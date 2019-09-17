Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
G E T T I N G O U T I N F R O N T O F A C C E L E R A T I N G C H A N G E A N D S T A Y I N G T H E R E INSIGHTS INTO THE ...
The future of work means different things to different people. You may be focused on dealing with a complex organization, ...
INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTIONS 18-19TH Century in Europe and North America, featuring steam engines 1870-1914, featuring steel, oi...
KEY ISSUES Ethics and Identity Politics Corporate Governance and Regulation Fusing Technologies, Bio Engineering and Robot...
DRIVERS OF CHANGE » Rising geopolitical volatility » Mobile internet and cloud technology » Advances in computing power an...
WHY IS THE FUTURE OF WORK SO IMPORTANT? 1. World Economic Forum suggests that 42% of the core job skills required today wi...
How job sectors have changed over the last 165 years?
Americans Keep Growing More Optimistic About Job Market
“THE NATIONAL UNEMPLOYMENT RATE” BUT PLEASE STOP FOCUSING SOLELY ON THE Sure we are at a 50-year low of 3.8 % … UNEMPLOYME...
ANNUAL AVERAGE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE BY COUNTY FOR July 2018 to June 2019 (U.S. rate = 3.8 percent) Labor Force Statistics fro...
JOB CREATION BY COUNTY 2012 TO 2018
Source: U.S. Census Bureau, Moody’s Analytics Eighty percent of U.S. counties lost prime working age adults from 2007 to 2...
MANY OREGON COUNTIES HAVE YET TO RECOVER JOBS LOST IN THE 2008 RECESSION Percent change in employment 2007 to 2018 Source:...
U.S. VIEWS ON JOB AVAILABILITY 5 MM underemployed want a job, more than 4.5 MM are available for work right now, but nearl...
MEET THE "U-Barometers” U6: U5 plus part-time workers who want to work full-time, but cannot due to economic reasons, prim...
Employed persons consist of persons who did any work for pay or profit during the survey reference week; persons who did a...
128.57 MILLION FULL-TIME EMPLOYED 50.6% ADULT POPULATION OVER 18 YEARS OF AGE: 253,768,092 62.3% CIVILIAN LABOR FORCE POPU...
27.19 MILLION PART-TIME EMPLOYED 10.7% ADULT POPULATION OVER 18 YEARS OF AGE: 253,768,092 13.8% CIVILIAN LABOR FORCE POPUL...
REASONS FOR FOR PART-TIME EMPLOYED
63% LABOR FORCE AGE PARTICIPATION RATE 77 MILLION AGE 15-64 NOT IN THE U.S. CIVILIAN LABOR FORCE
60.7 PERCENT EMPLOYMENT RATE 96 MILLION NOT EMPLOYED
UNEMPLOYMENT BY RACE
LONG TERM UNEMPLOYED
The number of disabled beneficiaries has risen from 1,812,786 in 1970 to 10,153,205 in 2016, driven predominately by an in...
2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 MILLIONS OF RETIRED WORKERS RECEIVING SOCIAL SECURITY 2018: 17.2 % ...
U.S. annual population and growth rates About 3.79 million babies were born in the US in 2018, taking the annual birth rat...
U.S. ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF THE POPULATION, LABOR FORCE, AND EMPLOYMENT Key Points • The civilian non-institutional populat...
https://www.bls.gov/emp/tables/civilian-labor-force-summary.htm U.S. LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION RATE Key Points • The labor...
https://www.bls.gov/emp/tables/civilian-labor-force-summary.htm Key Points • The share of workers ages 55 and older is pro...
The U.S. Labor Force Will Grow Mostly Because of Retirement-Age Workers “By 2035, there will be 78.0 million people 65 yea...
74% of Baby Boomers do not plan to immediately stop working at retirement age. 39% of all workers expect work to be part o...
•Employment Situation Summary Table A. Household data, seasonally adjusted •Employment Situation Summary Table B. Establis...
BEGIN EXPLORING
https://opportunityindex.org/
Americans’ Satisfaction With the Opportunity to Get Ahead by Working Hard
There’s a trend shaking the foundations of the world’s richest economies: middle-class life is unfair, expensive and uncer...
The number of billionaires owning as much wealth as half the world’s population fell from 61 in 2016, to 43 in 2017, to ju...
The Gini Index is a summary measure of income inequality. The Gini coefficient incorporates the detailed shares data into ...
U.S. WAGES
ANNUAL WAGE GROWTH, 2014 TO 2018
U.S. UPWARD MOBILITY
Total Debt held by the American Public and Government
U.S. CONSUMER DEBT The average American household is carrying $140,000 in debt on an annual income of $60,000. +127.59 mil...
U.S. CONSUMER DEBT
THE NEW MIDDLE CLASS THE MINIMALIST THE MARGINALIZED OPPORTUNITY, EQUALITY, CHANGING VALUES America’s affordable housing c...
The false narrative of meritocracy. It’s the notion that everyone has a shot, and if you don’t win, it’s your fault. The r...
EDUCATION AND SKILLS FOR THE FUTURE OF WORK
AMERICAS POPULATION IS BECOMING MORE EDUCATED 1 in 3.7 people 1 in 4.5 people 1 in 7.7 people
Years of education completed differs by race and ethnicity, but all have improved.
Less than 5 percent of Americans have college savings accounts, and those that do are far wealthier than average.
