Future of Work

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Organizing Learning Discussing Influencing Socializing #FOWPDX Open Space Technology
MY PRECONCEPTIONS Selling Change Selling the Past
1 Employment 2 Workforce 3 Education 4 Skills 5 Technology
UNDERSTANDABLY MORE INTEREST IN THE PRESENT THAN THE FUTURE WHAT I MOSTLY HEARD HOW DO WE IMPROVE OUR CURRENT SKILLS, BEST...
GALLUP: What do you think is the most important problem facing U.S. today? EMPLOYMENT CONCERNS WHERE SIMILAR TO THE REST O...
WHAT ABOUT OUR OTHER WORK CONCERNS? FLEXIBLE HOURS REMOTE WORKING BENEFITS EARNING POTENTIAL EQUAL PAY LEARNING AND EDUCAT...
The world of work is changing fast; recognizing and mapping new work models will be essential for channeling that change i...
Monthly number of full-time employees in the United States from October 2017 to October 2018 (in millions, unadjusted)
U.S. LABOR FORCE PARTICIPTION https://data.bls.gov/timeseries/LNS11300000 THIS IS NOT FULL ECONOMIC CAPACITY 5 MM underemp...
U.S. CONSUMER DEBT (HAVES) SOURCE: Federal Reserve's 2016 Survey of Consumer Finances, public data. NOTE: Other debts may ...
U.S. POVERTY (HAVE NOTS) WHY WE WORK Federal Poverty Level in 2018: • $12,140 for individuals • $16,460 for a family of 2 ...
U.S. WAGES
U.S. INCOME GROWTH INCOME INEQUALITY
As of 2018, there are over 2,200 U.S. billionaires, with a combined wealth of over $9.1 Trillion dollars (.00066869% OF PE...
U.S. NON FARM LABOR PRODUCTIVITY TECHNOLOGY IMPACT
80m 70m 60m 50m 40m 30m 20m 10m U.S. JOBS PREDICTED TO BE LOST TO AUTOMATION
% AGREEING THAT DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY WILL HELP SOLVE THE WORLD’S MOST PRESSING CHALLENGES (E.G. POVERTY, HEALTH ISSUES, ENVI...
% PEOPLE AGREEING THAT EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES (E.G. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, ROBOTICS) WILL CREATE JOB OPPORTUNITIE...
Source: Dentsu Aegis Digital Society Index 2018 DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY FEARS
THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM ESTIMATES ARE THAT IN 2025, HUMANS WILL BE WORKING NEARLY THE SAME NUMBER OF HOURS AS MACHINES, R...
+Military +Government +First Responders
AI & ROBOTICS MARGINALLY BETTER THAN YOU Cheaper Faster Accuracy Precision Availability Reliability Dependability Predicta...
WHAT ABOUT HUMAN AUGMENTATION AND BIO ENGINEERING? Wellness engineering through genetic and bionic modifications Amplifyin...
$44.6B across 5037 deals from Q3'13 to Q3'18 A look at where AI is heating up, from healthcare to entertainment https://ww...
WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE BE WATCHING?
Jobs Lost, Jobs Gained - McKinsey The Changing Nature of Work – Worldbank The Gig Economy and Alternative Work Arrangement...
The Global Competitiveness Report 2017-2018
THE DUALITY OF MAN + TECHNOLOGY ROLL OF THE REGULATORS
The Fourth Industrial Revolution represents a fundamental change in the way we live, work, and relate to one another. It i...
Qubit
CHANGING POPULATION
“By 2035, there will be 78.0 million people 65 years and older” LONGEVITY AND CHANGING DEMOGRAPHICS
The surge in the global supply of medium-skill workers, which drove decades of expansion in trade and raised concerns abou...
SKILLS FOR 2022 GROWING 1 Analytical thinking and innovation 2 Active learning and learning strategies 3 Creativity, origi...
THE 17 GOALS FOR 2030 These goals have the power to end poverty, fight inequality and stop climate change. Guided by the g...
Power 1st of 80 Education 2nd of 80 Cultural Influence 3rd of 80 Entrepreneurship 3rd of 80 Most Influential Countries 4th...
FAIRNESS?CONFIDENCE?
THE IMPACTS CHAOTIC COMPLEXCOMPLICATED POVERTY ZONESGLOBAL HUMAN DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITY ZONES
changing values, shared truths, perceptions and realities
HISTORIANS TECHNOLOGISTS ECONOMISTS SOCIOLOGISTS PHYSCOLOGISTS WHO IS ON THE CASE? CASE FOR GLOBAL OPTIMISM CASE FOR GLOBA...
How people's motivations and behavior reflect the extent to which they take survival for granted and how modernization cha...
http://humanetech.com
Future of Work
Future of Work
Future of Work
Future of Work
Future of Work
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Future of Work

