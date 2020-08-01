COVID-19 Update (US Counties): August 1, 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
US Counties US Counties: 1
Change in New Cases per Day Direction Increasing > +2% Increasing between +0.5% and +2% No Change (-0.5% to +0.5%) Decreas...
Percent Change by Partisan Lean -10 -5 0 5 10 0 25 50 75 100 Percent Republican Percentchangeinnewcasesperday 25 50 75 Rep...
Percent Change by Population -10 -5 0 5 10 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 Population Percentchangeinnewcasesper...
Partisan Lean vs Population and Direction 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 0 25 50 75 100 Percent Republican Popu...
Cases as a Percent of Population 0.001% 0.01% 0.1% 1% 10% 20% 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 County Population ...
Deaths as a Percent of Population 0.0001% 0.001% 0.01% 0.1% 1% 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 County Population...
Case Mortality vs. Population 0.1% 1% 10% 100% 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 County Population Casemortality C...
New York City 233,437 23,940 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line)...
Westchester County, NY 36,766 1,465 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicte...
Bergen County, NJ 21,149 2,078 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(lin...
Hudson County, NJ 19,532 1,542 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(lin...
King County (Seattle) 21,024 671 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(l...
Clark County, Washington 2,107 47 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(...
Los Angeles 299,688 6,197 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Ph...
Bay Area 47,211 723 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pr...
San Francisco 10,334 76 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phas...
Santa Clara and San Mateo 22,777 353 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predict...
Alameda County 17,703 272 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Ph...
San Luis Obispo, California 2,515 67 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predict...
Fresno, California 26,054 224 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line...
Santa Barbara County 10,422 49 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(lin...
Merced County 8,723 275 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phas...
Yolo County 2,778 42 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase P...
San Diego County 37,125 908 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) ...
Riverside County 59,984 1,019 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line...
Imperial County 11,553 380 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) P...
Multnomah County (Portland) 5,885 125 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predic...
Utah County 12,473 41 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase ...
Summit County, Utah 863 1 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Ph...
De Soto Parish, Louisiana 983 34 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(l...
St. Francois County, Missouri 516 2 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicte...
Dallas, Texas 60,524 1,280 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) P...
Collin Texas 9,773 128 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase...
Harris County (Houston) 123,996 1,527 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predic...
Tulsa County, Oklahoma 15,288 146 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(...
McLean County, Illinois 929 15 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(lin...
Cook County, Illinois 118,821 5,150 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicte...
Suffolk County (Boston) 22,215 1,121 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predict...
Polk County, Iowa 12,960 219 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line)...
Johnson County, Iowa 2,526 26 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line...
Erie County, New York 9,515 711 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(li...
Oakland County, Michigan 17,194 1,168 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predic...
St. Louis (City) 7,252 185 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) P...
St. Louis (County) 23,380 761 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line...
Baltimore (City) 15,717 498 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) ...
Durham County 7,926 94 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase...
Cuyahoga County (Cleveland) 18,418 635 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predi...
Wayne County (Detroit) 31,068 2,866 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicte...
Miami-Dade 188,196 2,428 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Pha...
Maricopa County 183,687 5,599 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line...
Denver County 12,477 435 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Pha...
Arapahoe County 8,802 388 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Ph...
Montrose County 363 16 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase...
