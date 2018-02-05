Insights from Exceptional Product Leaders

Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE HUNT FOR GROWTH
WE ALL KNOW ABOUT INNOVATING, TRANSFORMING AND DISRUPTING
WE ALL KNOW ABOUT CULTURE CREATIVITY FAILING FAST
WE ALL KNOW ABOUT FIRST MOVER ADVANTAGE
WE ALL KNOW ABOUT THE ATTENTION ECONOMY
WE ALL KNOW ABOUT VELOCITY, CYCLE TIME AND FLOW EFFICIENCY
WE ALL KNOW ABOUT IMAGINEERING, DETERMINATION, AND PERSISTANCE
WE ALL KNOW ABOUT TIME, TALENT AND MVP’s
56% EXPERIENCED BENEFIT SHORTFALLS 45% EXPERIENCED COST OVERRUNS
IT’S NOT JUST ABOUT MAKING THINGS THAT PEOPLE WANT BETTER THAN ANYONE ELSE
IT’S NOT JUST ABOUT SKILLS AND TALENT
IT’S NOT JUST ABOUT THE ELEMENTS OF VALUE
IT’S NOT JUST ABOUT In = innovative capacity of people/teams/organizations pt = practice (cumulative sum of the team) et =...
1 2 3 FOCUS YOUR STRATEGIES GET TRIBAL WITH YOUR TEAM DISCOVER WHATS CRITICAL
FOCUS YOUR STRATEGIES1
ASK THE RIGHT PEOPLE THE RIGHT QUESTIONS CEO CFO CXO VALUES VISION GOALS OBSTACLES INCENTIVES
ASSESS YOUR BUSINESS CLIMATE Cost Reduction Risk Management Product Development Increasing CashFlow Organic Growth M&A Gro...
GET OUT IN FRONT OF CHANGE
834 Transportation Technology companies across 17 categories, with a combined funding of $49.45 Billion. 1,379 FinTech com...
UNDERSTAND HOW ITS HAPPENING! THEN ASK WHY?
Trust Models Operating Models Business Models Capital Funding First LossFinancing Emerging Markets Hype Cycles Available T...
Required Capital Time to Market Needs IdeasAddressable Segments Predictable Spend START WITH A MARKET MODEL ASSETS LIABILI...
FOLLOW THE DATA PLATFORM PRODUCERS CONSUMERS Value Exchange HOW IT’S DISTRIBUTED, DELIVERED, PACKAGED, PRICED, FOUND, CONS...
DIMENSION FEASIBLE
FRAME YOUR CHALLENGE FOR THESE CUSTOMERS WHO HAVE THESE JOBS TO BE DONE OUR IS A THAT PROVIDES UNLIKE THESE ALTERNATIVES W...
OPEN SOURCE CROWDSOURCING OUTSOURCING OFFSHORING SOFTWARE LICENSING INTELECTUAL PROPERTY LICENSING FUNDING ACADEMIC RESEAR...
MAKE YOUR CASE Source: Dan Schmidt IMPORTANCE OF PROBLEM, TO WHOM AND WHY MARKET SIZE, TIMING, DRIVERS AND DYNAMICS PEOPLE...
2 GET TRIBAL WITH YOUR TEAM
Dream - Discover - Design - Develop - Deliver Together Creatingacompanyculture worthy of high-performance teamsrequires an...
ARE WE ALIGNED ON CULTURE? SOURCE: SPENCER STUART
DO WE MENTOR MANAGERS?
DO WE NURTURE TEAMS?
DO WE RECOGNIZE DYSFUNTION? Patrick Lencioni ] (Author) Inattention to Results Avoidance of Accountability Lack of Commitm...
Unmotivated Unsupported DO WE HELP THOSE NOT ENGAGED? GALLUP:State of the American Workplace http://www.gallup.com/service...
DO WE TOLERATE BRILLIANT JERKS?
DO WE COACH WHEN TO CHALLENGE DIRECTLY? Kim Scott
REWORK REFACTORS ROLLBACKS BOTTLENECKS UNNEEDED HANDOFFS SINGLE POINTS OF FAILURE HYPERBOLIC DISCOUNTING UNNECESSARY COMPL...
There are over 55 proven philosophies and methodologies for managing software development projects. Each designed to addre...
DISCOVER WHATS CRITICAL3
TIME IDEAS BUILD DESIGN TEST LEARN MEASURE COST You cannot A/B test your way to core value and minimally viable is not the...
DESIGN THINGS RIGHTDESIGN THE RIGHT THINGS
EXPLORE NEW SOURCES OF DISCOVERY Source: Alpha – 2017 PRODUCT MANAGEMENT INSIGHTS
BE LESS DELIBERATE WITH RESEARCH MOTIVATIONS TestType Frequency Source: Alpha – 2017 PRODUCT MANAGEMENT INSIGHTS
TRY NEW RESEARCH TECHNIQUES Mobile Surveys OnlineCommunities SocialMedia Analytics TextAnalytics WebcamBasedInterviews Mob...
BUILD A JOURNEY MAP Companies that provide the best journeys have stronger competitive advantages than those providing the...
EXPLORE SOURCES OF VALUE AND FRICTION
Wants, Needs, Fears Jobs To Be Done Willingness to pay Potential to promote Current alternatives Switching incentives Conn...
MASTER BEHAVIORAL SCIENCE REVEALING WHAT PEOPLE CAN’T OR WON’T SAY IN CONVENTIONAL RESEARCH TASK/JOB ACTUALIZATION COGNITI...
More Meaningful Insights Better Jobs To Be Done Why Its Time Well Spent 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Detractors Passives Promote...
RELEARN TO PRIORITIZE Source:https://foldingburritos.com/product-prioritization-techniques/
FIND MISSION CRITICAL 1. HOW GOOD WAS OUR LAST RELEASE? 2. WHAT’S BURNING OUR CAPITAL? 3. WHAT’S THREATENING OUR REVENUES?