4 views

Published on

My thoughts, notes and data points from Portland Future of Work event 10/13/2018.

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Future of Work

  1. 1. Organizing Learning Discussing Influencing Socializing #FOWPDX Open Space Technology
  2. 2. MY PRECONCEPTIONS Selling Change Selling the Past
  3. 3. 1 Employment 2 Workforce 3 Education 4 Skills 5 Technology
  4. 4. UNDERSTANDABLY MORE INTEREST IN THE PRESENT THAN THE FUTURE WHAT I MOSTLY HEARD HOW DO WE IMPROVE OUR CURRENT SKILLS, BEST PRACTICES AND WORK ENVIROMENTS (U.S. Jobless Rate Down to Near 49-Year Low of 3.7%)
  5. 5. GALLUP: What do you think is the most important problem facing U.S. today? EMPLOYMENT CONCERNS WHERE SIMILAR TO THE REST OF THE COUNTRY
  6. 6. WHAT ABOUT OUR OTHER WORK CONCERNS? FLEXIBLE HOURS REMOTE WORKING BENEFITS EARNING POTENTIAL EQUAL PAY LEARNING AND EDUCATION MEANINGFUL WORK MODERN CULTURE TRANSPARENCY ARBITRATION SEXUAL HARASSMENT DIVERSITY INCLUSION JOB STABILITY
  7. 7. The world of work is changing fast; recognizing and mapping new work models will be essential for channeling that change into the creation of stronger labor markets. Job creation is a constant on the global agenda, as are policies intended to ensure greater protections for both workers and their employers. The most successful approaches will utilize a firm understanding of demographics, shifting job roles, and the evolving demand for skills - and will leverage disruption as a means to design ideal contemporary workplaces. KEY ISSUES Disruption to Jobs and Skills Inclusive Labor Markets Social Protection Training and Certification Systems Job Creation and Entrepreneurship Labor Market Demographics New Work Models
  8. 8. Monthly number of full-time employees in the United States from October 2017 to October 2018 (in millions, unadjusted)
  9. 9. U.S. LABOR FORCE PARTICIPTION https://data.bls.gov/timeseries/LNS11300000 THIS IS NOT FULL ECONOMIC CAPACITY 5 MM underemployed want a job, more than 4.5 MM are available for work right now, but nearly 3 MM of these discouraged workers have not looked for a job in the past 12 months. 123 MILLION ADULTS NOT IN THE FULL TIME U.S. LABOR MARKET 57 MM gig economy estimate come from the Gallup poll. They estimate “that 29% of all workers in the U.S. have an alternative work arrangement as their primary job. This includes 24% of all full-time workers and 49% of all part-time workers. ? FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT (NON RETIRED) 43 MM RETIRED 554,000 HOMELESS 49.7 MM PERMANENTLY DISABLED 2.3 MM INCARCERATED 20.897 MM PART TIME (NON-ECONOMIC REASONS) 4.880 MM PART TIME (ECONOMIC REASONS) 2.8 MM TEMPORARY 5 MM UNDEREMPLOYED ? UNPAID WORKERS 57 MM GIG WORKERS DON’T WORK CAN’T WORK UNMET NEEDS, SKILLS, PAY, WORK CONDITIONS 96 MM
  10. 10. U.S. CONSUMER DEBT (HAVES) SOURCE: Federal Reserve's 2016 Survey of Consumer Finances, public data. NOTE: Other debts may includes home improvement or medical debt, non-HELOC lines of credit, loans against retirement accounts or insurance policies, among others. WHY WE WORK
  11. 11. U.S. POVERTY (HAVE NOTS) WHY WE WORK Federal Poverty Level in 2018: • $12,140 for individuals • $16,460 for a family of 2 • $20,780 for a family of 3 • $25,100 for a family of 4 • $29,420 for a family of 5 • $33,740 for a family of 6
  12. 12. U.S. WAGES
  13. 13. U.S. INCOME GROWTH INCOME INEQUALITY
  14. 14. As of 2018, there are over 2,200 U.S. billionaires, with a combined wealth of over $9.1 Trillion dollars (.00066869% OF PEOPLE WITH 9.27% OF WEALTH)
  15. 15. U.S. NON FARM LABOR PRODUCTIVITY TECHNOLOGY IMPACT
  16. 16. 80m 70m 60m 50m 40m 30m 20m 10m U.S. JOBS PREDICTED TO BE LOST TO AUTOMATION
