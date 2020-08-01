COVID-19 Update (Summary): July 30, 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Caveats and Comments 1 Overview: This is my analysis, not Stanford’s. My plots and regressions are intended to understand ...
2,586,092 152,804 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-...
Worldwide 25,748,822 907,624 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line)...
USA 6,955,862 182,964 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase ...
Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam 74,502 1,416 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(p...
Western Europe 1,556,615 170,546 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(l...
Worldwide cases USA BRA IND RUS ZAF MEX PER CHL GBR IRN ESP PAK COL SAU ITA BGD TUR FRA DEU ARG IRQ CAN IDN EGY KAZ CHN PH...
Worldwide cases per million CHL USA PER BRA ZAF SAU ESP COL RUS KAZ GBR IRN ARG ITA IRQ MEX FRA CAN NLD TUR DEU ROU PAK UK...
Average daily cases per capita over past 7 days BRA ZAF USA COL PER ARG CHL KAZ IRQ SAU MEX ROU ESP IND RUS IRN GHA UZB UK...
Worldwide deaths USA BRA GBR MEX ITA IND FRA ESP PER IRN RUS COL CHL DEU CAN ZAF NLD PAK TUR IDN EGY CHN IRQ ARG BGD SAU R...
Worldwide deaths per million GBR ESP PER ITA CHL FRA USA BRA MEX NLD CAN IRN COL ZAF IRQ DEU ROU SAU RUS ARG TUR EGY KAZ A...
Average daily deaths per capita over past 7 days PER COL MEX BRA ZAF CHL USA IRN IRQ ARG KAZ GBR SAU ROU RUS IND EGY AFG U...
Case Mortality vs. Testing LUX AREBHR MLT DNK ISL RUS LTU ISR QAT USA AUS PRT MDV BLR GBR IRL KWT ITA SGP BEL LVA CAN KAZ ...
Mortality Trends 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 CaseRateMortality Mortality Type: 13 day rolling median Cumulative Daily Raw Daily vs....
Change in New Cases per Day New cases are: Increasing > +3% Increasing between +1% and +3% No Change (-1% to +1%) Decreasi...
Cases as a Percent of Peak Cases HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD...
Change in New Deaths per Day New deaths are: Increasing > +0.5% Increasing between +0.1% and +0.5% No Change (-0.1% to +0....
Deaths as a Percent of Peak Deaths HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY ...
Total US COVID-19 Cases CA FL TX NY NJ GA IL AZ NC MA PA LA TN MI VA OH MD SC AL IN MS WA MN WI CT MO NV CO IA AR UT OK KY...
Total US COVID-19 Cases per Million LA AZ NY FL NJ MS RI AL DC MA GA SC DE NV TN TX MD IL CT IA AR NE CA UT NC ID VA SD NM...
Average US COVID-19 cases over the past 7 days FL LA MS TN GA AL AZ NV SC TX ID OK AR MO CA NC ND UT KS NM IA WI NE MD KY ...
Total US COVID-19 Deaths NY NJ CA MA IL PA MI FL TX CT LA GA MD AZ OH IN VA NC CO MN SC MS WA AL MO TN RI WI IA NV KY NM D...
Total US COVID-19 Deaths per Million NJ NY MA CT RI LA DC MI IL DE MD PA MS AZ IN GA CO AL SC NH NM FL OH MN IA NV VA CA T...
Average US COVID-19 deaths over the past 7 days SC AZ TX LA MS DE FL AL GA NV ID CA TN NM AR MA NC OH OK IA MO MT UT IN MD...
Percent Tested AK NY LA NM DC NJ CT TN IL ND RI CA DE MI MN MA FL AR UT NC WI MT OK WV MS NV VT IA MD GA NE AL SC KY VA WA...
Positive fraction trends HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN O...
Hospitalizations trends HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN OH...
Case Mortality vs. Testing AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE DC FL GA HI ID IL IN IA KS KY LA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM...