  1. 1. US Counties US Counties: 1
  2. 2. Change in New Cases per Day Direction Increasing > +2% Increasing between +0.5% and +2% No Change (-0.5% to +0.5%) Decreasing between -0.5% and -2% Decreasing > -2% NA Trends by county as of 2020-08-01 NA = Inadequate data 2020-08-01 US Counties: 2
  3. 3. Percent Change by Partisan Lean -10 -5 0 5 10 0 25 50 75 100 Percent Republican Percentchangeinnewcasesperday 25 50 75 Republican Counties by 2016 presidential election results Dark green line is a Friedman's supersmoother 2020-08-01 US Counties: 3
  4. 4. Percent Change by Population -10 -5 0 5 10 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 Population Percentchangeinnewcasesperday 25 50 75 Republican Counties by Population Dark green line is a Friedman's 'super smoother' 2020-08-01 US Counties: 4
  5. 5. Partisan Lean vs Population and Direction 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 0 25 50 75 100 Percent Republican Population Direction Increasing > +2% Increasing between +0.5% and +2% No Change (-0.5% to +0.5%) Decreasing between -0.5% and -2% Decreasing > -2% Partisan Lean vs Population and Direction Dark green line is a Friedman's 'super smoother' 2020-08-01 US Counties: 5
  6. 6. Cases as a Percent of Population 0.001% 0.01% 0.1% 1% 10% 20% 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 County Population Totalcases Total Cases as a Percent of County Population Slanted lines are counties with small integer numbers of cases, green line: Friedman's 'super smoother' 2020-08-01 US Counties: 6
  7. 7. Deaths as a Percent of Population 0.0001% 0.001% 0.01% 0.1% 1% 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 County Population Totaldeaths Total Deaths as a Percent of County Population Slanted lines are counties with small integer numbers of cases, green line: Friedman's 'super smoother' 2020-08-01 US Counties: 7
  8. 8. Case Mortality vs. Population 0.1% 1% 10% 100% 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 County Population Casemortality Case Mortality vs. County Population 2020-08-01 US Counties: 8
  9. 9. New York City 233,437 23,940 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths New York City projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 0 200 400 600 800 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 225,148 (285) -- Deaths: 23,531 (6) -- Case Mortality: 10.5% -- Daily Change: -1.9% Cases, -2.5% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 9
  10. 10. Westchester County, NY 36,766 1,465 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Westchester County, NY projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 250 500 750 1,000 1,250 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 35,933 (20) -- Deaths: 1,445 (0) -- Case Mortality: 4.0% -- Daily Change: -0.3% Cases, -7.7% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 10
  11. 11. Bergen County, NJ 21,149 2,078 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Bergen County, NJ projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 300 600 900 1,200 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 20,472 (60) -- Deaths: 2,046 (0) -- Case Mortality: 10.0% -- Daily Change: +5.9% Cases, +1.5% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 11
  12. 12. Hudson County, NJ 19,532 1,542 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Hudson County, NJ projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 300 600 900 1,200 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 19,478 (44) -- Deaths: 1,505 (0) -- Case Mortality: 7.7% -- Daily Change: +22.9% Cases, -4.9% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 12
  13. 13. King County (Seattle) 21,024 671 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths King County (Seattle) projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 100 200 0.0 5.0 10.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 15,025 (0) -- Deaths: 649 (0) -- Case Mortality: 4.3% -- Daily Change: -4.1% Cases, +8.3% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 13
  14. 14. Clark County, Washington 2,107 47 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Clark County, Washington projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 20 40 60 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,411 (0) -- Deaths: 39 (0) -- Case Mortality: 2.8% -- Daily Change: -4.2% Cases, +20.6% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 14
  15. 15. Los Angeles 299,688 6,197 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Los Angeles projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 0 50 100 150 200 250 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 188,541 (2,505) -- Deaths: 4,624 (65) -- Case Mortality: 2.5% -- Daily Change: -0.2% Cases, +2.7% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 15
  16. 16. Bay Area 47,211 723 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Bay Area projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 250 500 750 1,000 0 10 20 30 40 50 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 34,285 (666) -- Deaths: 516 (10) -- Case Mortality: 1.5% -- Daily Change: +1.2% Cases, +4.3% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 16
  17. 17. San Francisco 10,334 76 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths San Francisco projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 200 0.0 2.5 5.0 7.5 10.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 6,575 (152) -- Deaths: 59 (1) -- Case Mortality: 0.9% -- Daily Change: +4.0% Cases, +2.5% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 17
  18. 18. Santa Clara and San Mateo 22,777 353 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Santa Clara and San Mateo projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 200 400 0 10 20 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 15,382 (253) -- Deaths: 310 (2) -- Case Mortality: 2.0% -- Daily Change: -0.2% Cases, +9.2% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 18
  19. 19. Alameda County 17,703 272 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Alameda County projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 100 200 300 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 11,139 (8) -- Deaths: 182 (0) -- Case Mortality: 1.6% -- Daily Change: -1.1% Cases, -6.8% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 19
  20. 20. San Luis Obispo, California 2,515 67 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths San Luis Obispo, California projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 0.0 2.0 4.0 6.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,783 (43) -- Deaths: 15 (1) -- Case Mortality: 0.8% -- Daily Change: -1.0% Cases, +15.1% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 20