  17. 17. % AGREEING THAT DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY WILL HELP SOLVE THE WORLD’S MOST PRESSING CHALLENGES (E.G. POVERTY, HEALTH ISSUES, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION) DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY SKEPTICISM
  18. 18. % PEOPLE AGREEING THAT EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES (E.G. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, ROBOTICS) WILL CREATE JOB OPPORTUNITIES OVER THE NEXT FIVE TO TEN YEARS DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY APPREHENSION
  19. 19. Source: Dentsu Aegis Digital Society Index 2018 DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY FEARS
  20. 20. THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM ESTIMATES ARE THAT IN 2025, HUMANS WILL BE WORKING NEARLY THE SAME NUMBER OF HOURS AS MACHINES, ROBOTS AND ALGORITHMS.
  21. 21. +Military +Government +First Responders
  22. 22. AI & ROBOTICS MARGINALLY BETTER THAN YOU Cheaper Faster Accuracy Precision Availability Reliability Dependability Predictability Productivity Convenience Flexibility Adaptability Vulnerability Dispensability AI & ROBOTICS STILL CHALLENGED Creativity Collaboration Empathy Compassion Fairness Domain context switching Cognitive flexibility Self evolving High dexterity POTENTIAL FOR A SINGULARITY
  23. 23. WHAT ABOUT HUMAN AUGMENTATION AND BIO ENGINEERING? Wellness engineering through genetic and bionic modifications Amplifying our human modality with augmented reality Mediating machine interfaces with our minds Remixing domain knowledge with real-time data Discovering the elite social class who can afford it
  24. 24. $44.6B across 5037 deals from Q3'13 to Q3'18 A look at where AI is heating up, from healthcare to entertainment https://www.cbinsights.com/research-artificial-intelligence-startup-deals? AI can help feed the hungry, protect wildlife, improve healthcare, or solve any of society’s many other problems.
  25. 25. WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE BE WATCHING?
  26. 26. Jobs Lost, Jobs Gained - McKinsey The Changing Nature of Work – Worldbank The Gig Economy and Alternative Work Arrangements - Gallup Future Work Skills 2020 - Institute for the Future Future of Skills 2030 - Pearson Jobs not People will be Redundant - World Economic Forum Jobs Lost, Jobs Gained - McKinsey The Future of Jobs and Job Training - PEW 10 Facts about jobs in the Future - PEW HS and the Future of Work - XO Super School The Future of Jobs 2018 - World Economic Forum Challenges to Steady Growth - IMF Job Loss to Automation - MIT Supplementary Poverty Study - US Census Bureau US Employment Projections Program - BLS USA Labor Force - BLS Labor Participation Rate - BLS Job Growth - BLS Productivity Index - BLS MACRO INDICATORS AND MICRO TRENDS Poorer than our Parents – McKinsey Income Inequality - US Census Bureau Wealth Distribution World Values Survey Education Spending - NPR Supplementary Poverty Study - US Census Bureau How we Spend our Time Why we Work Our Nation in Numbers Quality of Life Digital Society Index Global Competitiveness Report Institute for the Future Opportunity Zones Opportunity Atlas Opportunity Insights
  27. 27. The Global Competitiveness Report 2017-2018
  28. 28. THE DUALITY OF MAN + TECHNOLOGY ROLL OF THE REGULATORS
  29. 29. The Fourth Industrial Revolution represents a fundamental change in the way we live, work, and relate to one another. It is a new chapter in human development, enabled by technology advances that are commensurate with those of the first, second and third industrial revolutions, and which are merging the physical, digital, and biological worlds in ways that create both promise and peril. The speed, breadth, and depth of this revolution is forcing us to rethink how countries should develop, how organizations create value, and even what it means to be human; it is an opportunity to help everyone, including leaders, policy-makers and people from all income groups and nations, to harness technologies in order to create an inclusive, human-centered future. KEY ISSUES Ethics and Identity Agile Governance Fusing Technologies Disruption to Jobs and Skills Security and Conflict Inequality Business Disruption Innovation and Productivity
