE FOR OUR CHANGING MOTIVATIONS
  21. 21. http://humanetech.com #techlash

