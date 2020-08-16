Successfully reported this slideshow.
COVID-19 Update (US Counties): August 15, 2020

COVID-19 Update (US Counties): August 15, 2020

Published in: Health & Medicine
COVID-19 Update (US Counties): August 15, 2020

  1. 1. US Counties US Counties: 1
  2. 2. Change in New Cases per Day Direction Increasing > +2% Increasing between +0.5% and +2% No Change (-0.5% to +0.5%) Decreasing between -0.5% and -2% Decreasing > -2% NA Trends by county as of 2020-08-15 NA = Inadequate data 2020-08-15 US Counties: 2
  3. 3. Percent Change by Partisan Lean -10 -5 0 5 10 0 25 50 75 100 Percent Republican Percentchangeinnewcasesperday 25 50 75 Republican Counties by 2016 presidential election results Dark green line is a Friedman's supersmoother 2020-08-15 US Counties: 3
  4. 4. Percent Change by Population -10 -5 0 5 10 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 Population Percentchangeinnewcasesperday 25 50 75 Republican Counties by Population Dark green line is a Friedman's 'super smoother' 2020-08-15 US Counties: 4
  5. 5. Partisan Lean vs Population and Direction 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 0 25 50 75 100 Percent Republican Population Direction Increasing > +2% Increasing between +0.5% and +2% No Change (-0.5% to +0.5%) Decreasing between -0.5% and -2% Decreasing > -2% Partisan Lean vs Population and Direction Dark green line is a Friedman's 'super smoother' 2020-08-15 US Counties: 5
  6. 6. Cases as a Percent of Population 0.001% 0.01% 0.1% 1% 10% 20% 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 County Population Totalcases Total Cases as a Percent of County Population Slanted lines are counties with small integer numbers of cases, green line: Friedman's 'super smoother' 2020-08-15 US Counties: 6
  7. 7. Deaths as a Percent of Population 0.0001% 0.001% 0.01% 0.1% 1% 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 County Population Totaldeaths Total Deaths as a Percent of County Population Slanted lines are counties with small integer numbers of cases, green line: Friedman's 'super smoother' 2020-08-15 US Counties: 7
  8. 8. Case Mortality vs. Population 0.1% 1% 10% 100% 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 County Population Casemortality Case Mortality vs. County Population 2020-08-15 US Counties: 8
  9. 9. New York City 233,532 23,726 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths New York City projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 0 200 400 600 800 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 229,534 (367) -- Deaths: 23,615 (5) -- Case Mortality: 10.3% -- Daily Change: +2.4% Cases, +0.2% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 9
  10. 10. Westchester County, NY 36,820 1,452 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Westchester County, NY projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 250 500 750 1,000 1,250 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 36,402 (45) -- Deaths: 1,447 (0) -- Case Mortality: 4.0% -- Daily Change: +3.2% Cases, -16.8% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 10
  11. 11. Bergen County, NJ 21,558 2,047 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Bergen County, NJ projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 300 600 900 1,200 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 21,058 (118) -- Deaths: 2,046 (0) -- Case Mortality: 9.7% -- Daily Change: +5.7% Cases, -23.3% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 11
  12. 12. Hudson County, NJ 20,115 1,511 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Hudson County, NJ projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 300 600 900 1,200 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 19,830 (38) -- Deaths: 1,508 (0) -- Case Mortality: 7.6% -- Daily Change: +5.9% Cases, +18.9% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 12
  13. 13. King County (Seattle) 19,805 732 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths King County (Seattle) projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 100 200 300 400 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 17,308 (190) -- Deaths: 689 (3) -- Case Mortality: 4.0% -- Daily Change: +0.8% Cases, +2.8% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 13
  14. 14. Clark County, Washington 2,232 60 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Clark County, Washington projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 30 60 90 0.0 2.0 4.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,897 (23) -- Deaths: 47 (1) -- Case Mortality: 2.5% -- Daily Change: -5.9% Cases, +0.9% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 14
  15. 15. Los Angeles 259,302 6,065 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Los Angeles projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 0 50 100 150 200 250 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 218,831 (4,406) -- Deaths: 5,215 (102) -- Case Mortality: 2.4% -- Daily Change: +0.4% Cases, +0.7% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 15