SOURCES: College Board, Annual Survey of Colleges; NCES, IPEDS Fall Enrollment data. U.S. ANNUAL AVERAGE TUITION
In October 2018, 69.1 percent of 2018 high school graduates ages 16 to 24 were enrolled in colleges or universities.
2018-19 Tuition & Fees for Oregon postsecondary institutions BETTING ON YOUR FUTURE? The story of the rising cost of colle...
TOTAL EDUCATIONAL REVENUE PER FTE: PERCENT CHANGE, FY 2013-2018
PUBLIC HIGHER EDUCATION FULL-TIME EQUIVALENT (FTE) ENROLLMENT: PERCENT CHANGE, FY 2013-2018
National Student Clearinghouse® Research Center™ College Enrollment
AMERICAN HIGHER EDUCATION ALSO HAS A DROPOUT PROBLEM. ABOUT ONE IN THREE STUDENTS WHO ENROLL IN COLLEGE NEVER EARN A DEGRE...
National Student Clearinghouse® Research Center™
National Student Clearinghouse® Research Center™
Among 20 to 29-year-olds who received a bachelor’s degree in 2018, only 72.3 percent were employed. High School Seniors = ...
JOBS
PERCENT CHANGE AND NUMERIC GROWTH BY INDUSTRY SECTOR
MEDIAN ANNUAL WAGE BY TYPICAL ENTRY-LEVEL EDUCATION IN 2017 https://www.bls.gov/careeroutlook/2019/article/high-wage-occup...
H i g h e s t p a y i n g o c c u p a t i o n r e q u i r i n g a d o c t o r a l o r p r o f e s s i o n a l d e g r e e ...
H i g h e s t p a y i n g o c c u p a t i o n r e q u i r i n g a m a s t e r s d e g r e e i n 2 0 1 7 https://www.bls.go...
H i g h e s t p a y i n g o c c u p a t i o n r e q u i r i n g a b a c h e l o r s d e g r e e i n 2 0 1 7 https://www.bl...
H i g h e s t p a y i n g o c c u p a t i o n r e q u i r i n g a n a s s o c i a t e ' s d e g r e e i n 2 0 1 7 https://...
H i g h e s t p a y i n g o c c u p a t i o n r e q u i r i n g a p o s t s e c o n d a r y n o n d e g r e e i n 2 0 1 7 ...
H i g h e s t p a y i n g o c c u p a t i o n r e q u i r i n g a H i g h S c h o o l d i p l o m a o r e q u i v a l e n ...
H i g h e s t p a y i n g o c c u p a t i o n d o n o t r e q u i r e a f o r m a l e d u c a t i o n o r d e g r e e i n ...
https://www.bls.gov/ooh/fastest-growing.htm Fastest growing occupations in the U.S.
Most new jobs in the U.S. https://www.bls.gov/ooh/most-new-jobs.htm
https://www.bls.gov/ooh/fastest-growing.htm Highest Paying Occupations in the U.S.
AI + ROBOTICS AUTOMATION
U.S. PRODUCTIVITY TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT DRIVING
About eight-in-ten U.S. adults (82%) say that by 2050, robots and computers will definitely or probably do much of the wor...
In the Center’s 2017 survey, around three-quarters of U.S. adults (77%) said it was very or somewhat likely that fast food...
Half of U.S. adults said that in the event that robots and computers are capable of doing many human jobs, it is the gover...
SKILLS FOR 2022 GROWING 1 Analytical thinking and innovation 2 Active learning and learning strategies 3 Creativity, origi...
80m 70m 60m 50m 40m 30m 20m 10m U.S. JOBS PREDICTED TO BE LOST TO AUTOMATION
THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM ESTIMATES ARE THAT IN 2025, HUMANS WILL BE WORKING NEARLY THE SAME NUMBER OF HOURS AS MACHINES, R...
McKinsey & Company
TECHNOLOGIES BY PROPORTION OF COMPANIES LIKELY TO ADOPT THEM BY 2022 User and entity big data analytics App- and web-enabl...
THE PROPORTION OF WORK HOURS THAT HUMANS VS. MACHINES SPEND ON VARIOUS TASKS Information and data processing Reasoning and...
Over 3.6K AI startups across more than 70 countries have raised a whopping $66B since 2013. A look at where AI is heating ...
A quarter of all jobs across the U.S. have high chance of being wiped out by automation in the next ten years. Top five: I...
BOARD MEMBERS CONCERNS Great Place To Work 41% Attracting and retaining top talent 38% Regulatory environment 32% Competit...
C-SUITE CONCERNS Great Place To Work 1. Cyber security 2. New competitors 3. Recession risk 4. Threats to global trade sys...
WORKER CONCERNS Job stability Benefits Equal pay Recognition/incentives Career development path Earning potential Tuition ...
SOURCE: MetLife’s 17th Annual U.S. Employee Benefit Trends Study 2019
SOURCE: MetLife’s 17th Annual U.S. Employee Benefit Trends Study 2019
SOURCE: MetLife’s 17th Annual U.S. Employee Benefit Trends Study 2019
Wiley - Closing the Skills Gap 2019
Wiley - Closing the Skills Gap 2019
Key Points • Two big factors influencing the national unemployment rate besides job growth; 1. Population growth is slowin...
FIND YOUR NARRATIVE The Future of Work is changing rapidly, and careers, jobs and work will increasingly face disruptions ...