  21. 21. Fresno, California 26,054 224 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Fresno, California projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 250 500 750 1,000 0 10 20 30 40 50 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 14,439 (127) -- Deaths: 138 (18) -- Case Mortality: 1.0% -- Daily Change: +1.7% Cases, +10.4% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 21
  22. 22. Santa Barbara County 10,422 49 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Santa Barbara County projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 200 400 600 0 10 20 30 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 6,167 (73) -- Deaths: 60 (28) -- Case Mortality: 1.0% -- Daily Change: +0.2% Cases, +30.2% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 22
  23. 23. Merced County 8,723 275 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Merced County projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 100 200 300 400 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 4,065 (0) -- Deaths: 39 (0) -- Case Mortality: 1.0% -- Daily Change: +3.3% Cases, +4.2% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 23
  24. 24. Yolo County 2,778 42 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Yolo County projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 20 40 60 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,510 (16) -- Deaths: 41 (0) -- Case Mortality: 2.7% -- Daily Change: -2.5% Cases, +24.6% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 24
  25. 25. San Diego County 37,125 908 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths San Diego County projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 29,048 (360) -- Deaths: 561 (3) -- Case Mortality: 1.9% -- Daily Change: -2.6% Cases, -1.3% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 25
  26. 26. Riverside County 59,984 1,019 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Riverside County projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 25 50 75 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 37,011 (382) -- Deaths: 695 (7) -- Case Mortality: 1.9% -- Daily Change: -0.2% Cases, +4.8% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 26
  27. 27. Imperial County 11,553 380 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Imperial County projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 200 250 0.0 5.0 10.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 9,366 (68) -- Deaths: 210 (10) -- Case Mortality: 2.2% -- Daily Change: -4.0% Cases, +6.1% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 27
  28. 28. Multnomah County (Portland) 5,885 125 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Multnomah County (Portland) projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 40 80 120 0.0 2.0 4.0 6.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 4,335 (75) -- Deaths: 92 (2) -- Case Mortality: 2.1% -- Daily Change: -1.6% Cases, +11.2% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 28
  29. 29. Utah County 12,473 41 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Utah County projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 200 0.0 2.5 5.0 7.5 10.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 7,688 (104) -- Deaths: 33 (0) -- Case Mortality: 0.4% -- Daily Change: -2.9% Cases, +4.9% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 29
  30. 30. Summit County, Utah 863 1 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Summit County, Utah projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 0.00 0.20 0.40 0.60 0.80 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 687 (4) -- Deaths: 1 (0) -- Case Mortality: 0.1% -- Daily Change: -4.6% Cases, NaN% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 30
  31. 31. De Soto Parish, Louisiana 983 34 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths De Soto Parish, Louisiana projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 0.00 0.30 0.60 0.90 1.20 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 633 (10) -- Deaths: 24 (0) -- Case Mortality: 3.8% -- Daily Change: +2.7% Cases, -6.8% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 31
  32. 32. St. Francois County, Missouri 516 2 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths St. Francois County, Missouri projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 0.00 0.20 0.40 0.60 0.80 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 285 (13) -- Deaths: 2 (0) -- Case Mortality: 0.7% -- Daily Change: +8.2% Cases, NaN% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 32
  33. 33. Dallas, Texas 60,524 1,280 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Dallas, Texas projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 0 30 60 90 120 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 49,976 (707) -- Deaths: 671 (7) -- Case Mortality: 1.3% -- Daily Change: -3.0% Cases, +1.9% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 33
  34. 34. Collin Texas 9,773 128 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Collin Texas projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 200 0.0 3.0 6.0 9.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 6,253 (76) -- Deaths: 74 (0) -- Case Mortality: 1.2% -- Daily Change: -2.6% Cases, -7.4% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 34
  35. 35. Harris County (Houston) 123,996 1,527 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Harris County (Houston) projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 0 30 60 90 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 72,961 (2,114) -- Deaths: 730 (23) -- Case Mortality: 1.0% -- Daily Change: +2.3% Cases, +3.3% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 35
  36. 36. Tulsa County, Oklahoma 15,288 146 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tulsa County, Oklahoma projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 100 200 300 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 8,710 (74) -- Deaths: 98 (0) -- Case Mortality: 1.1% -- Daily Change: +2.0% Cases, +1.6% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 36
  37. 37. McLean County, Illinois 929 15 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths McLean County, Illinois projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 0.00 0.25 0.50 0.75 1.00 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 536 (16) -- Deaths: 15 (0) -- Case Mortality: 2.8% -- Daily Change: +3.2% Cases, NaN% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 37