  16. 16. Bay Area 55,913 719 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Bay Area projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 25 50 75 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 44,260 (1,619) -- Deaths: 588 (8) -- Case Mortality: 1.3% -- Daily Change: +3.2% Cases, -2.0% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 16
  17. 17. San Francisco 10,250 84 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths San Francisco projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 200 0.0 2.5 5.0 7.5 10.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 8,053 (109) -- Deaths: 69 (2) -- Case Mortality: 0.9% -- Daily Change: -0.9% Cases, -1.4% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 17
  18. 18. Santa Clara and San Mateo 26,302 362 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Santa Clara and San Mateo projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 20,668 (969) -- Deaths: 334 (5) -- Case Mortality: 1.6% -- Daily Change: +4.0% Cases, +5.3% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 18
  19. 19. Alameda County 18,798 264 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Alameda County projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 200 400 600 800 0 10 20 30 40 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 14,558 (10) -- Deaths: 219 (3) -- Case Mortality: 1.5% -- Daily Change: +1.1% Cases, -0.1% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 19
  20. 20. San Luis Obispo, California 3,258 37 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths San Luis Obispo, California projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 0.0 2.0 4.0 6.0 8.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 2,439 (115) -- Deaths: 18 (0) -- Case Mortality: 0.7% -- Daily Change: +2.6% Cases, -6.2% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 20
  21. 21. Fresno, California 23,698 333 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Fresno, California projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 250 500 750 1,000 0 10 20 30 40 50 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 19,157 (813) -- Deaths: 203 (12) -- Case Mortality: 1.1% -- Daily Change: +1.7% Cases, +4.3% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 21
  22. 22. Santa Barbara County 8,705 206 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Santa Barbara County projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 200 400 600 0 10 20 30 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 7,274 (191) -- Deaths: 77 (4) -- Case Mortality: 1.1% -- Daily Change: +2.5% Cases, -8.6% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 22
  23. 23. Merced County 9,379 239 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Merced County projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 200 400 600 0 10 20 30 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 6,777 (553) -- Deaths: 89 (15) -- Case Mortality: 1.3% -- Daily Change: +8.3% Cases, +5.2% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 23
  24. 24. Yolo County 2,454 50 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Yolo County projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 25 50 75 100 0.0 2.0 4.0 6.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,966 (48) -- Deaths: 46 (1) -- Case Mortality: 2.3% -- Daily Change: +4.7% Cases, +8.8% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 24
  25. 25. San Diego County 40,730 697 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths San Diego County projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 250 500 750 0 10 20 30 40 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 34,065 (672) -- Deaths: 622 (14) -- Case Mortality: 1.8% -- Daily Change: +0.4% Cases, +5.1% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 25
  26. 26. Riverside County 54,184 1,141 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Riverside County projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 25 50 75 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 45,662 (1,679) -- Deaths: 881 (28) -- Case Mortality: 1.9% -- Daily Change: +7.9% Cases, +3.7% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 26
  27. 27. Imperial County 10,668 371 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Imperial County projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 200 250 0.0 5.0 10.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 10,035 (78) -- Deaths: 257 (0) -- Case Mortality: 2.6% -- Daily Change: +4.6% Cases, -7.2% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 27
  28. 28. Multnomah County (Portland) 6,392 120 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Multnomah County (Portland) projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 40 80 120 0.0 2.0 4.0 6.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 5,186 (51) -- Deaths: 101 (0) -- Case Mortality: 1.9% -- Daily Change: -0.1% Cases, +2.3% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 28
  29. 29. Utah County 11,132 47 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Utah County projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 0.0 2.5 5.0 7.5 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 9,216 (154) -- Deaths: 38 (1) -- Case Mortality: 0.4% -- Daily Change: -0.4% Cases, -8.7% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 29
