GETTING TRIBAL with your team
HOW MIGHT WE QUESTION IT’S NOT JUST ABOUT G ET TIN G F ROM “A to B”
IT’S NOT JUST ABOUT MAKING WHAT PEOPLE WANT BETTER THAN ANYONE ELSE
IT’S NOT JUST ABOUT
IS TAKING THE TIME TO ASK THE QUESTIONS NO ONE HAS TIME TO ASK GETTING TRIBAL
WHO DO WE WANT TO BE? SOURCE: SPENCER STUART
ETHICS? VALUES? GOALS? INCENTIVES? WHAT ARE WE DOING ABOUT IT?
DO WE NURTURE TEAMS?
51% NOT ENGAGED CAN AND DO WE HELP OTHERS? GALLUP:State of the American Workplace 2017 http://www.gallup.com/services/1785...
REWORK REFACTORS ROLLBACKS BOTTLENECKS BAD ESTIMATES UNNEEDED HANDOFFS SINGLE POINTS OF FAILURE HYPERBOLIC DISCOUNTING NOT...
PROCESS AND BEST PRACTICES? +100 different approaches and intersecting patterns A R E W E TO P R ESCR IP T IV E W IT H
CANVASES, FRAMEWORKS, TRENDS AND PATTERNS? AREWETO LINEAR OR DEPENDANT ON
DO WE KNOW OUR BIGGEST PRODUCT CHALLENGE? Planning and prioritizing initiatives Getting consensus on product direction Wor...
ARE WE DISCOVERING THE BEST OPPORTUNITIES, OR FINDING THE BEST PROBLEMS?
ARE WE GOOD AT HOW, WHAT AND WHEN TO TEST?
DO WE SOCIALIZE TECHNIQUES FOR PRIORITIZING OUR ROADMAPS? THE PERIODIC TABLE OF PRODUCT PRIORITIZATION TECHNIQUES
DO WE ADAPT FOR BETTER OUTCOMES? Reasons for Adapting
CAN WE REVEAL WHAT CUSTOMERS WON’T ALWAYS SAY IN INTERVIEWS? TASK/JOB ACTUALIZATION INFLUENCES, BIASES USABILITY, VALUE, P...
More Meaningful Solutions Better Jobs To Be Done Why Its Time Well Spent 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Detractors Passives Promot...
WHAT’S BURNING OUR RESOURCES? HOW GOOD WAS OUR LAST RELEASE? WHAT’S THREATENING OUR PROFITS? CAN WE ANSWER THE CRITICAL [3]
W H A T ’ S W O R K I N G ? W H A T ’ S N O T W O R K I N G ? W H A T ’ S O V E R R A T E D ? W H A T ’ S U N D E R V A L ...
LET’S GET TRIBAL COMMITMENT, COURAGE, CANDOR, COLLABORATION
WE WON’T LIKELY ALL AGREE ALL THE TIME AND THAT’S A GOOD THING! We stagnate by avoiding contradictions. We grow by embraci...
EXPERTS share knowledge. COACHES teach skills. MENTORS give advice and guidance. CONNECTORS make introductions. EXTRA-MILE...
I will always demonstrate my honor and integrity to the business. I will always mentor down and manage up. I will collabor...
WHAT ABOUT OUR OTHER WORK CONCERNS? JOB STABILITY BENEFITS EQUAL PAY EARNING POTENTIAL CAREER PATH FLEXIBLE HOURS REMOTE W...
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/productfitbiz LET'S START A CONVERSATION PROVEN SKILLS Growth strategies Opportunity assessme...
Taking time to ask the questions no one has time to ask.