Jobs Lost, Jobs Gained - McKinsey The Changing Nature of Work – Worldbank The Gig Economy and Alternative Work Arrangement...
The Future of Work
The Future of Work
The Future of Work
The Future of Work
The Future of Work
The Future of Work
The Future of Work
The Future of Work
The Future of Work
The Future of Work
The Future of Work
The Future of Work
The Future of Work
The Future of Work
The Future of Work
The Future of Work
The Future of Work
The Future of Work
The Future of Work
The Future of Work
The Future of Work
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Future of Work

42 views

Published on

The truth about the unemployment rate, education, upward mobility, jobs, technology and the workplace.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Future of Work

  1. 1. G E T T I N G O U T I N F R O N T O F A C C E L E R A T I N G C H A N G E A N D S T A Y I N G T H E R E INSIGHTS INTO THE FUTURE OF WORK
  2. 2. The future of work means different things to different people. You may be focused on dealing with a complex organization, inspiring a team, navigating an educational system, or just determining how to stay relevant in a rapidly changing workplace.
  3. 3. INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTIONS 18-19TH Century in Europe and North America, featuring steam engines 1870-1914, featuring steel, oil, electricity, and combustion engines 1980s Digital Revolution featuring personal computers Smartphones and the Internet 1st 2nd 3rd
  4. 4. KEY ISSUES Ethics and Identity Politics Corporate Governance and Regulation Fusing Technologies, Bio Engineering and Robotics Business Model and Economic Disruption Innovation, Productivity and Automation Rate of change to Jobs and Skills Inequality, Scarcity and Social Justice Security and Conflict Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) The Fourth Industrial Revolution represents a fundamental change in the way we live, work, and relate to one another. It is a new chapter in human development, enabled by technology advances that are commensurate with those of the first, second and third industrial revolutions, and which are merging the physical, digital, and biological worlds in ways that create both promise and peril. The speed, breadth, and depth of this revolution is forcing us to rethink how countries should develop, how organizations create value, and even what it means to be human; it is an opportunity to help everyone, including leaders, policy-makers and people from all income groups and nations, to harness technologies in order to create an inclusive, human-centered future.
  5. 5. DRIVERS OF CHANGE » Rising geopolitical volatility » Mobile internet and cloud technology » Advances in computing power and Big Data » Crowdsourcing, the sharing economy and peer-to-peer platforms » Rise of the middle class in emerging markets » Young demographics in emerging markets and Rapid urbanization » Changing work environments and flexible working arrangements » Climate change, natural resource constraints and the transition to a greener economy » New energy supplies and technologies » The Internet of Things » Advanced manufacturing and 3D printing » Longevity and aging societies » New consumer concerns about ethical and privacy issues » Women's rising aspirations and economic power » Advanced robotics and autonomous transport » Artificial intelligence and machine learning » Advanced materials, biotechnology and genomics
  6. 6. WHY IS THE FUTURE OF WORK SO IMPORTANT? 1. World Economic Forum suggests that 42% of the core job skills required today will change substantially by 2022. 2. Brookings Institute forecast 25% of all jobs across the U.S. have high chance of being wiped out by automation in the next ten years. 3. McKinsey suggests that more than 61 million U.S. workers are at risk of losing their current jobs to automation. 4. PEW Research - 82% of people believe by 2050, robots and computers will definitely or probably do much of the work done by humans. 5. PEW Research - 63% of people do not believe robots or computers will do the type of work they do by 2050. 6. Personal consumption mostly from 63% of the adults who are currently working fuels 69% of the GDP in our economy. 7. U.S. Department of Labor estimates that up to 65% of children starting school today will hold a job that does not yet exist. Component of Real GDP (2018) Amount (trillions) Percent Personal Consumption $12.89 69% Goods $4.55 25% Durable Goods $1.67 9% Non-durable Goods $2.90 16% Services $8.36 45% Business Investment $3.39 18% Fixed $3.32 18% Non-Residential $2.71 15% Commercial Real Estate $0.54 3% Capital Goods $1.27 7% Intellectual (Software) $0.91 5% Residential $0.61 3% Change in Inventories $0.05 0% Net Exports ($0.90) (5%) Exports $2.55 14% Imports $3.45 19% Government $3.18 17% Federal $1.23 7% Defense $0.74 4% State and Local $1.95 10% TOTAL GDP $18.57 100% WORKERS, JOBS AND CONSUMPTION ARE THE FLYWHEEL THAT FUELS OUR ECONOMY
  7. 7. How job sectors have changed over the last 165 years?
  8. 8. Americans Keep Growing More Optimistic About Job Market
  9. 9. “THE NATIONAL UNEMPLOYMENT RATE” BUT PLEASE STOP FOCUSING SOLELY ON THE Sure we are at a 50-year low of 3.8 % … UNEMPLOYMENT RATE = UNEMPLOYED PERSONS / LABOR FORCE ”Unemployed Persons" in the BLS report have been jobless for the previous four weeks and who have actively been seeking a job during that four-week period. The “Labor Force” is the sum of unemployed and employed persons 15-64 years of age.