COVID-19 Update (Summary): July 30, 2020

  1. 1. Caveats and Comments 1 Overview: This is my analysis, not Stanford’s. My plots and regressions are intended to understand the trajectory of COVID. It is not confidential and can be freely shared. The R program code and PowerPoint files are available at https://github.com/StevenLShafer/COVID19/. Please contact me at steven.shafer@Stanford.edu if you would like to be added or removed from the recipient list. Suggestions are most welcome! You are welcome to use the R code on GitHub for any purpose. I am attempting to keep the analysis and commentary apolitical. I am now including partisan lean as a metric to help understand the epidemic. I occasionally point out misrepresentations by government officials. I occasionally point out where government recommendations have placed Americans at increasing risk. I try to provide a daily update in the morning, except Sundays. My analysis my be delayed by my clinical responsibilities as a Stanford anesthesiologist. There is a lot of information on the figures. If something isn’t clear, please see the explanation on slide 2. Data sources: • USA Case Data: https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19/raw/master/csse_covid_19_data/csse_covid_19_time_series/time_series_covid19_confirmed_US.csv • USA Death Data: https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19/raw/master/csse_covid_19_data/csse_covid_19_time_series/time_series_covid19_deaths_US.csv • USA Testing and Hospitalization Data: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/COVID19Tracking/covid-tracking-data/master/data/states_daily_4pm_et.csv • Global Case Data: https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19/raw/master/csse_covid_19_data/csse_covid_19_time_series/time_series_covid19_confirmed_global.csv • Global Death Data: https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19/raw/master/csse_covid_19_data/csse_covid_19_time_series/time_series_covid19_deaths_global.csv • Global Testing Data: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/owid/covid-19-data/master/public/data/owid-covid-data.csv • Mobility Data: https://www.gstatic.com/covid19/mobility/Global_Mobility_Report.csv • Partisan Lean: MIT Election Data and Science Lab: https://doi.org/10.7910/DVN/VOQCHQ/HEIJCQ • Ensemble Model: https://github.com/reichlab/covid19-forecast-hub/raw/master/data-processed/COVIDhub-ensemble/2020-xx-xx-COVIDhub-ensemble.csv Models: 1. Future projections of case numbers are based on the Gompertz function (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gompertz_function): log 𝑐𝑢𝑚𝑢𝑙𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑒 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 = 𝑐𝑢𝑟𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 + 𝑚𝑎𝑥𝑖𝑚𝑢𝑚 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 − 𝑐𝑢𝑟𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑐𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 1 − 𝑒−𝑘 𝑡 . This is a naïve asymptotic model. k is the rate constant, such that log(2) / k = time to 50% rise. t is the number of days. Wikipedia The Gompertz function is estimated from the last 3 weeks of data for cumulative cases (red dots in the figures). Deaths are predicted from a log linear regression of deaths over the past 21 days. For the US, and individual states, I am also including the 98% prediction interval from the COVID-19 Forecast Hub (https://covid19forecasthub.org/). 2. The rate of change in daily cases and deaths is the slope of delta cases / day over the last 14 days, divided by the average number of cases. Locations The locations for the modeling are where Pamela and I have family and friends, locations of interest to friends and colleagues, or countries in the news (e.g., China, South Korea, Sweden, Brazil) or with significant economic impact on the United States (e.g., Japan, Canada, Mexico). Locations are easy to add. Stay safe, well, resilient, and kind. Steve Shafer steven.shafer@Stanford.edu