  30. 30. Qubit
  31. 31. CHANGING POPULATION
  32. 32. “By 2035, there will be 78.0 million people 65 years and older” LONGEVITY AND CHANGING DEMOGRAPHICS
  33. 33. The surge in the global supply of medium-skill workers, which drove decades of expansion in trade and raised concerns about rising inequality and the costs of globalization, is over. In the decades ahead, the main shock to global labor markets will come from the sustained rapid expansion in the supply of high-skill workers -- almost all of them from emerging markets, according to analysis by Bloomberg Economics. At the global level, a more highly skilled workforce will be a positive for growth. For high-skill workers in the U.S. and Europe more used to gains than losses from globalization, increased competition from cheaper overseas workers will be a new challenge.
  34. 34. SKILLS FOR 2022 GROWING 1 Analytical thinking and innovation 2 Active learning and learning strategies 3 Creativity, originality and initiative 4 Technology design and programming 5 Critical thinking and analysis 6 Complex problem-solving 7 Leadership and social influence 8 Emotional intelligence 9 Reasoning, problem-solving and ideation 10 Systems analysis and evaluation DECLINING 1 Manual dexterity, endurance and precision 2 Memory, verbal, auditory and spatial abilities 3 Management of financial, material resources 4 Technology installation and maintenance 5 Reading, writing, math and active listening 6 Management of personnel 7 Quality control and safety awareness 8 Coordination and time management 9 Visual, auditory and speech abilities 10 Technology use, monitoring and control
  35. 35. THE 17 GOALS FOR 2030 These goals have the power to end poverty, fight inequality and stop climate change. Guided by the goals, it is now up to all of us, governments, businesses, civil society and the general public to work together to build a better future for everyone.
  36. 36. Power 1st of 80 Education 2nd of 80 Cultural Influence 3rd of 80 Entrepreneurship 3rd of 80 Most Influential Countries 4th of 80 Pro Business 12th of 153 To Start a Business 13th of 80 For Green Living 16th of 80 For Women 16th of 80 For Citizenship 16th of 80 To Headquarter a Corporation 16th of 80 For Quality of Life 17th of 80 Most Forward-Looking Countries 19th of 80 For Raising Kids 19th of 80 For Heritage 22nd of 80 For a Comfortable Retirement 24th of 80 To Travel Alone 24th of 80 For Movers 29th of 80 For Adventure 33rd of 80 Open for Business 43rd of 80 To Study Abroad 46th of 80 Best Countries U.S. 7th out of 80 2017
  37. 37. FAIRNESS?CONFIDENCE?
  38. 38. THE IMPACTS CHAOTIC COMPLEXCOMPLICATED POVERTY ZONESGLOBAL HUMAN DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITY ZONES
  39. 39. changing values, shared truths, perceptions and realities
  40. 40. HISTORIANS TECHNOLOGISTS ECONOMISTS SOCIOLOGISTS PHYSCOLOGISTS WHO IS ON THE CASE? CASE FOR GLOBAL OPTIMISM CASE FOR GLOBAL PESSIMISM CASE FOR 57 MILLION GIG WORKERS
  41. 41. How people's motivations and behavior reflect the extent to which they take survival for granted and how modernization changes them in predictable ways. This book explains the rise of environmentalist parties, gender equality, and same- sex marriage through a new, empirically-tested version of modernization theory. THE CASE FOR
  42. 42. http://humanetech.com

×