  10. 10. ANNUAL AVERAGE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE BY COUNTY FOR July 2018 to June 2019 (U.S. rate = 3.8 percent) Labor Force Statistics from the Current Population Survey
  11. 11. JOB CREATION BY COUNTY 2012 TO 2018
  12. 12. Source: U.S. Census Bureau, Moody’s Analytics Eighty percent of U.S. counties lost prime working age adults from 2007 to 2017 By 2037, two-thirds of U.S. counties will contain fewer prime working age adults than they did in 1997. Contributing Factors 1. Retiring Baby Boomers 2. Slowing population growth 3. Migration to South and West 4. Move from rural to urban areas WORKING AGE POPULATION BY COUNTY 2007 TO 2017
  13. 13. MANY OREGON COUNTIES HAVE YET TO RECOVER JOBS LOST IN THE 2008 RECESSION Percent change in employment 2007 to 2018 Source: OCPP analysis of Oregon Employment Department data
  14. 14. U.S. VIEWS ON JOB AVAILABILITY 5 MM underemployed want a job, more than 4.5 MM are available for work right now, but nearly 3 MM of these discouraged workers have not looked for a job in the past 12 months. Experience Skills Education IQ EQ Race Gender Age Location Transportation Home responsibilities Long term unemployment Credit History Veterans Immigrants Disabled Health Issues Prior incarceration Homelessness MARGINALIZED In the U.S., more than 7 million job openings remain unfilled. More than one in five employers say applicants lack skills necessary for the jobs, not just competency in digital technologies, but also soft skills like communication and problem-solving.
  15. 15. MEET THE "U-Barometers” U6: U5 plus part-time workers who want to work full-time, but cannot due to economic reasons, primarily underemployment. U5: U4 plus other "marginally attached workers," "loosely attached workers," or those who "would like" and are able to work, but have not looked for work recently. U4: U3 plus "discouraged workers”, those who have stopped looking for work because current economic conditions make them think that no work is available for them. U3: The official unemployment rate that occurs when people are without jobs and they have actively looked for work within the past four weeks. U2: Those unemployed because they lost their job or completed temporary work. Ul: Those unemployed for 15 weeks or longer. 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 Q11994 Q41994 Q31995 Q21996 Q11997 Q41997 Q31998 Q21999 Q12000 Q42000 Q32001 Q22002 Q12003 Q42003 Q32004 Q22005 Q12006 Q42006 Q32007 Q22008 Q12009 Q42009 Q32010 Q22011 Q12012 Q42012 Q32013 Q22014 Q12015 Q42015 Q32016 Q22017 Q12018 Q42018 PercentofCivilianLaborForce U-Barometers 7.5%
  16. 16. Employed persons consist of persons who did any work for pay or profit during the survey reference week; persons who did at least 15 hours of unpaid work in a family-operated enterprise; and persons who were temporarily absent from their regular jobs because of illness, vacation, bad weather, industrial dispute, or various personal reasons. 155.76 MILLION EMPLOYEES
  17. 17. 128.57 MILLION FULL-TIME EMPLOYED 50.6% ADULT POPULATION OVER 18 YEARS OF AGE: 253,768,092 62.3% CIVILIAN LABOR FORCE POPULATION 15-64 YEARS OF AGE: 206,369,651
  18. 18. 27.19 MILLION PART-TIME EMPLOYED 10.7% ADULT POPULATION OVER 18 YEARS OF AGE: 253,768,092 13.8% CIVILIAN LABOR FORCE POPULATION 15-64 YEARS OF AGE: 206,369,651
  19. 19. REASONS FOR FOR PART-TIME EMPLOYED
  20. 20. 63% LABOR FORCE AGE PARTICIPATION RATE 77 MILLION AGE 15-64 NOT IN THE U.S. CIVILIAN LABOR FORCE
  21. 21. 60.7 PERCENT EMPLOYMENT RATE 96 MILLION NOT EMPLOYED
  22. 22. UNEMPLOYMENT BY RACE
  23. 23. LONG TERM UNEMPLOYED
  24. 24. The number of disabled beneficiaries has risen from 1,812,786 in 1970 to 10,153,205 in 2016, driven predominately by an increase in the number of disabled workers. The number of disabled adult children has grown slightly, and the number of disabled widow(er)s has remained fairly level. In December 2016, there were 8,808,736 disabled workers; 1,085,262 disabled adult children; and 259,207 disabled widowers receiving disability benefits. 2016 SOCIAL SECURITY DISABLED BENEFICIARIES 10,153,205
  25. 25. 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 MILLIONS OF RETIRED WORKERS RECEIVING SOCIAL SECURITY 2018: 17.2 % PERCENT OF TOTAL ADULT POPULATION
  26. 26. U.S. annual population and growth rates About 3.79 million babies were born in the US in 2018, taking the annual birth rate to its lowest point in three decades. The Census Bureau has long predicted that America's future population growth will increasingly rely on immigration, despite a fertility rate that has historically been higher than similar developed nations. According to the census agency's Population Clock, the U.S. is currently gaining one person every 16 seconds in part because it's adding one international migrant every 34 seconds. Both of those are net results, meaning they account for deaths and outward migration. GROWTH FACTORS
  27. 27. U.S. ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF THE POPULATION, LABOR FORCE, AND EMPLOYMENT Key Points • The civilian non-institutional population 16 years and older to grow from 257.791 to 279.454 million people from 2018 to 2028 (+8.40%) • The new jobs are projected to grow from 161.0 to 169.4 million jobs from 2018 to 2028 (+5.22%) or average 70k jobs/month • The labor force is projected to increase from 162.075 to 170.994 million workers from 2018 to 2028 (+5.50%) https://www.bls.gov/emp/tables/civilian-labor-force-summary.htm https://www.bls.gov/emp/tables/civilian-noninstitutional-population.htm
  28. 28. https://www.bls.gov/emp/tables/civilian-labor-force-summary.htm U.S. LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION RATE Key Points • The labor force participation rate is projected to decline from 63 percent to 61.2 percent. • The projected decline in the overall labor force participation rate from 2018 to 2028 is largely due to a decrease in the participation rate for men, from 69.1 percent to 66.1 percent. however, the participation rate for women is also expected to decline over the decade, from 57.1 percent to 56.6 percent.