  2. 2. 2,586,092 152,804 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests USA projection as of 2020-05-27 0 10,000 20,000 30,000 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,662,302 (32,123) -- Deaths: 98,220 (829) -- Case Mortality: 5.9% -- Daily Change in Cases: -0.5% Explanation of the Figures 2 Brown dots: cumulative tests Red dots: cumulative cases used to estimate Gompertz function, presently set to last 3 weeks Red line: predicted cumulative cases based on the Gompertz function estimated from the red dots Red number: total cases on June 30th, based on the Gompertz function estimated from the red dots Black number: total Deaths on July 31th, based on log-linear regression of the past 21 days Black line: predicted cumulative deaths, based on a log linear regression of deaths over past 21 days. Axis for deaths / day, usually 1/10th of the axis for cases / day on the left side of the figure. Green line: linear regression over 8 days, used to calculate percent increase / decrease (see below) Daily change in cases, calculated as the slope of the green line (above left) / number of new cases yesterday. Case mortality: cumulative deaths / cumulative cases. Cases / day calculated from cumulative cases used to estimate the Gompertz function Cases / day calculated from cumulative cases not used to estimate the Gompertz function Deaths / day, axis is on the left Blue line: today Blue dots: cumulative cases not used to estimate Gompertz function Cumulative cases (yesterday’s cases) and cumulative deaths (yesterday’s deaths) Axis for cases / day. Axis for deaths / day appears to the right. Geographic location Date of analysis, also shown as blue vertical line below Purple wedge: 98% ensemble prediction interval from COVID-19 Forecast Hub (USA and US States only)
  3. 3. Worldwide 25,748,822 907,624 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Worldwide projection as of 2020-07-30 0 100,000 200,000 300,000 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 17,020,138 (289,010) -- Deaths: 666,915 (6,620) -- Case Mortality: 3.9% -- Daily Change: +1.1% Cases, +0.8% Deaths 2020-07-30 Summary: 3
  4. 4. USA 6,955,862 182,964 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests USA projection as of 2020-07-30 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 20,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 4,426,982 (70,776) -- Deaths: 150,713 (1,403) -- Case Mortality: 3.4% -- Daily Change: -0.3% Cases, +2.7% Deaths 2020-07-30 Summary: 4
  5. 5. Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam 74,502 1,416 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam projection as of 2020-07-30 0 500 1,000 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 51,408 (1,298) -- Deaths: 1,359 (0) -- Case Mortality: 2.6% -- Daily Change: +5.2% Cases, +1.2% Deaths 2020-07-30 Summary: 5
  6. 6. Western Europe 1,556,615 170,546 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Western Europe projection as of 2020-07-30 0 20,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,444,815 (5,299) -- Deaths: 167,021 (107) -- Case Mortality: 11.6% -- Daily Change: +4.1% Cases, -1.8% Deaths 2020-07-30 Summary: 6
  7. 7. Worldwide cases USA BRA IND RUS ZAF MEX PER CHL GBR IRN ESP PAK COL SAU ITA BGD TUR FRA DEU ARG IRQ CAN IDN EGY KAZ CHN PHL UKR NLD ROU POL NGA AFG GHA JPN DZA UZB MAR NPL KEN CMR VEN AUS CIV ETH KOR SDN MDG MYS COD THA LKA MOZ YEM UGA NER BFA SYR TZA TWN VNM MMR USA 0 1,000,000 2,000,000 3,000,000 4,000,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 Rank Totalcasestodate Worldwide cases ZAF: South Africa, SAU: Saudi Arabia, PER: Peru, COL: Columbia 2020-07-30 Summary: 7
  8. 8. Worldwide cases per million CHL USA PER BRA ZAF SAU ESP COL RUS KAZ GBR IRN ARG ITA IRQ MEX FRA CAN NLD TUR DEU ROU PAK UKR BGD GHA IND AFG POL EGY CMR PHL DZA UZB CIV AUS NPL VEN MAR MDG KEN SDN IDN MYS KOR NGA JPN ETH LKA COD MOZ NER YEM BFA CHN THA SYR UGA TWN TZA MMR VNM USA 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 Rank Totalcasestodatepermillion Worldwide cases per million ZAF: South Africa, SAU: Saudi Arabia, PER: Peru, COL: Columbia 2020-07-30 Summary: 8
