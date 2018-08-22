Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THE MAGIC OF BIG THINKING WE ALL KNOW ABOUT
CULTURE, CREATIVITY AND CUSTOMER OBSESSION WE ALL KNOW ABOUT
DATA, EXPERTISE, INSIGHTS AND ANALYSIS WE ALL KNOW ABOUT
FIRST MOVER ADVANTAGE AND NEW CATEGORY CREATION WE ALL KNOW ABOUT
NETWORK EFFECTS, DEFENSIVE MOATS AND NONDISRUPTABLE VALUE CHAINS WE ALL KNOW ABOUT
PRIORITIZING AND FAILING FAST WE ALL KNOW ABOUT
INNOVATIVE CAPACITY WE ALL KNOW ABOUT pt = practice (cumulative sum of the team) et = team empathy (as a function of team ...
LEAN, MVPs, and DevOps WE ALL KNOW ABOUT
SCALING & CHAOS MONKEYS WE ALL KNOW ABOUT
PRICING MODELS WE ALL KNOW ABOUT Van Westendorp
ACQUISITION, ENGAGEMENT, RETENTION WE ALL KNOW ABOUT
CHANNELS WE ALL KNOW ABOUT
GRIT, PASSION, AND DETERMINATION WE ALL KNOW ABOUT
WE ALL KNOW ABOUT OKRs and KPIs
QIF WE KNOW SO MUCH WHY DO Startups FAIL SO OFTEN Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/startup-barometer/
R I G I D S T R A T E G Y I N E F F I C I E N T T A C T I C S I N A B I L I T Y T O A D A P T L A C K O F L E A R N I N G ...
ALAW OF PROBABILITY IT TAKES HUNDREDS OF THINGS TO GO RIGHT OR JUST A COUPLE KEY ONES TO GO WRONG
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Magic of Big Thinking

16 views

Published on

Searching for better outcomes?

Published in: Leadership & Management
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Magic of Big Thinking

  1. 1. THE MAGIC OF BIG THINKING WE ALL KNOW ABOUT
  2. 2. CULTURE, CREATIVITY AND CUSTOMER OBSESSION WE ALL KNOW ABOUT
  3. 3. DATA, EXPERTISE, INSIGHTS AND ANALYSIS WE ALL KNOW ABOUT
  4. 4. FIRST MOVER ADVANTAGE AND NEW CATEGORY CREATION WE ALL KNOW ABOUT
  5. 5. NETWORK EFFECTS, DEFENSIVE MOATS AND NONDISRUPTABLE VALUE CHAINS WE ALL KNOW ABOUT
  6. 6. PRIORITIZING AND FAILING FAST WE ALL KNOW ABOUT
  7. 7. INNOVATIVE CAPACITY WE ALL KNOW ABOUT pt = practice (cumulative sum of the team) et = team empathy (as a function of team dynamics and motivation) es = self empathy (as a function of self awareness and reflection) eu = user empathy (as a function of engagement, observation and immersion) tc = team composition (as a function of diversity in experience and personality) io = number of original ideas generated id = number of divergent additions on original ideas de = domain expertise db = domain perceived need/solution bias dc = domain contribution quotient In = innovation capacity In=pt(2et+es+eu+tc)+dc Source: Matt Rothe
  8. 8. LEAN, MVPs, and DevOps WE ALL KNOW ABOUT
  9. 9. SCALING & CHAOS MONKEYS WE ALL KNOW ABOUT
  10. 10. PRICING MODELS WE ALL KNOW ABOUT Van Westendorp
  11. 11. ACQUISITION, ENGAGEMENT, RETENTION WE ALL KNOW ABOUT
  12. 12. CHANNELS WE ALL KNOW ABOUT
  13. 13. GRIT, PASSION, AND DETERMINATION WE ALL KNOW ABOUT
  14. 14. WE ALL KNOW ABOUT OKRs and KPIs
  15. 15. QIF WE KNOW SO MUCH WHY DO Startups FAIL SO OFTEN Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/startup-barometer/
  16. 16. R I G I D S T R A T E G Y I N E F F I C I E N T T A C T I C S I N A B I L I T Y T O A D A P T L A C K O F L E A R N I N G U N P R E D I C T A B L E R E S U L T S C O M P O U N D I N G T E C H N I C A L D E B T P O O R L E A D E R S H I P I N N E F E C T I V E G O V E R N A N C E F O C U S O N S H O R T T E R M G O A L S T O M A N Y C O M P E T I N G P R I O R I T I E S I N T E R N A L P O L I T I C S F E E D B A C K W A S N O T E F F E C T I V E D A T A / R E S E A R C H M I S L E A D I N G T E A M W A S T O L I N E A R I N A P P R O A C H T O E A R L Y O R L A T E T O M A R K E T TOP SYMPTOMS #1 RAN OUT OF MONEY
  17. 17. ALAW OF PROBABILITY IT TAKES HUNDREDS OF THINGS TO GO RIGHT OR JUST A COUPLE KEY ONES TO GO WRONG

×