  29. 29. https://www.bls.gov/emp/tables/civilian-labor-force-summary.htm Key Points • The share of workers ages 55 and older is projected to continue to increase over the 2018–28 decade, from 23.1 percent to 25.2 percent. • The labor force participation rate for workers age 65 and older is expected to increase to 23.3 percent by 2028. • Conversely, the labor force participation rate for those ages 16 to 24 is projected to continue to decline, to 51.7 percent by 2028. U.S. LABOR FORCE DISTRIBUTION RATES 1998 2008 2018 2028 (projected)
  30. 30. The U.S. Labor Force Will Grow Mostly Because of Retirement-Age Workers “By 2035, there will be 78.0 million people 65 years and older compared to 76.7 million under the age of 18.”
  31. 31. 74% of Baby Boomers do not plan to immediately stop working at retirement age. 39% of all workers expect work to be part of their retirement income. Source: “18th Annual Transamerica Retirement Survey of Workers,” Transamerica Institute, 2017
  32. 32. •Employment Situation Summary Table A. Household data, seasonally adjusted •Employment Situation Summary Table B. Establishment data, seasonally adjusted •Employment Situation Frequently Asked Questions •Employment Situation Technical Note •Table A-1. Employment status of the civilian population by sex and age •Table A-2. Employment status of the civilian population by race, sex, and age •Table A-3. Employment status of the Hispanic or Latino population by sex and age •Table A-4. Employment status of the civilian population 25 years and over by educational attainment •Table A-5. Employment status of the civilian population 18 years and over by veteran status, period of service, and sex, not seasonally adjusted •Table A-6. Employment status of the civilian population by sex, age, and disability status, not seasonally adjusted •Table A-7. Employment status of the civilian population by nativity and sex, not seasonally adjusted •Table A-8. Employed persons by class of worker and part-time status •Table A-9. Selected employment indicators •Table A-10. Selected unemployment indicators, seasonally adjusted •Table A-11. Unemployed persons by reason for unemployment •Table A-12. Unemployed persons by duration of unemployment •Table A-13. Employed and unemployed persons by occupation, not seasonally adjusted •Table A-14. Unemployed persons by industry and class of worker, not seasonally adjusted •Table A-15. Alternative measures of labor underutilization •Table A-16. Persons not in the labor force and multiple jobholders by sex, not seasonally adjusted •Table B-1. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by industry sector and selected industry detail •Table B-2. Average weekly hours and overtime of all employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted •Table B-3. Average hourly and weekly earnings of all employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted •Table B-4. Indexes of aggregate weekly hours and payrolls for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted •Table B-5. Employment of women on nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted •Table B-6. Employment of production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted(1) •Table B-7. Average weekly hours and overtime of production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted(1) •Table B-8. Average hourly and weekly earnings of production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted(1) •Table B-9. Indexes of aggregate weekly hours and payrolls for production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted(1)
  33. 33. BEGIN EXPLORING
  34. 34. https://opportunityindex.org/
  35. 35. Americans’ Satisfaction With the Opportunity to Get Ahead by Working Hard
  36. 36. There’s a trend shaking the foundations of the world’s richest economies: middle-class life is unfair, expensive and uncertain.
  37. 37. The number of billionaires owning as much wealth as half the world’s population fell from 61 in 2016, to 43 in 2017, to just 26 in 2018. The wealth of more than 2,200 billionaires across the globe had increased by over $900bn in 2018 – or $2.5bn a day. The 12% increase in the wealth of the very richest contrasted with a fall of 11% in the wealth of the poorest half of the world’s population. The top 26 billionaires own $1.4 trillion as much as 3.8 billion other people.
  38. 38. The Gini Index is a summary measure of income inequality. The Gini coefficient incorporates the detailed shares data into a single statistic, which summarizes the dispersion of income across the entire income distribution. The Gini coefficient ranges from 0, indicating perfect equality (where everyone receives an equal share), to 1, perfect inequality (where only one recipient or group of recipients receives all the income). The Gini is based on the difference between the Lorenz curve (the observed cumulative income distribution) and the notion of a perfectly equal income distribution.
  39. 39. U.S. WAGES
  40. 40. ANNUAL WAGE GROWTH, 2014 TO 2018
  41. 41. U.S. UPWARD MOBILITY
  42. 42. Total Debt held by the American Public and Government
  43. 43. U.S. CONSUMER DEBT The average American household is carrying $140,000 in debt on an annual income of $60,000. +127.59 million who collectively owe $9.41 trillion in mortgage debt surpassing the peak reached during the 2008 financial crisis. +44 million people who collectively owe $1.6 trillion in student loan debt.
