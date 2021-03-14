Targets And Avatars Litt-2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Marketing Essentials 2021 Professor Steven Litt @StrategySteven Ready to be a Marketing professional? Targets & Avatars ©2...
Who is at the centre of your Marketing ‘wheel’ (Marketing Mix)? Target ©2020 Steven Litt . All rights reserved. May not be...
• Demographic; • Geographic; • Behavioural; and • Psychographic Having a well defined Target helps you to better explore (...
Demographic; Geographic; Behavioural; Psychographic In the early 1960’s, European auto makers had great success marketing ...
Demographic; Geographic; Behavioural; Psychographic If Ford Motor Company USA aimed to copy 1960’s success of European aut...
Demographic; Geographic; Behavioural; Psychographic How have each of these 4 Target drivers been applied? Demographic: • M...
Demographic; Geographic; Behavioural; Psychographic Notice anything? Demographics are a mere start to defining a Target. D...
Demographic; Geographic; Behavioural; Psychographic Imagine how useful all of that specific info would be in crafting a wi...
Demographic; Geographic; Behavioural; Psychographic What if Ford ‘prospects’ appearing at dealerships to test drive the ne...
What would you now do differently as Ford? You might: PLACE: get the car out to ALL Ford dealerships, not just those in ca...
The Case: You are Emma The Entrepreneur; your business Concept is to deliver fresh made salads daily to micro-fridges lent...
Emma brings this Target description to: her Ad Agency, Media Agency, Promotion Agency, Research Agency, banker,…. • Full t...
• Demographic • Geographic • Behavioural • Psychographic Even if you define the Target well, many different individuals wi...
Emma could go further than Targets. Eg She might flesh out or bring to life a fuller description of the Target She could c...
Flesh out or bring to life a fuller description of the Target → Useful for: • Media placement • Ad messaging • Promotion i...
Potentially Relevant Behavioural Traits for avatars Some of the infinite # of relevant traits: • in favour of/ against my ...
‘Bigger Picture’ Avatar Traits Big Picture considerations may drive a Target member’s mindset, choices and views: • Past e...
Ready to create a couple avatars for Emma the Entrepreneur? Recall: Emma The Entrepreneur’s business Concept is to deliver...
1 sample avatar Emma might consider creating… 29 years old. Single, with a 4 year old child at home Feels guilty for any t...
another avatar Emma might consider creating… 44 years old. Married. Parent to an 18 year old living at home. Likes trips t...
SOURCES ● StrategySteven.com accessed March 2, 2021 strategysteven.com ● Litt, Steven ‘Applied Marketing Research: A Grad ...