  30. 30. Summit County, Utah 767 1 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Summit County, Utah projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 0.00 0.20 0.40 0.60 0.80 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 724 (6) -- Deaths: 1 (0) -- Case Mortality: 0.1% -- Daily Change: -0.5% Cases, NaN% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 30
  31. 31. De Soto Parish, Louisiana 967 30 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths De Soto Parish, Louisiana projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 10 20 30 40 0.00 0.50 1.00 1.50 2.00 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 765 (9) -- Deaths: 27 (0) -- Case Mortality: 3.5% -- Daily Change: -3.2% Cases, +1.2% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 31
  32. 32. St. Francois County, Missouri 710 2 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths St. Francois County, Missouri projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 10 20 30 40 0.00 0.50 1.00 1.50 2.00 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 478 (16) -- Deaths: 2 (0) -- Case Mortality: 0.4% -- Daily Change: +9.4% Cases, NaN% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 32
  33. 33. Dallas, Texas 66,400 1,066 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Dallas, Texas projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 0 25 50 75 100 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 57,313 (885) -- Deaths: 816 (9) -- Case Mortality: 1.4% -- Daily Change: +0.9% Cases, +0.2% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 33
  34. 34. Collin Texas 11,780 126 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Collin Texas projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 400 800 1,200 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 9,612 (1,167) -- Deaths: 98 (4) -- Case Mortality: 1.0% -- Daily Change: +14.8% Cases, +4.1% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 34
  35. 35. Harris County (Houston) 118,902 2,060 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Harris County (Houston) projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 0 30 60 90 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 90,574 (1,149) -- Deaths: 1,771 (58) -- Case Mortality: 2.0% -- Daily Change: -4.3% Cases, +12.8% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 35
  36. 36. Tulsa County, Oklahoma 15,159 138 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tulsa County, Oklahoma projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 100 200 300 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 11,130 (131) -- Deaths: 113 (0) -- Case Mortality: 1.0% -- Daily Change: -3.0% Cases, -0.6% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 36
  37. 37. McLean County, Illinois 982 15 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths McLean County, Illinois projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 10 20 0.00 0.50 1.00 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 730 (27) -- Deaths: 15 (0) -- Case Mortality: 2.1% -- Daily Change: +3.7% Cases, NaN% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 37
  38. 38. Cook County, Illinois 124,312 5,056 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Cook County, Illinois projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 25 50 75 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 114,724 (936) -- Deaths: 4,951 (8) -- Case Mortality: 4.3% -- Daily Change: +1.6% Cases, -2.6% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 38
  39. 39. Suffolk County (Boston) 23,131 1,109 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Suffolk County (Boston) projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 200 400 600 0 10 20 30 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 22,017 (0) -- Deaths: 1,076 (0) -- Case Mortality: 4.9% -- Daily Change: -6.7% Cases, -5.0% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 39
  40. 40. Polk County, Iowa 12,205 230 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Polk County, Iowa projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 200 0.0 2.5 5.0 7.5 10.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 10,800 (188) -- Deaths: 210 (0) -- Case Mortality: 1.9% -- Daily Change: +2.7% Cases, -6.6% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 40
  41. 41. Johnson County, Iowa 2,580 38 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Johnson County, Iowa projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 20 40 60 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 2,165 (27) -- Deaths: 21 (1) -- Case Mortality: 1.0% -- Daily Change: -2.9% Cases, +4.0% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 41
  42. 42. Meade County, South Dakota (Sturgis) 138 1 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Meade County, South Dakota (Sturgis) projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 5.0 0.00 0.10 0.20 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 98 (0) -- Deaths: 1 (0) -- Case Mortality: 1.0% -- Daily Change: -3.3% Cases, NaN% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 42