  44. 44. U.S. CONSUMER DEBT
  45. 45. THE NEW MIDDLE CLASS THE MINIMALIST THE MARGINALIZED OPPORTUNITY, EQUALITY, CHANGING VALUES America’s affordable housing crisis has fueled national concern about rental housing and affordability. A renter working 40 hours a week and earning minimum wage cannot afford a two-bedroom apartment in any U.S. county, according to the the National Low-Income Housing Coalition.
  46. 46. The false narrative of meritocracy. It’s the notion that everyone has a shot, and if you don’t win, it’s your fault. The reality is, we don’t have a meritocracy. Kids from households that earn more than $200,000/year score 250 points higher on the SAT than kids from households that earn between $40,000 and $60,000. Kids born into poverty in Salt Lake are twice as likely to escape poverty as kids born into poverty in Milwaukee. A person of color born into wealth is twice as likely as a white kid to end up poor. Our attainment of the American Dream is now largely a function of where we go to school, which is mostly a function of our parents’ wealth. We’d like to think we all have a shot. It’s not only less and less true (income mobility has been cut in half in the last several decades), but it’s also damaging to our collective well-being. We’ve bought into the mental trap of believing our inability to offer our kids what our parents gave us is our own fault, because we live in a meritocracy. Musings from @profgalloway
  47. 47. EDUCATION AND SKILLS FOR THE FUTURE OF WORK
  48. 48. AMERICAS POPULATION IS BECOMING MORE EDUCATED 1 in 3.7 people 1 in 4.5 people 1 in 7.7 people
  49. 49. Years of education completed differs by race and ethnicity, but all have improved.
  50. 50. Less than 5 percent of Americans have college savings accounts, and those that do are far wealthier than average.
  51. 51. SOURCES: College Board, Annual Survey of Colleges; NCES, IPEDS Fall Enrollment data. U.S. ANNUAL AVERAGE TUITION
  52. 52. In October 2018, 69.1 percent of 2018 high school graduates ages 16 to 24 were enrolled in colleges or universities.
  53. 53. 2018-19 Tuition & Fees for Oregon postsecondary institutions BETTING ON YOUR FUTURE? The story of the rising cost of college in America is often told through numbers, with references to runaway tuition prices and the ever-growing pile of outstanding student debt.
  54. 54. TOTAL EDUCATIONAL REVENUE PER FTE: PERCENT CHANGE, FY 2013-2018
  55. 55. PUBLIC HIGHER EDUCATION FULL-TIME EQUIVALENT (FTE) ENROLLMENT: PERCENT CHANGE, FY 2013-2018
  56. 56. National Student Clearinghouse® Research Center™ College Enrollment
  57. 57. AMERICAN HIGHER EDUCATION ALSO HAS A DROPOUT PROBLEM. ABOUT ONE IN THREE STUDENTS WHO ENROLL IN COLLEGE NEVER EARN A DEGREE. College-dropout crisis is a major contributor to American inequality. Many lower-income and middle-class students excel in high school only to falter in college then struggle to get good jobs.
  58. 58. National Student Clearinghouse® Research Center™
  59. 59. National Student Clearinghouse® Research Center™
  60. 60. Among 20 to 29-year-olds who received a bachelor’s degree in 2018, only 72.3 percent were employed. High School Seniors = 3.4 Million 90% Graduate High School = 3.0 Million 69.1% Enrolled in College = 2.1 Million 33% Graduate with Bachelors Degree = 697,771 72.3% Employed with Bachelors Degree right out of college = 504,489 1 in 6.74 High School Kids will get a Bachelors degree and find work right after graduating college
  61. 61. JOBS
  62. 62. PERCENT CHANGE AND NUMERIC GROWTH BY INDUSTRY SECTOR
  63. 63. MEDIAN ANNUAL WAGE BY TYPICAL ENTRY-LEVEL EDUCATION IN 2017 https://www.bls.gov/careeroutlook/2019/article/high-wage-occupations.htm
  64. 64. H i g h e s t p a y i n g o c c u p a t i o n r e q u i r i n g a d o c t o r a l o r p r o f e s s i o n a l d e g r e e i n 2 0 1 7 https://www.bls.gov/careeroutlook/2019/article/high-wage-occupations.htm
  65. 65. H i g h e s t p a y i n g o c c u p a t i o n r e q u i r i n g a m a s t e r s d e g r e e i n 2 0 1 7 https://www.bls.gov/careeroutlook/2019/article/high-wage-occupations.htm
  66. 66. H i g h e s t p a y i n g o c c u p a t i o n r e q u i r i n g a b a c h e l o r s d e g r e e i n 2 0 1 7 https://www.bls.gov/careeroutlook/2019/article/high-wage-occupations.htm
  67. 67. H i g h e s t p a y i n g o c c u p a t i o n r e q u i r i n g a n a s s o c i a t e ' s d e g r e e i n 2 0 1 7 https://www.bls.gov/careeroutlook/2019/article/high-wage-occupations.htm
  68. 68. H i g h e s t p a y i n g o c c u p a t i o n r e q u i r i n g a p o s t s e c o n d a r y n o n d e g r e e i n 2 0 1 7 https://www.bls.gov/careeroutlook/2019/article/high-wage-occupations.htm
  69. 69. H i g h e s t p a y i n g o c c u p a t i o n r e q u i r i n g a H i g h S c h o o l d i p l o m a o r e q u i v a l e n t i n 2 0 1 7 https://www.bls.gov/careeroutlook/2019/article/high-wage-occupations.htm
  70. 70. H i g h e s t p a y i n g o c c u p a t i o n d o n o t r e q u i r e a f o r m a l e d u c a t i o n o r d e g r e e i n 2 0 1 7 https://www.bls.gov/careeroutlook/2019/article/high-wage-occupations.htm
  71. 71. https://www.bls.gov/ooh/fastest-growing.htm Fastest growing occupations in the U.S.
