Getting Aligned with Your Team

GETTING ALIGNED WHEN AGILE PRINCIPALS AND BEST PRACTICES ARE NOT ENOUGH WITH YOUR TEAM
BUSINESS PROBLEMS STAKEHOLDER GOALS VALUE DRIVEN OUTCOMES IT’S NOT JUST ABOUT
IT’S NOT JUST ABOUT MAKING WHAT PEOPLE WANT BETTER THAN ANYONE ELSE
HOW MIGHT WE QUESTION IT’S NOT JUST ABOUT G E T T I N G F R O M “ A t o B ”
YOUR RESPONSIBILITY MATRIX AND SWIMLANES IT’S NOT JUST ABOUT
BY TAKING THE TIME TO ASK THE QUESTIONS NOBODY HAS TIME TO ASK
COMMITMENT? COURAGE? CANDOR? Start with the 3Cs
WHO DO WE WANT TO BE? SPENCER STUART
ETHICS? VALUES? GOALS? INCENTIVES? WHAT ARE WE DOING ABOUT IT?
DO WE NURTURE TEAMS?
DO WE LEVERAGE DIFFERANCES? Research shows that the most successful teams were made up of a mix of workstyles. Belbin Team...
51% NOT ENGAGED DO WE HELP OTHERS? GALLUP:State of the American Workplace 2017 http://www.gallup.com/services/178514/state...
DO WE UNDERSTAND GIVERS MATCHERS TAKERS FAKERS ?
EXPERTS share knowledge. COACHES teach skills. MENTORS give advice and guidance. CONNECTORS make introductions. EXTRA-MILE...
UNCERTAINTY AND UNPREDICTABILITY? DO WE HANDLE
ORGANIZATIONAL CRISIS? DO WE FIND OUR STRENGTH DURING Adversity Abundance Scarcity Fairness Behavior Variation
PROCESS AND BEST PRACTICES? +100 different approaches and intersecting patterns A R E W E TO P R ESCR IP T IV E W IT H
ARE WE OVER FOCUSED ON RISK? Cost Schedule Scope Quality
pt = practice (cumulative sum of the team) et = team empathy (as a function of team dynamics and motivation) es = self emp...
DO WE KNOW OUR PRODUCT CHALLENGES? Planning and prioritizing initiatives Getting consensus on product direction Working wi...
ARE WE EXPLORING THE BEST OPPORTUNITIES, AND DISCOVERING THE BEST PROBLEMS?
ARE WE GOOD AT HOW, WHAT AND WHEN TO TEST? Product Concepts User Discovery User Experiences Usability Pricing
CAN WE THINK IN TERMS OF SYSTEMS AND STORIES?
ARE WE TO SILOED? Corporate Strategy Initiatives Research Teams Innovation Initiatives Customer Advisory Boards Community ...
ARE WE OPTIMIZED FOR VELOCITY?
DO WE HAVE THE LIMBIC DISCIPLINE TO DISCERN COMPLEX FROM COMPLICATED?
ARE WE TO LINEAR?
ARE WE GOOD AT FIRST PRINCIPLE THINKING?
ARE WE BETTER AT SECOND OR THIRD ORDER EFFECTS?
FROM THINKING FAST TO THINKING SLOW? DO WE KNOW HOW, WHEN AND WHY TO SWITCH
ARE WE TOO TRANSACTIONAL? FEEDBACK LOOP
ARE WE TOO INCREMENTAL? FEEDBACK LOOP
ARE WE TOO INTERPRETATIVE?
More Meaningful Solutions Better Jobs To Be Done Why Its Time Well Spent 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Detractors Passives Promot...
CAN WE REVEAL WHAT CUSTOMERS WON’T ALWAYS SAY IN INTERVIEWS? TASK/JOB ACTUALIZATION AGENCY, INFLUENCES, BIASES USABILITY, ...
DO WE HAVE THE RANGE AND DISCIPLINE FOR PROPER ENGAGEMENT?
DO WE UNDERSTAND MIXED METHOD RESEARCH?
CANVASES, FRAMEWORKS OR MENTAL MODELS? A R E W E TO DEP ENDA NT O N
W H A T ’ S W O R K I N G ? W H A T ’ S N O T W O R K I N G ? W H A T ’ S O V E R R A T E D ? W H A T ’ S U N D E R V A L ...
WHAT’S BURNING OUR RESOURCES? HOW GOOD WAS OUR LAST RELEASE? WHAT’S THREATENING OUR PROFITS? CAN WE ANSWER THE CRITICAL [3]
DO WE OWN OUR PRODUCTIVITY CHALLENGES? Stack Overflow 2019 Developer Survey
REWORK REFACTORS ROLLBACKS BOTTLENECKS BAD ESTIMATES UNNEEDED HANDOFFS SINGLE POINTS OF FAILURE HYPERBOLIC DISCOUNTING NOT...
MANAGEMENT OPERATIONS HUMAN RESOURCES SALES AND MARKETING ARE WE HYPER FOCUSED ON EVERYONE ELSES GOALS BUT OUR CUSTOMERS?
ARE WE ALIGNED ON WHAT MAKES THE BEST PRODUCT TEAMS? VALUES, KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS
DO WE SOCIALIZE HOW BEST TO PRIORITIZE?
DO WE ADAPT FOR BETTER OUTCOMES? Reasons for Adapting
WE WON’T LIKELY ALL AGREE ALL THE TIME AND THAT’S A GOOD THING! We stagnate by avoiding contradictions. We grow by embraci...
WHAT’S MY POINT?
GET TO KNOW YOUR TEAM Don’t let your comfort zone hold you back!
CONVERT TRUST AND TEAMWORK INTO SOCIAL CAPITAL
FIND AND CONCUR YOUR BIGGEST IMPEDIMENTS
KNOW THERE ARE BETTER WAYS THEN FIND IT!
Getting Aligned with Your Team

Getting Aligned with Your Team