  43. 43. Erie County, New York 9,719 682 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Erie County, New York projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 100 200 0.0 5.0 10.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 9,064 (31) -- Deaths: 674 (3) -- Case Mortality: 7.4% -- Daily Change: -1.9% Cases, -2.0% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 43
  44. 44. Oakland County, Michigan 17,888 1,143 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Oakland County, Michigan projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 200 400 0 10 20 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 16,236 (153) -- Deaths: 1,136 (0) -- Case Mortality: 7.0% -- Daily Change: +4.1% Cases, +7.3% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 44
  45. 45. Washtenaw County, Michigan (Ann Arbor) 2,959 117 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Washtenaw County, Michigan (Ann Arbor) projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 20 40 60 80 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 2,659 (19) -- Deaths: 114 (1) -- Case Mortality: 4.3% -- Daily Change: +2.2% Cases, +3.0% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 45
  46. 46. Wayne County (Detroit) 31,094 2,882 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Wayne County (Detroit) projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 28,877 (187) -- Deaths: 2,835 (2) -- Case Mortality: 9.8% -- Daily Change: +0.5% Cases, -3.6% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 46
  47. 47. St. Louis (City) 7,173 192 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths St. Louis (City) projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 0.0 2.5 5.0 7.5 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 5,479 (49) -- Deaths: 178 (0) -- Case Mortality: 3.2% -- Daily Change: -3.2% Cases, +2.3% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 47
  48. 48. St. Louis (County) 22,395 740 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths St. Louis (County) projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 200 400 600 0 10 20 30 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 16,769 (276) -- Deaths: 696 (3) -- Case Mortality: 4.2% -- Daily Change: -0.2% Cases, +3.5% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 48
  49. 49. Baltimore (City) 15,989 477 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Baltimore (City) projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 200 0.0 2.5 5.0 7.5 10.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 13,210 (147) -- Deaths: 438 (3) -- Case Mortality: 3.3% -- Daily Change: -2.4% Cases, -0.8% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 49
  50. 50. Durham County 7,104 85 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Durham County projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 20 40 60 80 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 6,330 (32) -- Deaths: 80 (0) -- Case Mortality: 1.3% -- Daily Change: -3.1% Cases, -11.9% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 50
  51. 51. Cuyahoga County (Cleveland) 16,299 589 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Cuyahoga County (Cleveland) projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 200 0.0 3.0 6.0 9.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 14,120 (121) -- Deaths: 523 (4) -- Case Mortality: 3.7% -- Daily Change: -0.8% Cases, +2.3% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 51
  52. 52. Miami-Dade 154,197 2,850 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Miami-Dade projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 0 50 100 150 200 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 142,662 (1,678) -- Deaths: 1,999 (45) -- Case Mortality: 1.4% -- Daily Change: +0.9% Cases, -3.1% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 52
  53. 53. Maricopa County 148,968 3,482 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Maricopa County projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 1,000 2,000 0 50 100 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 128,352 (584) -- Deaths: 2,536 (19) -- Case Mortality: 2.0% -- Daily Change: -9.3% Cases, -0.3% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 53
  54. 54. Denver County 11,631 430 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Denver County projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 200 0.0 2.5 5.0 7.5 10.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 10,471 (45) -- Deaths: 418 (1) -- Case Mortality: 4.0% -- Daily Change: -3.3% Cases, -2.5% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 54
  55. 55. Arapahoe County 8,377 368 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Arapahoe County projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 200 250 0.0 2.5 5.0 7.5 10.0 12.5 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 7,497 (36) -- Deaths: 364 (0) -- Case Mortality: 4.9% -- Daily Change: -3.8% Cases, -19.5% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 55
  56. 56. Montrose County 374 13 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Montrose County projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0.0 3.0 6.0 9.0 12.0 0.00 0.20 0.40 0.60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 317 (1) -- Deaths: 13 (0) -- Case Mortality: 4.1% -- Daily Change: -2.7% Cases, NaN% Deaths 2020-08-15 US Counties: 56