  9. 9. Average daily cases per capita over past 7 days BRA ZAF USA COL PER ARG CHL KAZ IRQ SAU MEX ROU ESP IND RUS IRN GHA UZB UKR VEN AUS PHL DZA BGD MDG MAR KEN CAN FRA GBR TUR NLD POL CIV IDN DEU ETH JPN EGY PAK NPL CMR ITA AFG NGA SDN MOZ SYR KOR COD MYS LKA YEM BFA UGA NER CHN TWN VNM THA MMR TZA USA 0 100 200 300 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 Rank Averagenewcasespercapita Average daily cases per capita over past 7 days ZAF: South Africa, SAU: Saudi Arabia, PER: Peru, COL: Columbia 2020-07-30 Summary: 9
  10. 10. Worldwide deaths USA BRA GBR MEX ITA IND FRA ESP PER IRN RUS COL CHL DEU CAN ZAF NLD PAK TUR IDN EGY CHN IRQ ARG BGD SAU ROU PHL POL UKR AFG DZA JPN NGA KAZ SDN YEM CMR MAR KEN KOR ETH COD AUS GHA VEN UZB MYS CIV MDG NER THA BFA NPL SYR TZA MOZ LKA TWN MMR UGA VNM USA 0 50,000 100,000 150,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 Rank Totaldeathstodate Worldwide deaths ZAF: South Africa, SAU: Saudi Arabia, PER: Peru, COL: Columbia 2020-07-30 Summary: 10
  11. 11. Worldwide deaths per million GBR ESP PER ITA CHL FRA USA BRA MEX NLD CAN IRN COL ZAF IRQ DEU ROU SAU RUS ARG TUR EGY KAZ AFG POL UKR DZA PAK IND SDN CMR IDN YEM PHL BGD MAR AUS KEN JPN GHA KOR NGA VEN MYS CIV MDG UZB NER CHN BFA COD ETH SYR NPL THA LKA MOZ TZA TWN MMR UGA VNM USA 0 200 400 600 800 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 Rank Totaldeathstodatepermillion Worldwide deaths per million ZAF: South Africa, SAU: Saudi Arabia, PER: Peru, COL: Columbia 2020-07-30 Summary: 11
  12. 12. Average daily deaths per capita over past 7 days PER COL MEX BRA ZAF CHL USA IRN IRQ ARG KAZ GBR SAU ROU RUS IND EGY AFG UKR AUS IDN DZA BGD TUR MDG CAN KEN MAR POL VEN UZB PHL SDN PAK YEM ITA FRA GHA ETH NLD CMR NGA SYR DEU ESP NPL CIV COD JPN KOR UGA MYS CHN BFA MOZ MMR NER LKA TWN TZA THA VNM USA 0 10 20 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 56 61 Rank Averagenewdeathspercapita Average daily deaths per capita over past 7 days ZAF: South Africa, SAU: Saudi Arabia, PER: Peru, COL: Columbia 2020-07-30 Summary: 12
  13. 13. Case Mortality vs. Testing LUX AREBHR MLT DNK ISL RUS LTU ISR QAT USA AUS PRT MDV BLR GBR IRL KWT ITA SGP BEL LVA CAN KAZ AUT SRB DEU NZL ESP SAU CHE EST CHLNOR CZE FIN SVN ROU POL NLD TUR GRC PAN ZAF SVK BGR SLV HUN MAR KOR MYS IRN HRVURY COL UKR CUB RWA PRYCRI IND ARG GHA PHL BOLBRA NPL PER ECU PAK TUN FJI BGD SEN MEX JPN THAKEN TGO ZWE CIV TWN IDN ETH VNM MMR NGA USA 0 5 10 15 0 20 40 60 % Tested %CaseMortality Case Mortality vs. Testing as of 2020-07-30 ARE: United Arab Emirates, BHR:Bahrain, MLT: Malta, ISR: Israel, LTU: Lithuania, ISL: Iceland 2020-07-30 Summary: 13
  14. 14. Mortality Trends 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 CaseRateMortality Mortality Type: 13 day rolling median Cumulative Daily Raw Daily vs. Cumulative Case Rate Mortality Last week excluded because deaths are often backdated 2020-07-30 Summary: 14
  15. 15. Change in New Cases per Day New cases are: Increasing > +3% Increasing between +1% and +3% No Change (-1% to +1%) Decreasing between -1% and -3% Decreasing > -3% New cases by state as of 2020-07-30 2020-07-30 Summary: 15
  16. 16. Cases as a Percent of Peak Cases HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA WI VT NH AK ME 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 PercentofPeak Daily Cases as a Percent of Peak Cases 2020-07-30 Summary: 16
  17. 17. Change in New Deaths per Day New deaths are: Increasing > +0.5% Increasing between +0.1% and +0.5% No Change (-0.1% to +0.1%) Decreasing between -0.1% and -0.5% Decreasing > -0.5% New deaths by state as of 2020-07-30 2020-07-30 Summary: 17
  18. 18. Deaths as a Percent of Peak Deaths HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA WI VT NH AK ME 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 PercentofPeak Daily Deaths as a Percent of Peak Deaths 2020-07-30 Summary: 18