  72. 72. Most new jobs in the U.S. https://www.bls.gov/ooh/most-new-jobs.htm
  73. 73. https://www.bls.gov/ooh/fastest-growing.htm Highest Paying Occupations in the U.S.
  74. 74. AI + ROBOTICS AUTOMATION
  75. 75. U.S. PRODUCTIVITY TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT DRIVING
  76. 76. About eight-in-ten U.S. adults (82%) say that by 2050, robots and computers will definitely or probably do much of the work currently done by humans, according to a December 2018 Pew Research Center survey. A smaller share of employed adults (37%) say robots or computers will do the type of work they do by 2050. Most Americans anticipate widespread job automation in the coming decades.
  77. 77. In the Center’s 2017 survey, around three-quarters of U.S. adults (77%) said it was very or somewhat likely that fast food workers would be replaced by robots or computers in their lifetimes, while about two-thirds (65%) said the same about insurance claims processors. Around half said automation would replace the jobs of software engineers and legal clerks, while smaller shares said it would affect construction workers, teachers or nurses. Three-in-ten Americans said their own jobs would become automated in their lifetimes. (A slightly different question was asked in the 2018 survey.) Americans think automation will likely disrupt a number of professions – but they are less likely to foresee an impact on their own jobs.
  78. 78. Half of U.S. adults said that in the event that robots and computers are capable of doing many human jobs, it is the government’s obligation to take care of displaced workers, even if it means raising taxes substantially, according to the 2017 survey. A nearly identical share (49%) said that obligation should fall on the individual, even if machines have already taken many human jobs. Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents were far more likely than Republicans and GOP leaners (65% vs. 34%) to say the government is obligated to help displaced workers in the event that robots become capable of doing many human jobs, while Republicans were much more likely to say individuals should be responsible (68% vs. 30% of Democrats). Americans are divided over whose responsibility it is to take care of displaced workers in the event of far-reaching job automation.
  79. 79. SKILLS FOR 2022 GROWING 1 Analytical thinking and innovation 2 Active learning and learning strategies 3 Creativity, originality and initiative 4 Technology design and programming 5 Critical thinking and analysis 6 Complex problem-solving 7 Leadership and social influence 8 Emotional intelligence 9 Reasoning, problem-solving and ideation 10 Systems analysis and evaluation DECLINING 1 Manual dexterity, endurance and precision 2 Memory, verbal, auditory and spatial abilities 3 Management of financial, material resources 4 Technology installation and maintenance 5 Reading, writing, math and active listening 6 Management of personnel 7 Quality control and safety awareness 8 Coordination and time management 9 Visual, auditory and speech abilities 10 Technology use, monitoring and control
  80. 80. 80m 70m 60m 50m 40m 30m 20m 10m U.S. JOBS PREDICTED TO BE LOST TO AUTOMATION
  81. 81. THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM ESTIMATES ARE THAT IN 2025, HUMANS WILL BE WORKING NEARLY THE SAME NUMBER OF HOURS AS MACHINES, ROBOTS AND ALGORITHMS.
  82. 82. McKinsey & Company
  83. 83. TECHNOLOGIES BY PROPORTION OF COMPANIES LIKELY TO ADOPT THEM BY 2022 User and entity big data analytics App- and web-enabled markets Internet of things Machine learning Cloud computing Digital trade Augmented and virtual reality Encryption New materials Wearable electronics Distributed ledger (blockchain) 3D printing Autonomous transport Stationary robots Quantum computing Non-humanoid land robots Biotechnology Humanoid robots Aerial and underwater robots Source: World Economic Forum via @mikequindazzi
  84. 84. THE PROPORTION OF WORK HOURS THAT HUMANS VS. MACHINES SPEND ON VARIOUS TASKS Information and data processing Reasoning and decision-making Coordinating, developing, managing and advising Communicating and interacting Administering Performing physical and manual work activities Identifying and evaluating job-relevant information Performing complex and technical activities Looking for and receiving job-related information Source: Future of Jobs Survey 2018, World Economic Forum
  85. 85. Over 3.6K AI startups across more than 70 countries have raised a whopping $66B since 2013. A look at where AI is heating up, from healthcare to entertainment https://www.cbinsights.com/research-artificial-intelligence-startup-deals?