  38. 38. Cook County, Illinois 118,821 5,150 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Cook County, Illinois projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 25 50 75 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 105,493 (806) -- Deaths: 4,886 (14) -- Case Mortality: 4.6% -- Daily Change: +3.0% Cases, +2.5% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 38
  39. 39. Suffolk County (Boston) 22,215 1,121 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Suffolk County (Boston) projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 200 400 600 0 10 20 30 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 21,222 (109) -- Deaths: 1,055 (1) -- Case Mortality: 5.0% -- Daily Change: +7.2% Cases, -3.0% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 39
  40. 40. Polk County, Iowa 12,960 219 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Polk County, Iowa projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 200 0.0 3.0 6.0 9.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 9,479 (91) -- Deaths: 201 (0) -- Case Mortality: 2.1% -- Daily Change: -1.7% Cases, +12.3% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 40
  41. 41. Johnson County, Iowa 2,526 26 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Johnson County, Iowa projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 20 40 0.0 1.0 2.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,881 (25) -- Deaths: 15 (1) -- Case Mortality: 0.8% -- Daily Change: +3.7% Cases, +15.0% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 41
  42. 42. Erie County, New York 9,515 711 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Erie County, New York projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 100 200 0.0 5.0 10.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 8,492 (58) -- Deaths: 669 (0) -- Case Mortality: 7.9% -- Daily Change: +0.9% Cases, -6.4% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 42
  43. 43. Oakland County, Michigan 17,194 1,168 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Oakland County, Michigan projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 200 400 0 10 20 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 14,614 (120) -- Deaths: 1,127 (0) -- Case Mortality: 7.7% -- Daily Change: +4.0% Cases, -9.5% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 43
  44. 44. St. Louis (City) 7,252 185 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths St. Louis (City) projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 0.0 2.5 5.0 7.5 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 4,491 (80) -- Deaths: 169 (0) -- Case Mortality: 3.8% -- Daily Change: +3.8% Cases, +8.2% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 44
  45. 45. St. Louis (County) 23,380 761 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths St. Louis (County) projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 200 400 600 0 10 20 30 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 13,263 (349) -- Deaths: 668 (2) -- Case Mortality: 5.0% -- Daily Change: +6.5% Cases, +5.9% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 45
  46. 46. Baltimore (City) 15,717 498 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Baltimore (City) projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 200 0.0 2.5 5.0 7.5 10.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 11,192 (188) -- Deaths: 407 (1) -- Case Mortality: 3.6% -- Daily Change: +2.2% Cases, -4.6% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 46
  47. 47. Durham County 7,926 94 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Durham County projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 30 60 90 0.0 2.0 4.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 5,761 (74) -- Deaths: 77 (0) -- Case Mortality: 1.3% -- Daily Change: -1.2% Cases, -3.8% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 47
  48. 48. Cuyahoga County (Cleveland) 18,418 635 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Cuyahoga County (Cleveland) projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 100 200 300 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 12,399 (187) -- Deaths: 470 (5) -- Case Mortality: 3.8% -- Daily Change: -1.5% Cases, -1.2% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 48
  49. 49. Wayne County (Detroit) 31,068 2,866 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Wayne County (Detroit) projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 27,067 (143) -- Deaths: 2,802 (4) -- Case Mortality: 10.4% -- Daily Change: +4.0% Cases, -1.9% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 49
  50. 50. Miami-Dade 188,196 2,428 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Miami-Dade projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 0 50 100 150 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 118,462 (2,546) -- Deaths: 1,611 (96) -- Case Mortality: 1.4% -- Daily Change: -0.2% Cases, +8.1% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 50
  51. 51. Maricopa County 183,687 5,599 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Maricopa County projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 0 50 100 150 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 117,293 (2,441) -- Deaths: 2,054 (43) -- Case Mortality: 1.8% -- Daily Change: -0.5% Cases, +0.7% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 51
  52. 52. Denver County 12,477 435 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Denver County projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 200 0.0 2.5 5.0 7.5 10.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 9,623 (94) -- Deaths: 410 (2) -- Case Mortality: 4.3% -- Daily Change: +1.0% Cases, +3.9% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 52
  53. 53. Arapahoe County 8,802 388 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Arapahoe County projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 200 250 0.0 2.5 5.0 7.5 10.0 12.5 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 6,877 (79) -- Deaths: 362 (0) -- Case Mortality: 5.3% -- Daily Change: +1.9% Cases, -0.1% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 53
  54. 54. Montrose County 363 16 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Montrose County projection as of 2020-08-01 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 0.00 0.25 0.50 0.75 1.00 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 274 (9) -- Deaths: 13 (0) -- Case Mortality: 4.7% -- Daily Change: +3.6% Cases, -8.8% Deaths 2020-08-01 US Counties: 54