  19. 19. Total US COVID-19 Cases CA FL TX NY NJ GA IL AZ NC MA PA LA TN MI VA OH MD SC AL IN MS WA MN WI CT MO NV CO IA AR UT OK KY KS NE NM ID RI OR DE DC SD NH WV ND ME MT AK WY HI VT 0 100,000 200,000 300,000 400,000 500,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank Totalcases Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Total US COVID-19 Cases p masks: 0.31, p governor: 0.59. NB: association != causation. 2020-07-30 Summary: 19
  20. 20. Total US COVID-19 Cases per Million LA AZ NY FL NJ MS RI AL DC MA GA SC DE NV TN TX MD IL CT IA AR NE CA UT NC ID VA SD NM IN MN KS PA MI WI OK ND CO MO OH WA KY NH WY OR AK WV MT ME VT HI 0 10,000 20,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank TotalCasesperMillion Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Total US COVID-19 Cases per Million p masks: 0.52, p governor: 0.51. NB: association != causation. 2020-07-30 Summary: 20
  21. 21. Average US COVID-19 cases over the past 7 days FL LA MS TN GA AL AZ NV SC TX ID OK AR MO CA NC ND UT KS NM IA WI NE MD KY AK VA MN IN OH IL MT DE WA CO DC RI SD WY WV OR MI PA CT MA NJ HI NY NH ME VT 0 100 200 300 400 500 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank DailyCasesperMillion Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Average US COVID-19 cases over the past 7 days p masks: 0.021, p governor: 0.01. NB: association != causation. 2020-07-30 Summary: 21
  22. 22. Total US COVID-19 Deaths NY NJ CA MA IL PA MI FL TX CT LA GA MD AZ OH IN VA NC CO MN SC MS WA AL MO TN RI WI IA NV KY NM DC DE OK AR NH KS NE OR UT ID SD ME WV ND VT MT HI WY AK 0 10,000 20,000 30,000 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank TotalDeathsperMillion Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Total US COVID-19 Deaths p masks: 0.043, p governor: 0.11. NB: association != causation. 2020-07-30 Summary: 22
  23. 23. Total US COVID-19 Deaths per Million NJ NY MA CT RI LA DC MI IL DE MD PA MS AZ IN GA CO AL SC NH NM FL OH MN IA NV VA CA TX WA MO NC NE KY WI TN SD AR ND OK KS ID UT ME VT OR WV MT WY AK HI 0 500 1,000 1,500 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank TotalDeathsperMillion Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Total US COVID-19 Deaths per Million p masks: 0.031, p governor: 0.11. NB: association != causation. 2020-07-30 Summary: 23
  24. 24. Average US COVID-19 deaths over the past 7 days SC AZ TX LA MS DE FL AL GA NV ID CA TN NM AR MA NC OH OK IA MO MT UT IN MD SD WA KS KY IL ND RI CO OR NJ PA VA WI NH MN NY NE DC WV AK CT MI ME WY HI VT 0.0 2.5 5.0 7.5 10.0 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank DailydeathsperMillion Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Average US COVID-19 deaths over the past 7 days p masks: 0.5, p governor: 0.058. NB: association != causation. 2020-07-30 Summary: 24
  25. 25. Percent Tested AK NY LA NM DC NJ CT TN IL ND RI CA DE MI MN MA FL AR UT NC WI MT OK WV MS NV VT IA MD GA NE AL SC KY VA WA SD AZ TX OH ME NH MO IN KS ID OR PA WY CO HI 0 10 20 30 1 6 11 16 21 26 31 36 41 46 51 Rank PercentTested Masks No Yes Governor aa Democratic Republican Percent Tested p masks: 0.17, p governor: 0.27. NB: association != causation. 2020-07-30 Summary: 25
  26. 26. Positive fraction trends HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA WI VT NH AK ME min max min max min max min max min max min max min max min max Fractionpositivefrommintomax Positive fraction trends from min to max 2020-07-30 Summary: 26
  27. 27. Hospitalizations trends HI TX FL OK LA MS AL GA AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA WI VT NH AK ME min max min max min max min max min max min max min max min max Hospitalizationsfrommintomax Hospitalizations trends from min to max 2020-07-30 Summary: 27
  28. 28. Case Mortality vs. Testing AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE DC FL GA HI ID IL IN IA KS KY LA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM NY NC ND OH OK OR PA RI SC SD TN TX UT VT VA WA WVWI WY 2.5 5.0 7.5 10 15 20 25 30 % Tested %Mortality Mortality vs. Testing as of 2020-07-30 2020-07-30 Summary: 28