  86. 86. A quarter of all jobs across the U.S. have high chance of being wiped out by automation in the next ten years. Top five: Indiana (29%) Kentucky (29%) South Dakota (28%) Arkansas (28%) Iowa (28%) Bottom five: New York (20%) Maryland (20%) Massachusetts (21%) Connecticut (22%) New Mexico (22%) What's next: To absorb the coming disruption, the government and corporations will have to take charge of reskilling and upskilling huge swaths of displaced workers. Data: Brookings Institution; Map: Naema Ahmed/Axios
  87. 87. BOARD MEMBERS CONCERNS Great Place To Work 41% Attracting and retaining top talent 38% Regulatory environment 32% Competitive threats: global 30% Competitive threats: domestic 30% Innovation 21% Low or changing consumer demand 21% Technology trends 14% Risk management 12% Levels of debt 8% Cybersecurity 7% Compensation 7% Supply chain risk 6% Rising cost of materials/commodities 5% Activist shareholders 10% Other Source: Survey of more than 5,000 board members by Boris Groysberg and J. Yo-Jud Cheng, HBS; Women Corporate Directors Foundation; Spencer Stuart; and Deborah Bell, independent researcher
  88. 88. C-SUITE CONCERNS Great Place To Work 1. Cyber security 2. New competitors 3. Recession risk 4. Threats to global trade systems 5. Declining trust in political and policy institutions 6. Global political instability 7. Rising interest rates 8. Income inequality 9. Impact of climate change on our busines 10.Uncertainty in corporate tax policies 11.Currency volatility 12.Terrorism 13.Volatility in energy prices 14.Effects of Brexit Source: The Conference Board, the findings from C-Suite Challenge 2019
  89. 89. WORKER CONCERNS Job stability Benefits Equal pay Recognition/incentives Career development path Earning potential Tuition reimbursement Flexible hours Life/work balance Remote working Workspace optimization Learning and education Meaningful work Modern culture Change management Exploitation Sexual harassment Diversity & inclusion Retribution/retaliation Arbitration clauses Non-disclosure agreements Non-disparagement agreements Non-compete agreements Mental health/workplace safety Multi-stakeholder/co-determination governance Great Place To Work
  90. 90. SOURCE: MetLife’s 17th Annual U.S. Employee Benefit Trends Study 2019
  91. 91. SOURCE: MetLife’s 17th Annual U.S. Employee Benefit Trends Study 2019
  92. 92. SOURCE: MetLife’s 17th Annual U.S. Employee Benefit Trends Study 2019
  93. 93. Wiley - Closing the Skills Gap 2019
  94. 94. Wiley - Closing the Skills Gap 2019
  95. 95. Key Points • Two big factors influencing the national unemployment rate besides job growth; 1. Population growth is slowing 2. Labor force participation rate is shrinking • Only 51 percent of adults work full time today • Labor force is only growing from +55 age workers, likely because they can’t afford to retire • 36% of all U.S. workers participate in the Gig Economy (Gallup) including part-timers and multiple job workers • As more jobs are part time or Gig Economy workers are without the benefits (401K & Health) or security of a full time job and require a safety net • Job growth, wage growth and opportunity very widely by state and counties • Some groups are still extremely marginalized even in opportunistic areas • Labor force is more educated but college cost is affecting enrollment and graduation rates, for the 1 in 3 that do graduate it is typically in 6 years. • Many college grads still disillusioned with career choice and college debt • Some businesses can’t find qualified workers, but very few investing in training or long term solutions • BLS 4,587,200 fastest forecasted growing jobs from 2018-2028, 62% earn less than 30K dollars per year, and 75% earn less than 40K per year • Raising a family or taking care of family still a large cohort of unpaid workers that rarely get discussed, measured or even acknowledged
  96. 96. FIND YOUR NARRATIVE The Future of Work is changing rapidly, and careers, jobs and work will increasingly face disruptions brought on by technological, economic and environmental change. Companies and workers are both going to require more flexible approach to learn and adapt in the face of faster paced global change. FIND YOUR NARRATIVE The Future of Work is changing rapidly, and careers, jobs and work will increasingly face disruptions brought on by technological, economic and environmental change. Companies and workers are both going to require more flexible approach to learn and adapt in the face of faster paced global change.
  97. 97. Jobs Lost, Jobs Gained - McKinsey The Changing Nature of Work – Worldbank The Gig Economy and Alternative Work Arrangements - Gallup 2018 Global Great Jobs Briefing - Gallup State of the Global Workplace - Gallup Future Work Skills 2020 - Institute for the Future Future of Skills 2030 - Pearson Skill Shift - McKinsey Jobs not People will be Redundant - World Economic Forum Employment Outlook 2018 - OECD Jobs Lost, Jobs Gained - McKinsey The Future of Jobs and Job Training - PEW 10 Facts about jobs in the Future - PEW HS and the Future of Work - XO Super School The Future of Jobs 2018 - World Economic Forum Challenges to Steady Growth - IMF Job Loss to Automation - MIT Supplementary Poverty Study - US Census Bureau US Employment Projections Program - BLS USA Labor Force - BLS Labor Participation Rate - BLS Job Growth - BLS Productivity Index - BLS INDICATORS, TRENDS AND INSIGHTS Poorer than our Parents – McKinsey Income Inequality - US Census Bureau Wealth Distribution World Values Survey Education Spending - NPR Why Americas Schools have a Money Problem - NPR National Student Clearinghouse Research Center Supplementary Poverty Study - US Census Bureau How we Spend our Time Why we Work Our Nation in Numbers Quality of Life Global Competitiveness Report Institute for the Future Opportunity Zones Opportunity Insights & Opportunity Atlas How to create good jobs It’s time to switch to a four-day working week 5 things to know about the future of jobs Excessive hours and intense work is bad for your career Oregon Jobs outlook for the next decade PDX Business Alliance Value Of Jobs Economic Check-up Automation and a Changing Economy: The Case for Action

×